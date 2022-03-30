Ukraine news – live: Russian vows ‘don’t drown out shells’, Zelensky says as Paris cancels Mariupol evacuation

Broadcaster Trevor McDonald pays tribute to journalists in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Moscow’s hints that it will pull back its troops from some areas of Ukraine “do not drown out the ruptures of Russian shells”.

Ceasefire negotiations today ended with some promise of future progress. Kyiv proposed a new security guarantee that could lead to Ukraine accepting neutral status, in return for Russian troops’ withdrawal from the country.

The Ukrainian president said, in a new video speech, that Russia’s word cannot be trusted and that only a concrete conclusion to the ongoing peace talks can be relied on.

Meanwhile, France has called off an evacuation of civilians from the beseiged Ukrainian city of Mariupol after a phone call with Russia.

The office of Emmanuel Macron announced that the operation was not possible “at this stage” after hearing Vladimir Putin’s reaction, BFMTV news reported.

The one-hour-long call ended without a conclusion, the office said. Putin reportedly told Macron that he would think about the evacuation before giving any answer.

Last week, Macron said that France was ready to lead an “exceptional humanitarian operation” with Turkey and Greece to evacuate civilians.

Show latest update 1648610825 Zelensky to address Australian parliament today Volodymr Zelensky is set to virtually address Australia’s parliament today, officials said. The Ukrainian wartime president will address via video at 5.30pm (0630 GMT), employment minister Stuart Robert said citing the parliament records. No official statement has been made by the Scott Morrison administration so far. Australia has strengthened its role as a European, especially Ukrainian ally, since the beginning of the war. From providing defence equipment to humanitarian supplies, Australia has vowed support to the country under occupation by Russia. It has also banned the exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia. About 443 individuals are facing 476 sanctions from Australian government. Arpan Rai 30 March 2022 04:27 1648610318 Ukraine isn’t ‘naive’ on Russian withdrawal, says Zelensky Hours after Russia promised reduced military operations around Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainians are not “naive people”. “Ukrainians are not naive people. Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result,” Mr Zelensky said in a late night address. Russia said on Tuesday it would scale down the military offensive, which it chooses to call a “special military operation”, around Kyiv and another city. “We can call positive the signals we hear from the negotiating platform. But these signals do not silence the explosion of Russian shells. Of course, we see all the risks. Of course, we see no reason to trust the words of certain representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction,” the Ukrainian president said. Arpan Rai 30 March 2022 04:18 1648608307 Russia being ‘demilitarised’, Ukraine ambassador tells UN It is Russia that is being “demilitarised” by Ukraine, not the other way round, the besieged country’s ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Security Council on Tuesday. Russia had declared the “demilitarisation” and “de-Nazification” of Ukraine as among the goals for its military operation when Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on 24 February, but has since suffered heavy losses and slowed progress, and the Ukrainian forces have begun launching successful counterattacks. “At the outset, I would like to inform you that the demilitarisation of Russia conducted by the Ukrainian Army and supported by the entire Ukrainian people is well underway,” the envoy told the UN Security Council. Counting the heavy losses Ukraine says it has dealt to Russia, Mr Kyslytsya said: “Since the beginning of invasion [Russia] have lost more than 17,000 military personnel, more than 1,700 armoured vehicles, almost 600 tanks, over 300 artillery systems, 127 planes and 129 helicopters, almost 100 rocket launcher systems, 54 air defence systems and 7 ships.” That is “an unprecedented blow to Moscow, where the numbers of Soviet losses in Afghanistan pale in comparison”, the envoy said. Arpan Rai 30 March 2022 03:45 1648607687 Power connection restored for 150,000 residents Ukraine’s ministry of energy said it has restored power connection for 150,000 residents. Several settlements across the country which lost power connection amid the war regained their access to electricity on 28 March, the ministry said. But close to 831,000 residents across Ukraine in 1,491 settlements remain without electricity, reported The Kyiv Independent. Arpan Rai 30 March 2022 03:34 1648599636 US court rejects Russian oligarch’s attempt to bypass sanctions An appeal by Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska to lift sanctions imposed on him by the US in 2018 has been rejected by an appeals court in Washington, which ruled that US officials had enough evidence to back their enforcement of the sanctions. The sanctions were imposed on Mr Deripaska and other powerful Russian business officials with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the country’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine‘s Crimean region. Read more here: Nathan Place 30 March 2022 01:20 1648598436 Russia vows to reduce ‘military activity’ around Kyiv at peace talks Russia will scale back military operations around Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv in a bid to “increase mutual trust”, Moscow said at the conclusion of the first day of talks in Istanbul on Tuesday to end the month-long Russian war against Ukraine. It is the first meaningful concession by the Kremlin since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on 24 February, although it was met by scepticism and caution. “In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing [an] agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions,” Moscow’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said. Read more here: Nathan Place 30 March 2022 01:00 1648597236 Weapons monitors can’t keep up with all the equipment Russia is losing Every day, dozens of images of Russia’s burning tanks, abandoned supply trucks and downed helicopters in Ukraine appear on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Telegram. That mass of information has allowed open-source intelligence experts and volunteers to gain an insight into this war that might have only been available to state intelligence agencies in the past. They have been able to painstakingly document thousands of images and videos of destroyed and abandoned equipment to tell one of the most important stories of this war so far: the destruction of Russian military equipment on a grand scale, and the stalling of a military superpower. Military analysts Stijn Mitzer and Joost Oliemans have been tracking the losses. Their list, they say, “only includes destroyed vehicles and equipment of which photo or videographic evidence is available. Therefore, the amount of equipment destroyed is significantly higher than recorded here.” Read more here: Nathan Place 30 March 2022 00:40 1648596036 Russia ‘failed to take Kyiv’, Pentagon says Russian forces have failed in their mission to encircle and capture Kyiv, leading to Moscow’s announcement that military action around the Ukrainian capital would be scaled back, the US Department of Defense said on Tuesday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby made clear during his remarks at a daily press briefing that Russian forces, and concurred with a reporter’s assertion that the Russian military had suffered a “defeat” on the outskirts of Kyiv. “I said as much in my opening statement. They failed to take Kyiv,” Mr Kirby told reporters. Read more here: Nathan Place 30 March 2022 00:20 1648594860 White House looking into claims of harm against Roman Abramovich The Biden administration is looking into allegations that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was poisoned earlier this month during Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations. This is according to White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield. It comes after a US official said intelligence suggests that Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators falling sick was due to an environmental factor and not poisoning. Roman Abramovich at the peace talks Abramovich, who is sanctioned by the West over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, made a surprise appearance in Istanbul on Tuesday at the first direct peace talks in weeks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. The two teams sat facing each other at a long table in the presidential office on an Ottoman palace grounds. Abramovich sat in the front row of observers, a Turkish presidential video showed. Lamiat Sabin 30 March 2022 00:01 1648593217 Macron calls off Mariupol evacuation operation after Putin call France has called off an evacuation of civilians from Mariupol in Ukraine after a phone call with Russia. The office of Emmanuel Macron announced that the operation was not possible “at this stage” following Vladimir Putin’s reaction, BFMTV news reported. The one-hour-long call ended without a conclusion, the office said. Archive photo of Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin “The conditions for launching the humanitarian operation to help the civilians of Mariupol, who are besieged by the Russian army, are not met at this stage,” the Elysee Palace said after the phone call, according to the report. Putin reportedly told Macron that he would think about the operation before giving any answer. A statement from the Kremlin said Putin informed Macron “about the measures taken by the Russian military to provide emergency humanitarian assistance and ensure the safe evacuation of civilians, including from Mariupol,” Russia’s TASS news agency reported. Last week, Macron said that France was ready to lead an “exceptional humanitarian operation” with Turkey and Greece to evacuate civilians. Lamiat Sabin 29 March 2022 23:33

