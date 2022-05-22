Ukraine news – live: Victory over Russia will be won through diplomacy, says Zelensky

President Zelensky meets US officials

Ukraine’s “bloody” battle to victory against Russia’s invasion will be hard won through diplomacy, Volodymyr Zelensky has said in an interview marking the third anniversary of his inauguration.

“We did not start this war. But we have to finish it,” the said Ukrainian president said in the hour-long broadcast recorded on Friday and released on Saturday.

“Victory will be bloody in battle. But the end will be in diplomacy. We want everything back. Russia does not want to give anything away.”

An end to the fierce war can only be reached “at the negotiating table”, he added.

Mr Zelensky also used his appearance on national TV to applaud his country’s forces for breaking the “backbone” of Vladimir Putin’s military, which he described as “one of the strongest armies in the world.”

Show latest update 1653204630 International sanctions ‘almost broken all logistics’ in Russia Russian transport minister Vitaly Savelyev said worldwide sanctions have caused serious logistical problems in Russia. The former Aeroflot CEO told reporters on his visit to the Astrakhan region of southern Russia: “The sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation today have almost broken all logistics in our country. And we are forced to look for new logistics corridors.” File photo of Vitaly Savelyev (Duma.gov.ru) The Kremlin hopes that a North-South transport corridor – passing through the Caspian Sea ports of Astrakhan on the Volga, Olya on the Volga-Caspian Canal and Makhachkala in the Caspian Sea – will help alleviate the problems, he said. Lamiat Sabin 22 May 2022 08:30 1653202830 ‘Three dead after shelling’ of Bilozerka village in Kherson Three people were reportedly killed on Saturday night when Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine. Among the dead casualties were a teenage boy, a teenage girl, and a teacher – according to reports citing local residents. Location of Bilozerka, in Kherson (Google Maps) Residents are quoted as saying: “We heard two ‘incomings.’ Gas pipes had been damaged. It happened near Kherson and Soborna streets.” The exact number of casualties is yet to be officially determined. Lamiat Sabin 22 May 2022 08:00 1653201811 ‘Missile strike’ in Zaporizhzhia region results in casualties Russian troops are alleged to have carried out a missile strike on a village in the Vilniansk district of the Zaporizhzhia region. There were casualties, but further details about injuries or deaths have not been publicised. The region’s military administration posted on Telegram: “At 02:44 on 22 May, Russian troops launched missiles on civilian infrastructure in a village in Vilniansk District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.” Lamiat Sabin 22 May 2022 07:43 1653200291 Russia’s war can only be resolved through ‘diplomacy’, says Zelensky Ukraine’s bloody battle to victory against Russia’s invasion will be hard won through diplomacy, said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview marking the third anniversary of his inauguration. “Victory will be bloody in battle. But the end will be in diplomacy. We want everything back. Russia does not want to give anything away,” Mr Zelensky said in the interview on Friday that was released on Saturday. Emily Atkinson has more: Sravasti Dasgupta 22 May 2022 07:18 1653199047 Mariupol facing health and sanitation ‘catastrophe’, says mayor Mariupol is facing a health and sanitation “catastrophe” from mass burials in shallow pits across the ruined city as well as the breakdown of sewage systems, its mayor said on Saturday. Vadim Boychenko said summer rains threaten to contaminate water sources as he pressed Russian forces to allow residents to safely leave the city. “In addition to the humanitarian catastrophe created by the (Russian) occupiers and collaborators, the city is on the verge of an outbreak of infectious diseases,” he said on the messaging app Telegram. Earlier this week, Russia claimed to have taken full control of Mariupol. The Russian defence ministry on Saturday released video of Russian troops taking into custody Serhiy Volynskyy, the commander of the Ukrainian Navy’s 36th Special Marine Brigade, which was one of the main forces defending the Azov steel plant. (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Sravasti Dasgupta 22 May 2022 06:57 1653197301 Situation in Donbas ‘extremely difficult’, says Zelensky The Ukrainian military has reported heavy fighting in much of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. “The situation in Donbas is extremely difficult,” president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Saturday. “As in previous days, the Russian army is trying to attack Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk.” He said Ukrainian forces are holding off the offensive “every day”. Sievierodonetsk is the main city under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk region while Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region, is critical to Russia’s objective of capturing all of eastern Ukraine. Sravasti Dasgupta 22 May 2022 06:28 1653195854 Polish president to address Ukraine’s parliament Polish president Andrzej Duda arrived in Ukraine on Saturday on an unannounced visit. He will address the Ukrainian parliament on Sunday.Poland, which has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war, is a strong supporter of Ukraine’s desire to join the European Union. Poland has also become a major gateway for western humanitarian aid and weapons going into Ukraine and has been helping Ukraine get its grain and other agricultural products to world markets. Smoke rises during shelling in the city of Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images) Sravasti Dasgupta 22 May 2022 06:04 1653194362 Concerns grow about Mariupol prisoners of war With Russia claiming to have taken prisoner nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters from the besieged Mariupol steel plant, concerns have grown about their fate. Denis Pushilin, the pro-Kremlin head of an area of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, said the captured fighters included some foreign nationals, though he did not provide any details, reported Associated Press. He said they were sure to face a tribunal. “I believe that justice must be restored. There is a request for this from ordinary people, society, and, probably, the sane part of the world community,” Russian state news agency Tass quoted Mr Pushilin as saying. The family members of the captured fighters have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war and eventually returned to Ukraine. Deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Saturday that Ukraine “will fight for the return” of every one of them. (FILE) Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant (AP/ Russian Defence Ministry ) Sravasti Dasgupta 22 May 2022 05:39 1653192451 Russia hints at possible exchange of Azovstal prisoners for detained Putin ally Russia intends to study the possibility of a prisoners’ exchange, between Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol’s Azov steel plant and Viktor Medvedchuk, president Vladimir Putin’s ally who has been held by Ukrainian forces. “We will study the possibility of exchanging Medvedchuk for the Azov people. We are not the Liberal Democratic Party, but those people in Moscow who have such powers,” said Leonid Slutsky, a member of the negotiation process, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, reported Interfax news agency. According to the Russian defence ministry, since 16 May, 2,439 people from the Ukrainian Azov regiment and military personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces have surrendered at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. (FILE) Pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk has been held in Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP) Sravasti Dasgupta 22 May 2022 05:07 1653191160 Western sanctions lead Russia to use new logistics corridors Russia has said that due to the sanctions imposed by western countries for its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow is using new logistic corridors. Russian transport minister Vitaly Savelyev said that Western sanctions have forced Russia “to look for new logistics corridors,” Russian media Meduza reported. Russia will now rely more heavily on the North-South transport corridor to move freight, Mr Savelyev was quoted as saying. Sravasti Dasgupta 22 May 2022 04:46

