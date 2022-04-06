Ukraine news – live: West to toughen Russia sanctions over Bucha killings, as airstrikes ‘worsen’ in Mariupol

Watch live as President Zelensky speaks at Security Council briefing on Ukraine

The United States and its allies are preparing to impose new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in Bucha as the west renews its attempt to halt Vladimir Putin’s economy and war effort against Ukraine.

The sanctions on Wednesday will target Russian banks and officials and ban investment in Russia, the White House said, after officials in Washington and Kyiv accused Moscow of committing war crimes.

Meanwhile, the European Commission proposed sanctions including banning Russian coal imports and halting trade worth nearly €20 billion euros (£16 billion).

It comes as the southern city of Mariupol, which has been under attack by Russian forces and constantly bombarded since the early days of the invasion almost six weeks ago, is experiencing a worsening humanitarian situation.

“The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” British military intelligence said on Wednesday.

“Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender.”

Show latest update 1649233830 Dutch government preventing 14 Russian yachts from leaving due to sanctions The Dutch government said on Wednesday it is currently preventing 14 yachts – including 12 that were under construction – from leaving the country due to sanctions on Russia. The ministry of foreign affairs made the statement in a letter to parliament, updating lawmakers on the enforcement of sanctions after criticism that the Netherlands had lagged behind other European countries in enforcement and seizures. Yacht-building is a significant industry in the Netherlands, with chamber of commerce records showing that major builders Heesen, Feadship, Damen Shipyards and Oceanco had combined sales of around €1.5 billion ($1.66 billion) in 2020. Wednesday’s letter said that while no “superyachts” are anchored in Dutch territories, including Caribbean islands like St. Maarten, the 12 yachts under construction for Russian owners “cannot at this moment be delivered due to the current export measures” and their ownership structures are being investigated. Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 09:30 1649232930 Watch: Zelensky tells the UN Security Council to punish Russia or ‘dissolve itself’ Zelensky tells the UN Security Council to punish Russia or ‘dissolve itself’ Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 09:15 1649232030 Russia’s war in Ukraine increasingly looks ‘like genocide’, the former head of the British Army has said Russia’s war in Ukraine increasingly looks “like genocide that is plotted from the top”, the former head of the British Army has said. Lord Dannatt told Sky News: “The war crimes are stacking up to the point that it looks like a concerted effort to reduce the Ukrainian population, and that is getting very close to the definition of genocide. “It’s absolutely right and proper that all these war crimes are being chronicled and evidence is being gathered. “It is looking to me increasingly like genocide that is plotted from the top. The top, therefore, must bear responsibility and maybe one day, even if not in a physical court but in a court of history, be condemned.” Lord Dannatt was unsure if Vladimir Putin or his senior generals would face trial, but added that it is still possible. APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 09:00 1649231130 Putin critic calls for Russia state media to be sanctioned Putin critic and Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny called for state media programmes to be sanctioned over claims of “warmongering” during the invasion of Ukraine. In a 14-post Twitter thread, Mr Navalny shared how many Russians are viewing TV in the nation during the war. He claimed that a Channel One state media anchor described the civilian killings in Bucha as Nato preparing provocation in the reigon. “NATO has been preparing the provocation in Bucha for a long time and at the highest level. It is also confirmed by the fact that President Biden called Putin a “butcher” not long ago”, Mr Navalny claimed the anchor said. “Listen how consonant the English word ‘butcher’ and the name of the city ‘Bucha’ are. This is how the Western audience was subconsciously prepared for this provocation.” He claimed that “lies” told by Russian state media are “unimaginable.” Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 08:45 1649230230 The world must act to stop ‘mass murder’ in Ukraine – Sajid Javid The world must act to stop the mass murder in Ukraine, UK health secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday, comparing reports of civilian killings by Russian troops to a 1995 genocide in Bosnia. Since Russian troops withdrew from towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have been showing journalists corpses of what they say are civilians killed by Russian forces, destroyed houses and burnt-out cars. “This is mass murder on an unprecedented scale in Europe. We haven’t seen the likes of this I think since 1995,” he told BBC television. “I don’t want to be commemorating another genocide in Europe years from now. We have the power, the world has the power to stop this, and it must act,” Javid said. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that western allegations that Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army. Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 08:30 1649229330 Watch: Ambulance destroyed by Russian airstrike outside children’s hospital in Mykolaiv Ambulance destroyed by Russian airstrike outside children’s hospital in Mykolaiv Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 08:15 1649228430 The United States and its allies on Wednesday prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings which President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “war crimes.” Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European nation since World War Two, gained new impetus this week after dead civilians shot at close range were discovered in the northern town of Bucha, seized back from Russian forces. Moscow denied targeting civilians in Bucha and described evidence presented as a “monstrous forgery” staged by the West to discredit it. New sanctions set to be unveiled Wednesday are in part a response to Bucha, the White House said. The measures, coordinated between Washington, Group of Seven advanced economies and the European Union, will target Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said. Proposed EU sanctions, which the bloc’s 27 member states must approve, would ban buying Russian coal and prevent Russian ships from entering EU ports. EU executive Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc was working on banning oil imports, as well. Europe, which obtains about a third of its natural gas from Russia, has been wary of the economic impact a total ban on Russian energy would bring. (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 08:00 1649227573 Humanitarian situation in Mariupol ‘worsening,’ according to British Intelligence The humanitarian situation in the southern port city of Mariupol is “worsening” British intelligence has said today. According to the update from the UK defence ministry, airstrikes and heavy fighting has continued in the “encircled” city of Mariupol. “The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening. Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water,” the update claimed. “Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender.” Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 07:46 1649226930 Russian media campaign dismisses Bucha deaths as fakes As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Kremlin-backed media are denouncing them as an elaborate hoax — a narrative that journalists in Ukraine have shown to be false. Denouncing news as fake or spreading false reports to sow confusion and undermine its adversaries are tactics that Moscow has used for years and refined with the advent of social media in places like Syria. In detailed broadcasts to millions of viewers, correspondents and hosts of Russian state TV channels said Tuesday that some photo and video evidence of the killings were fake while others showed that Ukrainians were responsible for the bloodshed. Read the full report below: Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 07:35 1649225864 ICYMI: Ukraine has one of the highest HIV rates in Europe. Russia’s war could set back fight against virus 20 years Under shelling and missiles, medics risk their lives to treat the 250,000 people in Ukraine with HIV amid fears that the war could set their efforts back decades, reports Bel Trew from Odesa and Zaporizhzhia. The shelling is so intense that on bad days it turns the sky orange. But despite this, Iryna Bondarenko and her team get in their cars and drive through the explosions to deliver life-saving medicines and services to those living with HIV in Ukraine. Read the full report below: Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 07:17

