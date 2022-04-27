Ukraine news – live: Russian weapons depot on fire after explosions heard in Belgorod

UK failing to set out mission success in Ukraine, Tobias Ellwood warns

An ammunition depot in Russian city Belgorod has caught fire at the same time as a series of blasts were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine, authorities have said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod regional governor, said a fire at the ammunition depot near the Staraya Nelidovka village had been extinguished and no civilians have been injured.

Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Russia's Kursk province, which also borders Ukraine, said that explosions had been heard in Kursk city early on Wednesday which were most likely the sounds of air defence systems firing.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has agreed “in principle” for the UN and ICRC to be involved in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Follow-on discussions will be had with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defence Ministry,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement after Putin met with its secretary-general Antonio Guterres in Moscow today.

Show latest update 1651046680 Zaporizhzhia arms depot struck by Russian blasts Russia‘s defence ministry said its Kalibr missiles had struck an arms depot in Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia region which is housing weapons from the United States and European countries. The ministry said its air force had destroyed 59 Ukrainian military targets overnight. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 April 2022 09:04 1651046503 Russia attacks Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol again Russian forces were again attacking huge steel plant Azovstal today where fighters and some civilians are holed up in the southern city of Mariupol, an aide to the city’s mayor said. Aide Petro Andryushchenko also said no agreements had been reached on trying to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on Wednesday. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 April 2022 09:01 1651045855 Boris Johnson failing to set out ‘mission success ‘in Ukraine as war drags on, senior Tory warns A senior Conservative has hit out at Boris Johnson for failing to explain what is “mission success” in Ukraine, as the war drags on into its third month. Tobias Ellwood, a former defence minister, spoke out as the foreign secretary Liz Truss delivers a major speech warning the world “will never feel safe again” if Vladimir Putin is allowed to win. Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has more: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 April 2022 08:50 1651044947 Russia must be pushed out of the Donbas region, chairman of the Defence Committee says Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has said Russia must be pushed out of the Donbas region to stop Vladmir Putin from setting his sights beyond Ukraine. He told Sky News: “The unanswered question I hope the Foreign Secretary will address is what are we collectively trying to achieve? What is mission success? “Given the threat is not just to Ukraine but well beyond that this is game-changing, what we’re experiencing here in European security. “Putin must strategically fail in Ukraine, and if we allow him to survive, he will regroup and attempt to advance his sphere of influence way beyond Ukraine in the future. “So we need to be very, very clear what our mission is – it must be to push Russia completely out of the Donbas region.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 April 2022 08:35 1651044477 Polish gas company says Gazprom supply suspension is a ‘breach of contract’ Polish gas company PGNiG has confirmed that Gazprom has halted supplies to Poland this morning, calling it a “breach of contract”. The company said: “Cutting gas supplies is a breach of contract and PGNiG reserves the right to seek compensation and will use all available contractual and legal means to do so.” PGNiG customers are still getting their fuel in line with their needs, the company added. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 April 2022 08:27 1651043791 Gazprombank official and former head of Gazprom press office says he wants to ‘wash off Russian past’ after fleeing the country Gazprombank official and former head of Gazprom press office has reportedly fled Russia to join Ukraine’s army. Igor Volobuev told Russia’s The Insider that he left the country on March 2. He said: “I could no longer be in Russia. I am Ukrainian by nationality, I was born in Akhtyrka, I could no longer observe from the outside what Russia is doing with my homeland. “My visit is like repentance, I want to wash off my Russian past. I want to stay in Ukraine until the victory.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 April 2022 08:16 1651043403 Dominic Raab says Russia’s decision to cut off gas supply to Poland will isolate Kremlin further Russia’s decision to cut off gas supply to Poland will add to its status as an economic and political pariah, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. Russian energy company Gazprom on Wednesday halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland as they had failed to pay in roubles. “We have been warning about this for a while but we will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Polish friends and allies,” Mr Raab told Sky News. “It (halting gas supply) will have a … very damaging effect on Russia as well because it is becoming further and further, more and more, not just a political pariah, but an economic pariah.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 April 2022 08:10 1651043060 Belgorod governor says several explosions heard in the Russian province Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod regional governor, said he woke “to a loud sound like an explosion” at about 3:35am in an update posted to Telegram. The governor also said that no destruction of residential homes had been reported in his update. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 April 2022 08:04 1651042775 Blasts heard in Russian province Belgorod An ammunition depot in Russian city Belgorod has caught fire at the same as a series of blasts were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine, authorities have said. Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod regional governor, said he woke “to a loud sound like an explosion” at about 3:35am in an update posted to Telegram. The governor later said a fire at the ammunition depot near the Staraya Nelidovka village had been extinguished and no civilians have been injured. Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Russia’s Kursk province, which also borders Ukraine, said that explosions had been heard in Kursk city early on Wednesday which were most likely the sounds of air defence systems firing. In Voronezh, the administrative centre of another province adjacent to Ukraine, Russia’s TASS news agency cited an emergencies ministry official as saying that two blasts had been heard and the authorities were invest Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 April 2022 07:59 1651041216 Ukrainian ombudsman receives 400 rape complaints in two weeks Human rights commissioner Lyudmila Denisova said that her office has received more than 400 complaints of rape between 1 – 14 April after setting up a hotline for people to report instances of sexual violence. “Currently, there are such appeals from the Kherson region. Where the connection is renewed, people can speak up. And if there is no connection, how will they call (sic),” Ms Denisova said in an interview with Public News. The head of UN Women, Sima Bahous, told the UN security council that “we are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence”. “The brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags,” Ms Bahous said. 