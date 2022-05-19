Ukraine news – live: Russia’s Belgorod ‘shelled’, as Kyiv issues ceasefire warning

President Zelensky meets US officials

The Russian border region of Belgorod has claimed that it has been hit by shells from the direction of Ukraine over the past week.

The region’s governor Viacheslav Gladkov has said that the village Solokhi was shelled “from the Ukrainian side.”

On Telegram, he said on Wednesday that one man was wounded. Six households, one car and one power line were also damaged, he added.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Mr Gladkov reported that the Belgorod village of Bezimeno was also shelled “from the Ukrainian side” and that there was one person who sustained “slight injury”.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian government adviser said Ukraine should only be offered a ceasefire if Russian troops totally withdraw from the country.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted: “Do not offer us a ceasefire – this is impossible without total Russian troop withdrawal.

“Ukraine is not interested in a new ‘Minsk (Protocol)’ and the war starting up again in a few years. Until Russia is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money.”

Show latest update 1652974848 Johnson and Zelensky discuss Ukraine’s security and exports Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone today about long-term security proposals for Ukraine and ways to export Ukrainian grains. Boris Johnson with Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to Kyiv in April (Ukraine Government/PA) A Downing Street spokesperson said after the call: “The leaders discussed progress in negotiations and agreed to step up work with allies, including the U.S., France and Germany, to define the longer-term security architecture for Ukraine. “They looked at options to open up critical sea and land supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks, and committed to direct their teams to work urgently on the next steps.” Lamiat Sabin 19 May 2022 16:40 1652973648 Ceasefire ‘impossible’ without Russia’s total withdrawal Ukraine should only be offered a ceasefire if Russian troops totally withdraw from the country, a government adviser said. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted: “Do not offer us a ceasefire – this is impossible without total Russian troop withdrawal. “Ukraine is not interested in a new ‘Minsk (Protocol)’ and the war starting up again in a few years. “Until Russia is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money.” Lamiat Sabin 19 May 2022 16:20 1652972448 McDonald’s sells Russia restaurants to Siberian oil tycoon McDonald’s has announced that it will sell its Russian restaurants to Siberian oil tycoon Alexander Govor – ending its 32 years of presence in Russia. The co-owner of petroleum firm Neftekhim-Servis already operates 25 McDonald’s restaurants in Russia. Once the deal is approved by regulators, the businessman will be in charge of all 850 branches in Russia – but under a new brand, according to the Russian business newspaper Vedomosti. A closed-down McDonald’s branch in Podolsk, outside Moscow McDonald’s has not revealed the price of the sale, but the agreement ensures that the 62,000 Russian employees will keep their jobs for at least two years while Mr Govor takes responsibility for the existing supplies, rent and utilities. Less than three weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, McDonald’s temporarily closed its Russian branches. However, 132 McDonald’s restaurants working semi-independently under franchises have continued to operate. Lamiat Sabin 19 May 2022 16:00 1652971248 ‘Not unusual’ for Nato members to disagree – Stoltenberg Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said it’s not unusual for Nato members to hold different opinions. He was referring to Turkey’s objection to Sweden and Finland joining the military alliance. Stoltenberg during a ceremony to mark Sweden and Finland’s bids for membership (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) During a visit to Copenhagen, Mr Stoltenberg told reporters: “It is not uncommon in Nato to have differing opinions on major decisions. “ We have much experience in Nato, when there is a difference of opinion, of sitting down and finding solutions. “We are in close contact with Finland, Sweden and Turkey. We are addressing the concerns that Turkey has expressed.” Lamiat Sabin 19 May 2022 15:40 1652969517 Biden meets leaders of Finland, Sweden on NATO expansion US resident Joe Biden met the leaders of Sweden and Finland on Thursday after the nations set aside their long-standing neutrality and moved to join the NATO alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hours before his first trip to Asia as president, Biden sat down with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the White House to discuss their NATO applications. “This is a historic event, a watershed moment in European security. Two nations with a long tradition of neutrality will be joining the world’s most powerful defensive alliance,” said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 15:11 1652968690 UK says there is a way through Turkey’s concerns over Sweden, Finland joining NATO British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday he believed there was a way to address Turkey’s concerns over Sweden and Finland joining NATO. Finland and Sweden formally applied on Wednesday to join NATO, a decision spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey has objected, accusing the countries of supporting groups that it deems terrorists. “I think there is a way through. I think we will get there in the end and it is very important that we listen to all members and their concerns in that process and we will certainly be listening to Turkey,” Wallace told parliament, adding he would be speaking to his Turkish counterpart. Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 14:58 1652967273 ICYMI: Bush accidentally condemns ‘unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq’ in Ukraine speech gaffe Former US president George W Bush made a gaffe on Wednesday and condemned the “brutal” “invasion of Iraq”, before correcting himself to say he was denouncing the invasion of Ukraine. My colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports: Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 14:34 1652965801 Russian soldier at war crimes trial asks victim’s widow to forgive him? A Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine has said he shot a civilian on orders from two officers and pleaded for his victim’s widow to forgive him. Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin told the court the officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his mobile phone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces. The 21-year-old sergeant could get life in prison if convicted of shooting the Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window in a village in the north-eastern Sumy region on February 28, four days into the Russian invasion. Looking subdued, Shishimarin said he at first disobeyed his immediate commanding officer’s order to shoot the unarmed civilian but had no other choice but to follow the order when it was repeated forcefully by another officer. Shishimarin pleaded guilty to the charges during Wednesday’s hearing. On Thursday, he asked the victim’s widow, who also appeared at the trial, to forgive him for what he did. “I realise that you can’t forgive me, but I’m pleading you for forgiveness,” Shishimarin said. Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 14:10 1652964901 Espionage at cold war levels, German intelligence chief says The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence service has said levels of espionage are as high as during the Cold War, or even higher. Thomas Haldenwang, president of the BfV intelligence agency, also warned of the increased risk of sabotage against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. Germany has exposed a number of Russian spies operating in the country in recent years. “Today we assess the level of espionage against Germany at least at the level of the Cold War – if not significantly higher,” Mr Haldenwang said at an event in Berlin. He predicted that “in a world of open hostilities and drastic sanctions, the inhibition threshold for espionage, sabotage and illegitimate influence will continue to fall”. Matt Mathers 19 May 2022 13:55 1652962686 Russian soldier asks Ukrainian widow for forgiveness over husband’s murder A 21-year-old Russian soldier asked a Ukrainian widow to forgive him for the murder of her husband, in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia’s invasion. Vadim Shishimarin, a tank commander, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka. “I acknowledge my blame … I ask you to forgive me,” he told the widow, Kateryna Shalipova, at the Kyiv court on Thursday. Boyish, dressed in a tracksuit and with his shaven head lowered, Shishimarin cut a forlorn spectacle in a glass booth for defendants. He spoke calmly, but looked frightened. The Kremlin has said it has no information about the trial and that the absence of a diplomatic mission in Ukraine limits its ability to provide legal assistance. The widow told the court she had heard distant shots fired from their yard and that she had called out to her husband. “I ran over to my husband, he was already dead. Shot in the head. I screamed, I screamed so much,” she said. Shalipova told the court she would not object if Shishimarin was released to Russia as part of a prisoner swap to get “our boys” out of the port city of Mariupol, a reference to hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers who have given themselves up to Russia. Reporting by Max Hunder and Tom Balmforth of Reuters Jane Dalton 19 May 2022 13:18

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Russia’s Belgorod ‘shelled’, as Kyiv issues ceasefire warning