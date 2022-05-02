Ukraine news – live: ‘Up to 200’ civilians still trapped in Mariupol steel works

Humanitarian corridor ‘working for first time’ says Volodymyr Zelensky

A Ukrainian fighter holed up the city of Mariupol said on Monday that up to 200 civilians remained trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation operation led by the UN to save civilians from the site.

Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, 39, a deputy commander of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, said that his fighters could hear the voices of people trapped in bunkers of the vast industrial complex.

The United Nations had earlier conducted a “safe passage operation” for civilians in the steelworks, which was serving as the last-remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the city of Mariupol.

Up to 1,000 civilians were thought to have been stuck underneath the Azovstal plant with minimal supplies alongside hundreds of fighters – some said to be suffering with festering wounds – after Vladimir Putin told Russian troops to blockade the area last week “so that a fly can’t get through”.

One evacuee from the steelworks said that survivors still trapped inside were running out of food. “Children always wanted to eat. You know, adults can wait,” she said.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to indicate he would meet with an initial group of 100 evacuees in the town of Zaporizhzhia on Monday.

Show latest update 1651521236 One dead after rocket strike in Odesa, officials claim A rocket strike hit a dwelling and a church in the Black Sea port city of Odesa in southwestern Ukraine on Monday evening, killing a child, officials were quoted as saying. Five people were in the residential building were when the rocket struck, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a security official in the port as saying. A second child was taken to hospital. The official said the blast damaged windows, walls and the roof of the adjacent Orthodox church. The Secretary of Ukraine‘s Security Council, Oleksiy Danylov, quoted by media, confirmed there had been dead and injured in the attack. The strike, he said, had blown the roof off the church. Joe Middleton 2 May 2022 20:53 1651519256 Mariupol steelworks evacuees head to Ukraine-held city as Russia ‘resumes shelling civilians’ Around 100 civilians have been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said, but many more remain trapped in the Azovstal steelworks and are facing a “humanitarian catastrophe”. The UN had on Sunday negotiated safe passage for some civilians from the plant, the last stronghold of resistance against the Russian attack. However, Russian forces resumed shelling after some of the evacuees left, according to reports on Monday. Civilians trapped in the bunkers and tunnels of the Azovstal complex are running out of water, food and medicine. “The situation has become a sign of a real humanitarian catastrophe,” Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereschuk said. Joe Middleton 2 May 2022 20:20 1651518542 Up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside Azovstal steel works, claims fighter A Ukrainian fighter holed up the city of Mariupol said on Monday that up to 200 civilians remained trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works after an evacuation operation led by the United Nations to save civilians from the site. Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, 39, a deputy commander of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, told Reuters that his fighters could hear the voices of people trapped in bunkers of the vast industrial complex. He said they were women, children and elderly people, but that the Ukrainian forces there did not have the mechanised equipment needed to dislodge the rubble, he said. “We were planning to tear up the bunkers, the entrance to which is blocked, but all night into Monday naval artillery and barrel artillery were firing. All day today aviation has been working, dropping bombs,” Palamar said by Zoom. An unknown number of civilians and Ukrainian forces have been holed up in the Azovstal steel works in the port city of Mariupol that has been devastated by weeks of Russian shelling. Joe Middleton 2 May 2022 20:09 1651517314 Scholz: ‘We will never accept annexation of Crimea’ Germany will never accept the annexation of Crimea, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview on ZDF public television. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but its claimed sovereignty over the region has not been recognised by many other states. Mr Scholz said Germany’s aim was for Russia to end the war in Ukraine and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory. He also said western allies must aim to stop Russia from succeeding in using violence to achieve its goals. The chancellor has been accused at home and abroad of being timid and hesitant in the face of Russian aggression. Germany is debating whether to totally break ties with the Russian energy market in the wake of the invasion. Liam James 2 May 2022 19:48 1651515288 Ukrainian refugee gets lifesaving treatment in Israel A five-year-old girl was able to be transported to Israel for a lifesaving heart treatment. A doctor near the Ukrainian-Polish border last month found that young Karina Andreiko had a congenital heart defect that could be easily treated in Israel, but not Ukraine. Save a Child’s Heart, an Israeli nonprofit, agreed to transport Karina to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, near Tel Aviv, for treatment. On Monday, two weeks after she was diagnosed, doctors in Israel treated Karina with the catheterisation expected to allow her to live a normal life. “I am happy that I came to Israel for my child to have an operation here,” said Karina’s mother, Iryna Andreiko. “On the one hand, I am very worried about her, but I think everything will be fine.” Liam James 2 May 2022 19:14 1651514165 Scholz declines to say if he would share a table with Putin at G20 summit German chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to answer when asked if he would sit at a table with Russian president Vladimir Putin at a G20 summit Indonesia is hosting later this year. “We will decide on that if the matter arises,” he said in an interview with ZDF public television. “It would be unwise to do anything else.” Joe Middleton 2 May 2022 18:56 1651512486 Russian roubles payment scheme would breach sanctions, says EU policy chief Using Moscow’s proposed scheme for foreign companies to pay for gas by enabling Russia to convert their payments into roubles would breach European Union sanctions, the bloc’s energy policy chief said on Monday. “Paying rubles through the conversion mechanism managed by the Russian public authorities and a second dedicated account in Gazprombank is a violation of the sanctions and cannot be accepted,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a news conference after a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels. Joe Middleton 2 May 2022 18:28 1651511745 Ukrainians denounce dire conditions in Mariupol bunkers Ukrainians denounce dire conditions in Mariupol bunkers Joe Middleton 2 May 2022 18:15 1651510679 Russia banned from making Euro 2028 bid as part of Uefa measures Russia have been banned from making a bid to host the men’s European championships in both 2028 and 2032, as part of a number of measures relating to the country’s continued suspension from international football announced by Uefa. Russia had declared an interest in rivalling the UK and Ireland for the right to host Euro 2028 but will not be allowed to continue its bid following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. It comes as Uefa reached decisions on a number of areas relating to Russia’s involvement in continental competitions. Portugal will replace Russia in this summer’s women’s European championships in England, while Russian clubs have been banned from next season’s Champions League. Jamie Braidwood reports. Joe Middleton 2 May 2022 17:57 1651510268 Rocket strike hits Odesa causing deaths and injuries, says local governor A rocket strike hit the Black Sea port city of Odesa in southwestern Ukraine on Monday evening. The attack caused deaths and injuries, the local governor, Maksym Marchenko, said on the Telgram messaging app. No further details were immediately available. Separately, Ukraine‘s public broadcaster Suspilne quoted the southern military command as saying that the strike had damaged a religious building. Joe Middleton 2 May 2022 17:51

