Ukraine news – live: Ukrainian forces reclaim 20 per cent of Sievierodonetsk from Russia, officials say

Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

The European Union has blacklisted Russian military leaders who it said led troops to commit atrocities in Ukraine, describing them as the “butchers” of Bucha and Mariupol.

The latest round of EU sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits 65 more Kremlin-linked figures and confirms a ban on most oil imports and the removal of Russia’s top lender Sberbank from the Swift payments system.

Among the 65 people named was Azatbek Omurbekov, who the EU said led Russian troops as they “killed, raped and tortured civilians in Bucha”, earning him the nickname “Butcher of Bucha”.

Mikhail Mizintsev, a general the EU said oversaw the siege and bombardment of Mariupol that killed thousands, was also targeted and deemed the “butcher of Mariupol”. Russia has denied killing civilians in 100 days of what it calls a special military operation.

Moscow today announced its intention to stay in Ukraine until achieving all its goals. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “One of the main goals of the operation is to protect people in the [Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic] – two breakaway regionscontrolled by Russian-backed separatists.

Show latest update 1654324424 Japan’s Kishida ‘may attend Nato summit’ Japan’s prime minister is considering attending a summit of Nato leaders later this month to propel coordination with the West over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, reports claim. Fumio Kishida will make a final decision later, taking into account the political situation before the upper house elections, the government sources were quoted as telling Kyodo News. The military alliance has invited Japan to the summit, along with Australia, New Zealand and South Korea as its partners in the Asia-Pacific region. Emily Atkinson 4 June 2022 07:33 1654323781 Russia threatens ‘most stringent measures’ against US media Russia’s foreign ministry on Friday said it was summoning the heads of American media outlets to notify them of ‘most stringent measures’ in response to US restrictions against Russian media. “If the work of the Russian media – operators and journalists – is not normalised in the United States, the most stringent measures will inevitably follow,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Friday. “To this end, on Monday, 6 June, the heads of the Moscow offices of all American media will be invited to the press centre of the Russian Foreign Ministry to explain to them the consequences of their government’s hostile line in the media sphere,” she said, adding, “We look forward to it.” Last month, the US announced sanctions against some state-owned Russian TV stations, which serve as President Vladimir Putin’s “disinformation machine” to “mask the truth” of his “barbaric invasion behind lies and deceit.” In a statement to Reuters about the Monday meeting, a spokesperson for the US State Department said: “The Kremlin is engaged in a full assault on media freedom, access to information, and the truth,” Maanya Sachdeva 4 June 2022 07:23 1654318381 Switzerland rejects request for transfer of arms to Ukraine over military neutrality Switzerland “cannot agree” to Denmark and Germany’s requests to “transfer war material” to Ukraine, Federal Council spokesman André Simonazzi said on Friday. However, Mr Simonazzi added, “the delivery of individual parts to European armaments companies remains possible.” Switzerland’s War Materiel Act mandates that export requests cannot be approved if the recipient country is in an international armed conflict. Maanya Sachdeva 4 June 2022 05:53 1654316581 Guterres renews calls for peace in Ukraine over ‘three-dimensional global crisis’ United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres once again called for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, or 100 days since Russia’s invasion began. Mr Guterres, in a tweet on Friday, said the war “is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis – food, energy and finance” which is “pummelling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies”. “The sooner this war ends, the better,” he wrote, adding, “For the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world.” Maanya Sachdeva 4 June 2022 05:23 1654314641 Ukrainian forces have reclaimed 20 per cent of Sievierodonetsk from Russia, officials say Ukrainian armed forces have recaptured “approximately 20 per cent” of Sievierodonetsk from Russia since its invasion began, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said on Friday. Making an announcement on national television, Mr Haidai said: “Whereas before the situation was difficult, the percentage (held by Russia) was somewhere around 70 per cent , now we have already pushed them back by approximately 20 per cent.” Further, he added that Russian military were attacking and advancing on Ukrainian positions for hours – “moving forward, step-by-step” – until they were driven back. On Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that the country’s forces had made “some progress” in the region, without providing any additional details. Russian forces have been trying to capture Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the only two cities in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province not controlled by the Kremlin. These provinces constitute the Donbas, or Ukraine’s eastern industrial region that Russia has been gunning to control. Maanya Sachdeva 4 June 2022 04:50 1654308000 Biden says negotiations necessary to end Ukraine war Joe Biden on Friday said he thinks a “negotiated settlement” will be necessary to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Asked whether Ukraine should give up some of its territory to Russia in order to end the war and bring peace to the region, the US president said his policy continues to be that the United States will not make any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. He said “it’s their territory” and “I’m not going to tell them what they should and shouldn’t do.” But he also said “it appears to me that at some point along the line there’s going to have to be a negotiated settlement here.” He said he does not know what such an agreement would look like but that the US will continue to help Ukrainians defend themselves. Mr Biden commented from Delaware on Friday, the 100th day of Russia’s invasion. Liam James 4 June 2022 03:00 1654302840 Switzerland refuses Danish request to arm Ukraine Switzerland’s government on Friday said it would not honour a request by Denmark to send nearly two-dozen Swiss-made armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, citing Swiss “neutrality law” that bans the export of war material to a country at war. The executive Federal Council confirmed the decision, reported in Swiss media this week, on Friday just as the Swiss government also announced that it would allow the transfer of some military equipment to Germany and Britain as they replenish supplies that the two countries have sent to Ukraine. The announcement testified to the fine line Swiss authorities are treading to hold to Switzerland’s legal requirement to remain neutral as laid out in the War Materiel Act, which bars the transfer of Swiss-made weapons systems, ammunition and other war material to a country involved in an international conflict. Denmark had requested that Switzerland transfer 22 Swiss-made Piranha III wheeled armored personnel carriers, which Denmark had procured and stored in Germany, to Ukraine. Liam James 4 June 2022 01:34 1654298400 Russia will remain in Ukraine until goals are met, says Kremlin The Kremlin says it will press on with its military operations in Ukraine until its goals are met. Asked how the Kremlin views progress in Ukraine 100 days into the war Friday, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops have succeeded in their main task of protecting civilians in areas of the Donbas controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. Mr Peskov said Russian forces had “liberated” many areas in Ukraine from the “pro-Nazi” Ukrainian military and nationalist units, adding that “this work will continue until all the goals of the special military operation are achieved.” Speaking during a conference call with reporters, Mr Peskov was evasive when asked whether Russian authorities are planning to hold referendums in those areas to join Russia, saying that it will depend on how the situation evolves. Mr Peskov and other Russian officials have said repeatedly that it will be up to the residents of those regions to determine their status. In 2014, Russia used a referendum to claim legitimacy for its capture of Crimea from Ukraine. The result was claimed to 95.5 per cent in favour of Russian rule – the result was widely viewed in the west as rigged and the UN voted to describe the referendum as illegal. Liam James 4 June 2022 00:20 1654294107 Battles rage on in Sievierodonetsk, says Luhansk governor A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says intense fighting is continuing in a key town that has faced a massive Russian offensive. Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai told the Associated Press that “fierce battles are continuing in Sievierodonetsk”, where about 13,000 residents left in the city are sheltering in basements to escape relentless Russian bombardment. Mr Haidai said Friday that the Russian forces were also pummeling the nearby city of Lysychansk that has remained under Ukrainian control. Some 20,000 residents, or about one-fifth of Lysychansk’s pre-war population, have remained in the city which has seen 60 per cent of its residential buildings and civilian infrastructure shattered by the Russian shelling. Mr Haidai said a civilian was killed in the Russian shelling of Lysychansk on Friday. He told the AP that the Russians have been shelling a key highway linking Lysychansk with Bakhmut, but that it remained under Ukrainian control. Liam James 3 June 2022 23:08 1654289907 Hillary Clinton says Putin has ‘almost messianic belief in himself and what he was destined to be’ Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has an “almost messianic belief in himself and what he was destined to be”, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has said (Namita Singh writes). She was in conversation with civil liberties advocate Helena Kennedy at the Hay Festival of Literature and Arts in Wales when the former first lady shared her brief experience of working alongside Mr Putin during her tenure as the US secretary of state. Ms Clinton said she saw him harbouring the “goal of restoring imperial Russia” while working with him between 2009 and 2014, when he was prime minister of Russia. It prompted her to write multiple memos warning the world about the impending “threat to Europe and the rest of the world”, she said. “When he invaded Ukraine, I was sadly not surprised,” she said, according to The Guardian. “I was very pleasantly surprised at how effective the government of [Volodymyr] Zelensky and Ukraine defended themselves.” Liam James 3 June 2022 21:58

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Ukrainian forces reclaim 20 per cent of Sievierodonetsk from Russia, officials say