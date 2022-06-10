Ukraine news – live: UK demands release of Britons sentenced to death in ‘show trial’

Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Two Britons and a Moroccan man have been sentenced to death by pro-Russian separatists for fighting with the Ukrainian army in what foreign secretary Liz Truss has branded a “sham judgment”.

Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, and Brahim Saadoun, from Morocco, were captured earlier in the war. A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic handed down death sentences on Thursday.

Ms Truss said: “I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine.

“They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy. My thoughts are with the families. We continue to do everything we can to support them.”

The families of the men strongly deny they were mercenaries, saying they were fighting for the Ukrainian army and should be protected under international law.

Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has claimed talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin were like negotiating with Adolf Hitler.

He also criticised France and Germany’s leaders for their phone calls with Putin, after French president Emmanuel Macron said “we must not humiliate Russia” for future diplomatic reasons.

Show latest update 1654813886 Ministers demand release of Britons sentenced to death in ‘Soviet-era show trial’ Ministers have demanded the release of two Britons sentenced to death today by pro-Russia separatists in what has been condemned as a “Soviet-era show trial”. Moscow was accused of breaching the Geneva Convention over the treatment of Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, who were captured while fighting with Ukrainian forces. Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has more details: Chiara Giordano 9 June 2022 23:31 1654811641 Volodymyr Zelensky reports ‘positive’ military news in Zaporizhzhia region Volodymyr Zelensky reported “positive” news from the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, where he said Ukraine’s forces were managing to thwart Russian troops. In a video address, the Ukrainian president also said the country’s forces were gradually advancing in the Kharkiv region, east of Kyiv, “liberating our land.” Chiara Giordano 9 June 2022 22:54 1654810245 ‘DPR death sentences blatant violation of law’ – Amnesty The sentencing to death of three men in a Moscow-backed court in eastern Ukraine is a “blatant violation of international humanitarian law,” Amnesty International said. The court in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) separatist region, in eastern Ukraine, accused two Britons – Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner – and Moroccan national Brahim Saadoun of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine during Russia’s invasion. Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “This is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law on so many counts. The three were members of the Ukrainian regular forces and under the Geneva Conventions, as prisoners of war, they are protected from prosecution for taking part in hostilities. “The only exception is prosecution for alleged war crimes, in which case there must be sufficient admissible evidence, and fair trial standards must be ensured. Not only this is not the case in this scenario – they were not tried by an independent, impartial regularly constituted court but by Russian proxies. “The so-called ‘charges’ against them would not constitute war crimes. And most outrageously of all, the taking of their lives as a result of the grossly unfair proceedings would constitute an arbitrary deprivation of life. “In fact, wilfully depriving a prisoner of war or other protected person of the right to a fair and regular trial constitutes a war crime. Russia, as the occupying power, bears responsibility for the treatment of all prisoners of war and others deprived of their liberty. “They must ensure this so-called ‘sentence’ is immediately quashed, and that these men are treated in full compliance with international humanitarian law.” Lamiat Sabin 9 June 2022 22:30 1654809045 ‘Up to 200 Ukrainian troops killed daily’ – Zelensky’s aide Between 100 and 200 Ukrainian troops are being killed every day, a senior aide to Volodymyr Zelenksy has said. Mykhaylo Podolyak told the BBC that the defenders needed hundreds more Western artillery systems to fix the “lack of parity” between the Russian and Ukrainian armies amid the ongoing conflict in Donbas, in eastern Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s troops are continuing their attempts to take control of Donbas, which consists of the separatist-backed Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Police comb through rubble after a missile strike in the Donetsk city of Druzhkivka (Getty Images) “The Russian forces have thrown pretty much everything non-nuclear at the front and that includes heavy artillery, multiple rocket launch systems and aviation,” Mr Podolyak told the BBC. He called for between 150 and 300 rocket launch systems to match Russia. Mr Podolyak also said Kyiv will not be ready to resume peace talks with Moscow unless Russia surrendered the territory it had gained since it launched its invasion on 24 February. Lamiat Sabin 9 June 2022 22:10 1654807845 Death sentence trial ‘worthless’ – Ukraine government official The Ukrainian government has described the trial of British citizens and a Moroccan national – in which they were sentenced to death today – as “worthless”. A court in the Russia-backed separatist region of Donetsk accused the three men of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, and Brahim Saadoun, from Morocco, have been detained since they were captured in April. Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, told the news website European Pravda: “All foreigners who fight on Ukrainian territory as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) are members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “According to international humanitarian law, they are subject to the legal status of combatants.” He added that all servicemen of the Armed Forces who are captured by the occupiers enjoy the rights of prisoners of war. In particular, it is prohibited to commit violence, intimidation, or inhumane treatment. Mr Nikolenko went on to say: “The so-called ‘trial’ of UAF servicemen in the occupied Ukrainian territories is worthless. Such public trials place propaganda above the law and morals, undermine the mechanisms for the return of prisoners of war.” The Ukrainian government would continue efforts to have all detainees – that had been fighting for Ukraine – freed, he said. Lamiat Sabin 9 June 2022 21:50 1654806310 ICYMI: Death sentences handed to Britons fighting for Ukraine condemned by Truss Two British soldiers captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in what Foreign Secretary Liz Truss branded a “sham judgment”. Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. Read the full story: Chiara Giordano 9 June 2022 21:25 1654805101 Britons sentenced to death in ‘Soviet-era show trial’ after fighting for Ukraine Ministers have demanded the release of two Britons sentenced to death by pro-Russia separatists in what has been condemned as a “Soviet-era show trial”. Moscow was accused of breaching the Geneva Convention over the treatment of Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, who were captured while fighting with Ukrainian forces. Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has the full story: Chiara Giordano 9 June 2022 21:05 1654803010 Russians ‘dying like flies’ as street battles rage in eastern Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk, says governor Ukrainian forces are holding their positions in intense street fighting in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russians are “dying like flies”, the region’s governor has said, but they face a “catastrophic” lack of artillery. The battle amid the ruins of Sievierodonetsk, a small industrial city, has become one of the war’s bloodiest, with Russia concentrating its invasion force there. Both sides say they have inflicted massive casualties. In the south, Ukraine’s defence ministry said it had captured new ground in a counter-attack in Kherson province, targeting the biggest swathe of territory Russia has seized since its invasion. Chiara Giordano 9 June 2022 20:30 1654801810 Government pressuring Russia over British soldiers’ death sentences, says Therese Coffey Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey said the government is pressuring Russia over the death sentences handed to the two Britons captured by Moscow’s forces. She told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “I know we are making the strongest representations possible to the Russian government.” Chiara Giordano 9 June 2022 20:10 1654800501 UK demands release of Britons sentenced to death in ‘disgusting Soviet-style show trial’ Robert Jenrick has called for the Russian ambassador to the UK to be summoned to the Foreign Office over the “disgusting Soviet-era style show trial” of two British soliders sentenced to death by pro-Russian separatists. Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, and Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, were captured earlier in the war while fighting with the Ukrainian army. A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic announced their death sentences today. Mr Jenrick, the Tory MP for Mr Aslin’s constituency, told ITV he had asked the foreign secretary to summon the Russian ambassador to “make it clear that you cannot treat British citizens in this way and get away with it”. He added on Twitter: “This disgusting Soviet-era style show trial is the latest reminder of the depravity of Putin’s regime. Russia should be clear, they cannot treat British citizens like this and get away with it. “Contrary to the Kremlin’s propaganda, Aiden Aslin is not a mercenary. He has been living in Ukraine and serving in its armed forces before Russia’s illegal invasion and as a prisoner of war is entitled to protection under the Geneva Convention. “The Russian Ambassador should be summoned to the Foreign Office to account for this most egregious breach of the Geneva Convention. Aiden must be released as soon as practicable.” Chiara Giordano 9 June 2022 19:48

