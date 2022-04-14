Ukraine news – live: Russian warship ‘seriously damaged’ in Black Sea as Putin accused of ‘terrorism’

Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling

The Russian Defence Ministry has said the entire crew of a key warship has been evacuated, following reports the Moskva missile cruiser had been struck and badly damaged by Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s state media confirmed the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, had been seriously damaged “as a result of detonation of ammunition that occurred as a result of a fire”. A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two missiles.

Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying those responsible for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should be brought to justice for their country’s crimes.

“This is not war, this is terrorism,” he said on a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday.

Russia continues to insist that its troops are not guilty of war crimes. However, a new independent report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) found evidence of such charges.

Show latest update 1649894047 Russian warship ‘seriously damaged’ and crew evacuated The Russian Defence Ministry has said the entire crew of its Moskva missile cruiser has evacuated the ship, following reports earlier it had been struck and badly damaged by Ukrainian forces. Russia’s state media confirmed the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, had been seriously damaged “as a result of detonation of ammunition that occurred as a result of a fire”. The defence ministry said the cause of the blaze was being investigated. A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two missiles. Maksym Marchenko, governor of the region around the Black Sea port of Odesa, said in a post on Telegram that two anti-ship missiles had hit the cruiser. Chris Baynes 14 April 2022 00:54 1649892600 Jersey freezes £5bn assets linked to Roman Abramovich As we mentioned earlier, a Jersey court has issued a freezing order on $7bn worth of assets linked to Roman Abramovich. Read more here: Rory Sullivan 14 April 2022 00:30 1649890740 Russian soldiers kept hundreds of people prisoner in school basement Ukraine has reported that Russian troops took 300 people prisoner for a month in a school near Chernihiv. A photo reportedly shows the list of the people who were killed there. The Independent has not been able to verify this information. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 23:59 1649890005 Ukraine claims to have damaged Russian warship Ukraine has claimed to have damaged the Russian cruiser “Moskva” with anti-ship missiles. Maxim Marchenko, the head of Odessa’s regional administration, announced the alleged development. His claim has yet to be independently verified. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 23:46 1649888004 Estonia praises Ukrainian courage After his visit to Kyiv, Estonian president Alar Karis has this message of support for Ukraine: Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 23:13 1649886924 China must make Russia end ‘heinous war’, says US treasury secretary China must convince Russia to stop its “heinous war” in Ukraine, the US treasury secretary has said. If it does not, Beijing faces a loss of standing in the world, according to Janet Yellen. Addressing the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington on Wednesday, Ms Yellen also took aim at other countries who were “sitting on the fence” about the situation in Ukraine, saying such a position was “shortsighted”. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 22:55 1649885424 US considers further sanctions against Russia The US has more sanctions it can bring against Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration has said. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that more financial firms could be targeted because of Russian aggression. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 22:30 1649884269 Russia targeting southern and eastern Ukraine to avenge losses, says Kyiv Moscow is focusing its attention on the south and east of Ukraine to avenge its losses, Kyiv has said. “Russian forces are increasing their activities on the southern and eastern fronts, attempting to avenge their defeats,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an address on Wednesday evening. Earlier today, Russia’s defence ministry claimed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrounded because of a lack of ammunition in the besieged city of Mariupol. This claims has not been confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 22:11 1649883238 Ukraine did not reject German president’s proposed visit to Kyiv, says Zelensky Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said his government did not reject a proposed visit to Kyiv by the German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier . Ukraine’s leader said his office had not been approached by Germany about the visit. This comes after the German chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed “irritation” over the cancelled journey. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 21:53 1649882218 Baltic states call for more arms to be sent to Ukraine The leaders of the three Baltic states travelled to Kyiv today to show their support for Ukraine. “It is our duty to help Ukraine with all kinds of weapons,” Latvian president Egils Levits said. Meanwhile, Gitanas Nauseda, his Lithuanian counterpart, said: “The future of Ukraine will be decided on the battlefield…Ukraine must win.” This thought was echoed by the Estonian president Alar Karis. “President Putin must lose this war or there will be no peace in Europe,” he said. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 21:36

