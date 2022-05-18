Ukraine news – live: Russia’s invasion stalling under ‘disunited command’, UK says

Senate GOP delegation meets Zelensky in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukrainian is being hampered by a “disunited command”, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has claimed.

In its latest military intelligence briefing, the department said Moscow’s deployment of “disparate personnel” in cities such as Mariupol showed its “significant resourcing problem” as well as its lack of unity.

The assessment comes as Ukraine is set to hold its first war crimes trial against a 21-year-old Russian serviceman in Kyiv.

The soldier, Vadim Shishimarin, has been charged with the premeditated murder of a 62-year-old within days of Russia’s invasion in Sumy. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing about the fate of more than 250 Ukrainian fighters who were evacuated from Mariupol’s Azovstal steelwork to Russian-held territory.

Although Ukraine has said it hopes to exchange them for Russian prisoners of war, Russia’s main federal investigative body has indicated that it could bring charges against the troops.

Finland and Sweden have formally applied to join Nato, a decision warmly welcomed by the alliance's secretary general. "This is a historic moment, which we must seize," the Nato boss Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday at a short ceremony to mark the occasion. "I warmly welcome requests by Finland and Sweden to join Nato. You are our closest partners, and your membership in Nato will increase our shared security," he added. Finland and Sweden took the historic step of asking for Nato membership over security concerns in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The only obstacle to their accession to the alliance is Turkey's unexpected opposition. "We are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions," Mr Stoltenberg said. The UK and other G7 countries have spoken about how Russian assets could be used to pay for the rebuilding of Ukraine, the British foreign secretary has said. "We need a new Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine and in fact, we've just been discussing this at the G7 meeting that I had with my colleagues from around the world. We are looking at what we can do to use Russian assets to help pay for this," Liz Truss told Times Radio. The UN is looking to help restore Ukrainian grain shipments amid a Russian blockade of the country's ports. Antonio Guterres, the UN's secretary general, is expected to announce on Wednesday that he is in talks about the issue with Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, the US and the EU. This comes after Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, blamed Russia for destabilising global food security through its invasion of Ukraine. "Their blockade of ports not allowing food and wheat to leave Ukraine, their efforts to keep farmers from planting their farms, their attacks on food silos – all of this has contributed to an already dire situation," she said on Tuesday. Russia's use of disparate groups of auxiliary personnel is hampering its operations in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said. Citing the case of Mariupol, the MoD mentioned the involvement of Chechen soldiers loyal to leader Ramazan Kadyrov, including his cousin Adam Delimkhanov. "The combat deployment of such disparate personnel demonstrates Russia's significant resourcing problems in Ukraine and is likely contributing to a disunited command which continues to hamper Russia's operations," it said in its latest military intelligence report. Officials discussing Ukraine's exchange of Azov regiment fighters from the steel mill against the release of Russia's prisoners of war have said negotiations are underway. The Russian parliament is set to take up a resolution to halt the exchange, Russian news agencies have reported. However, Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said that the negotiations were ongoing along with plans to rescue Ukrainian fighters still trapped inside the steel mill. Volodymyr Zelensky said the "most influential international mediators are involved" in the exchange — first such in the course of invasion. In the 84 days of continuous attacks since the invasion began, Ukrainian forces have managed to combat the Russian forces in regions across the former Soviet territory. And now, as soldiers retreat, Ukrainians are returning to find areas bombed and shelled to rubble. Signs of possible war crimes are visible in sight as many residents in the besieged country are recounting scenes of torture, execution and sexual violence. The Independent's Bel Trew has travelled across Ukraine, finding a trail of destruction and Ukrainians trying to find out about the fate of loved ones, documenting what's happened and trying to put their lives back together. Watch our documentary here: Documentary: The true horror of Russia's war in Ukraine | On The Ground Ukraine's defences have managed to repel Russian forces from several parts of the country, liberating towns and cities from Russian control. But as the soldiers have retreated, Ukrainians have returned to find areas destroyed by shelling and signs of possible war crimes, with many residents recounting scenes of torture, execution and sexual violence. Bel Trew has travelled across Ukraine, finding a trail of destruction and Ukrainians trying to find out about the fate of loved ones, documenting what's happened and trying to put their lives back together. A high-ranking Russian military officials have been killed by guerrilla fighters in Melitopol, Ukrainian military said on Tuesday, reported The Kyiv Independent. The Russian troops, occupying the region, are "trying to hide the situation", said Zaporizhzhia regional military administration on its Telegram channel. Officials added that Russian forces have stepped up with the inspection of private vehicles in Melitopol "probably in search of guerrillas". Britain's fresh round of sanctions will back green trade to reduce the global dependency on Vladimir Putin's oil and gas, top officias are set to announce. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will use a major speech to set out the need to "decisively turn our backs on the era of dependence on polluting fuels", supporting British firms exporting technology to help with the shift to cleaner forms of energy. The combination of sanctions on Russia and reduced reliance on fossil fuels will "de-Putinise the world's economy", she will say in a speech in the City of London. Volodymyr Zelensky said missile shelling by Russia in a number of regions in Ukraine and subversive activity at the border are merely an attempt of the Moscow troops to "compensate for a series of failures in the east and south" of the country. Talking about intensified counterattack in Lviv, Sumy, Chernihiv and air strikes in the Luhansk and other border areas, Mr Zelensky said: "All this is not just creating tension for our state, not just testing our strength. This is a kind of attempt of the Russian army to compensate for a series of failures in the east and south of our country." "They cannot demonstrate success with general military action in the areas where they are trying to advance. So they are trying to show success through their missiles and other activities. To no avail as well," he said. Mr Zelensky said that these strikes, "like many previous ones, do not change anything radically." Especially since our air defence and anti-sabotage measures are becoming stronger, he added. Russia's invasion and nearly month-long war on Ukraine is taking a toll on people's mental health not just within the frontiers but also "far beyond the borders", a new study shows. Many are experiencing worsening of symptoms "appear to be related to the war" started by the Kremlin on its neighbour on 24 February, a new study of Danish patients with mental health conditions has found. According to the researchers from Aarhus University, any overall negative impact elsewhere "will be nothing compated to what the Ukrainian population is experiencing". Thousands have lost their lives and nearly 13 million people have been rendered refugees in Ukraine after fleeing their homes.

