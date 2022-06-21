Ukraine news – live: Second American killed fighting in Kyiv, confirms US

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

A further two hundred Russian troops have reportedly been killed since yesterday during their invasion of Ukraine.

The reported losses bring the total number of deaths among Vladimir Putin’s troops since the beginning of the invasion to 33,800, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is 200 more than the 33,600 deaths that were reported from 24 February to 19 June.

It comes after Russian troops were reported to be exhausted four months into their military operation as a result of poor institutional culture and skill sets.

Putin’s troops are possibly running low on stocks of advanced cruise missiles, and are forced to fight without much skill, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

It calso laimed that in the conflict to date, Russia’s air force has underperformed and “its failure to consistently deliver air power is likely one of the most important factors behind Russia’s very limited campaign success”.

The Russian air force, the ministry said, cannot gain “full air superiority and has operated in a risk-adverse style, rarely penetrating deep behind Ukrainian lines”.

Show latest update 1655782437 Second US citizen killed fighting Ukraine A second American citizen was killed in Ukraine last month, the state department confirmed after an obituary was published in a New York daily. The 52-year-old Stephen Zabielski was killed on 15 May in combat, the obituary published in The Recorder said. His death was first reported in the news on Monday. Zabielski was among thousands of foreign fighters who had joined Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s invasion which began on 24 February. A native of New York, Zabielski is survived by his wife, five stepchildren and a grandchild among other family. The state department has been in touch with the US citizen’s family and has provided “all possible consular assistance”, a spokesperson for the agency said. Arpan Rai 21 June 2022 04:33 1655776800 ‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine The Russians keep deploying additional troops and equipment in the area, he said. “It’s just hell there. Everything is engulfed in fire, the shelling doesn’t stop even for an hour,” Haidai said in written comments. Only a fraction of 100,000 people who used to live in Sievierodonetsk before the war remain in the city, with no electricity, communications, food or medicine. Emily Atkinson 21 June 2022 03:00 1655773200 American basketball player Griner faces prosecution, Moscow says US basketball player Brittney Griner who has been detained in Russia is facing criminal prosecution, according to reports. RIA news agency cited the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as telling American MSNBC television: “Why should we call her a hostage? She broke the Russian law, now she faces criminal prosecution. “It’s not about being taken hostage.” Emily Atkinson 21 June 2022 02:00 1655769600 Watch: Zelensky speaks about ‘historic’ week for Ukraine as it awaits EU decision Zelensky speaks about ‘historic’ week for Ukraine as it awaits EU decision Emily Atkinson 21 June 2022 01:00 1655766000 Ukraine to ban Russian books and music to ‘derussify’ country Ukraine’s parliament has voted through two laws to ban the import and promotion of Russian-language books and music in a bid to break cultural ties with the invading country. The laws need to be signed by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to take effect, but he has made no indication that he would oppose the bans. One of the laws will forbid the printing of books by Russian nationals, unless they renounce their Russian passport and take Ukrainian citizenship. This will only apply to those who held Russian citizenship after the 1991 collapse of Soviet rule. Lamiat Sabin has the details: Emily Atkinson 21 June 2022 00:00 1655762438 Moscow calls Americans captured in Ukraine ‘mercenaries’ Americans captured in Ukraine have been described by Moscow as “mercenaries” engaged in illegal activities and should take responsibility for their “crimes”, reports say. According to RIA news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the detained men were not covered by the Geneva convention as they were not regular troops. They had shot at at Russian servicemen and put their lives in danger Emily Atkinson 20 June 2022 23:00 1655758838 Russia threatens Lithuania over ‘more than serious’ Kaliningrad rail goods ban Russia has warned Lithuania – a Nato member – that it will “take action” unless the movement of goods by rail to the Kaliningrad exclave is restored. Moscow summoned Lithuania’s top diplomat to deliver a protest after the Baltic nation banned the transit of sanctioned goods through its territory. “The situation is more than serious,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “This decision is really unprecedented. It’s a violation of everything.” Russia’s foreign ministry called Lithuania’s move “openly hostile”. Alastair Jamieson reports: Emily Atkinson 20 June 2022 22:00 1655755238 Scholz warns soaring energy prices to stay German chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned that soaring energy prices will likely be around for a long time in an interview with the Muenchner Merkur newspaper. He also rejected Russia‘s assertion that it had cut gas flows because necessary spare parts were missing due to sanctions. “This explanation is not plausible,” he said. Emily Atkinson 20 June 2022 21:00 1655752229 Watch: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian tank and two infantry vehicles with British howitzers Ukrainian forces destroy Russian tank and two infantry vehicles with British howitzers Emily Atkinson 20 June 2022 20:10 1655748123 Ukraine president says Africa ‘hostage’ in war with Russia Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Africa was a “hostage” in the war with Russia, which had contributed to rising food prices on the continent. African countries are acutely affected by the growing crisis, which has sent prices of grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser soaring. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertiliser exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil. In a speech to African Union leaders, Zelenskiy said the continent had been caught up in a situation not of its making. Emily Atkinson 20 June 2022 19:02

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news - live: Second American killed fighting in Kyiv, confirms US