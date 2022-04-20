Ukraine news – live: West offers more weapons as Russia sets new Mariupol ultimatum

‘Bring my mother back home’, says daughter of captured Ukrainian paramedic

The several countries in the west have have pledged further support to Ukraine, these include the United States, Canada, Britain, France and Germany.

“We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance,” said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Russia’s fresh assault on eastern Ukraine has involved “non-stop bombardment of civilian districts” in the eastern Kharkiv since Sunday, the city’s mayor Igor Terekhov told CNN.

The new attack on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine could last for “several months”, a senior UK national security official warned the British government.

The official made the warning to PM Boris Johnson, who then told the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street that Ukraine’s position was “perilous” as Vladimir Putin was thought to be aiming for victory of some sort “regardless of the human cost”.

It comes after Putin’s forces inflicted a fresh assault on eastern Ukraine, where they have taken control of the city Kreminna.

“Kreminna is under the control of the ‘Orcs’ (Russians). They have entered the city,” regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said at a briefing.

“Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army.”

Show latest update 1650420000 Journalists reporting on the Ukraine crisis must collect evidence of potential war crimes The body of a teenager, hands bound, shot in the back in the woods near a Russian trench. An underground torture chamber where eight people say they were held and abused below a railway station. Shoppers ripped apart by banned cluster munitions as they bought supplies. Children shelled as they escaped a brutal siege. Throughout the past six weeks I have spent in Ukraine, on almost every street in every town affected by the Russian invasion, I’ve stumbled across testimonies of likely violations of international law and possible war crimes. It’s bewildering. Bel Trew writes: Eleanor Sly 20 April 2022 03:00 1650418200 Greece impounds Russian oil tanker Greece has impounded a Russian oil tanker off the island of Evia, the Greek coastguard said on Tuesday, as part of European Union sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this month, the EU banned Russian-flagged vessels from the 27-nation bloc’s ports, with some exemptions, as it adopted new sweeping sanctions against Russia for what the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation”. The 115,500-deadweight tonnage Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized near Karystos on the southern coast of Evia, which lies just off the Greek mainland near Athens. The Russian embassy in Athens, the Greek capital, said on Twitter it was looking into the case and was in contact with Greek authorities. “It has been seized as part of EU sanctions,” a Greek shipping ministry official said. Eleanor Sly 20 April 2022 02:30 1650416400 Nato isn’t ready for war with Russia, warns UK general Nato is not ready for a war with Russia, a British general has warned. Alliance countries have supported Ukraine with arms and financial aid since Russia’s invasion began but have been careful to avoid any actions that could draw them into the war. General Sir Richard Barrons, head of Joint Forces Command from 2013-16, was asked in a hearing of the UK parliamentary defence committee on Tuesday at what point Nato would be left with no option but to fight Russia. Liam James reports: Eleanor Sly 20 April 2022 02:00 1650414600 Revealed: Hundreds of millions in UK taxpayers’ money handed to companies still operating in Russia Hundreds of millions of pounds in UK taxpayers’ money is being handed to companies that are continuing to operate in Russia, The Independent can reveal. The government has even signed multimillion-pound deals with these firms during the course of the war in Ukraine, it has emerged. Britain has active contracts worth at least £294,803,502 with 15 multinationals that are still doing business in Russia, according to an analysis carried out by The Independent. Ministers have been urged to sever ties with these companies and cancel all recently signed contracts. Samuel Lovett has more: Eleanor Sly 20 April 2022 01:30 1650412800 Montana GOP Senator Steve Daines says that Putin is ‘terrorist’ committing ‘war crimes’ Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines was in Eastern Europe last week when he accepted an offer to become the first US senator to visit Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country nearly two months ago. What Mr Daines saw there left a strong impression. Asked directly whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “terrorist” in an interview with Newsy’s Maritsa Georgiou on Tuesday, the Republican senator answered strongly in the affirmative. “He is committing war crimes,” Mr Daines said. “He is committing atrocities. And he needs to held accountable for it.” Abe Asher has more: Eleanor Sly 20 April 2022 01:00 1650411000 Why is the UK’s emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine taking so long? There is always, it would seem, going to be something about a weapon of war that garners more attention than a food parcel. So it is with the war in Ukraine, where the west is heartily congratulating itself for sending the Ukrainians what the military types call “lethal aid” rather than the stuff that saves lives in other ways, such as medicines, clean water, shelter and sustenance. It is no surprise that politicians tend to want to associate themselves with the state-of-the-art missile systems, and neglect the awkward fact that some western nations are still buying Russian oil and gas, and failing to help the millions of displaced people and refugees inside, and fleeing from, Ukraine. Sean O’Grady reports: Eleanor Sly 20 April 2022 00:30 1650409500 West pledges more support for Ukraine The United States, Canada, Britain, France and Germany have pledged more support to Ukraine. “We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said, adding that new sanctions were being prepared. “It is unfair that Ukraine still has to ask for [weapons] which have been sitting for years in the storage depots of our partners” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian pause in the fighting this coming weekend, when Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter, to allow civilians to escape and humanitarian aid to be delivered. Russia says it launched what it calls a “special military operation” on 24 February to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext. Eleanor Sly 20 April 2022 00:05 1650407108 Russia ‘offers Mariupol ceasefire’ for surrender The Russian defence ministry has said that it will offer a ceasefire in Mariupol on Wednesday to allow Ukrainian defenders holed up in the Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms, Reuters reports. On Tuesday, Russian forces continued to shell the plant, where a “dwindling number” of Ukraine forces were continued to hold out. The defence ministry said it would begin a ceasefire at 2pm Moscow time on Wednesday (11am GMT) to give the Ukrainian fighters the opportunity to surrender and leave unharmed. Reuters noted that Russia claimed to have made the same offer on Tuesday, but “not a single Ukrainian soldier had accepted”. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has promised that his forces in Mariupol will “fight to the end” and will ignore any surrender ultimatums from Russia. Eleanor Sly 19 April 2022 23:25 1650403477 Russia orders 31 diplomats to leave the country Russia has ordered 31 Dutch, Belgian and Austrian diplomats to leave the country as Moscow faces increased international isolation over its war in Ukraine, AFP reports. The Russian foreign ministry have said that 15 diplomats from the Netherlands are “persona non grata”, and has given them two weeks to leave the country. This same deadline has been given to 12 Belgian embassy staff. Meanwhile Russian officials gave four Austrian diplomats until Sunday to leave. Belgium warned Russia’s “totally unjustified and unfounded” move would increase the country’s “international diplomatic isolation”. “We are now going to see what consequences will arise from the fact that so many colleagues have to leave Moscow and Saint Petersburg,” Wopke Hoekstra, the Dutch foreign minister, said. Further expulsions are expected. Eleanor Sly 19 April 2022 22:24 1650402194 Biden unsure whether he will travel to Ukraine US President Joe Biden told reporters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday that he’s not sure whether or not he will travel to Ukraine. “More than any other — I’m the only one who’s spoken to the Rada twice,” he said, referring to the parliament of Ukraine. The White House previously said there were no plans for the President to travel to Ukraine. “If anyone were to go,” Psaki told reporters Monday, “We would not outline from here or anywhere from the government, who, if, and when, for security reasons, so we wouldn’t have any details to preview regardless.” “The answer is, I don’t know,” Mr Biden told reporters, later adding, “I’ve been to Ukraine many times, just haven’t been there recently.” Eleanor Sly 19 April 2022 22:03

