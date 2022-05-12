Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea

From neutral to Nato: Finland announces bid to join alliance

Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, it has been claimed.

The reported strike is said to have occurred near Snake Island, which was made famous earlier in the war when a Ukrainian soldier stationed there told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself”.

The claim about the Vsevolod Bobrov was made by Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the report.

The development comes as the Kremlin threatened to take “retaliatory steps” if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement on Thursday that it wants to join the alliance.

“As a member of Nato, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance,” president Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement.

“Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days,” they added.

Show latest update 1652383356 Russian navy ship damaged in Black Sea, Ukraine claims Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, according to the Odesa regional military administration. Serhiy Bratchuk claimed the Vsevolod Bobrov had been struck near Snake Island but did not give more details. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the claim. Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 20:22 1652382036 EU to discuss Ukraine application The EU will consider Ukraine’s wish to join the bloc in discussions next month, France has said. Kyiv’s membership application is currently being looked at by the European Commission, according to the French foreign ministry. Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 20:00 1652380536 Voices: Whatever happens next, Putin’s epitaph is already written – a murderer, a monster, a maniac Vladimir Putin is an accident of history, writes Natalia L. Yakovenko, a professor at the Institute of International Relations, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Read her full piece here: Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 19:35 1652379168 US politicians call on social media giants to archive evidence of Russian war crimes Four Democratic politicians have urged social media giants to archive content that could be used as evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Carolyn Maloney and Gregory Meeks, the chairs of the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, were among the group of lawmakers who wrote to the chief executives of YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Meta, the lawmakers, according to NBC. Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 19:12 1652377836 Zelensky stamps sell out in Poland ‘within an hour’ A limited range of stamps bearing Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s face has sold out in Poland in less than an hour, according to Ukraine’s postal service. Each pack of nine stamps sold for $1,200 each (£985), it added. Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 18:50 1652376276 EU plans to help Ukraine export wheat by rail and road The EU has offered to help Ukraine export its wheat overland amid a Russian blockade of its main port Odesa. The Kremlin’s invasion has threatened global food supplies, as Russia and Ukraine are two of the largest exporters of goods including wheat and barley. The bloc has admitted the scale of the challenge is large. “Twenty million tons of grains have to leave Ukraine in less than three months using the EU infrastructure,” said Adina Valean, the bloc’s commissioner for transport. “This is a gigantesque challenge, so it is essential to coordinate and optimize the logistic chains, put in place new routes, and avoid, as much as possible, the bottlenecks.” Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 18:24 1652374836 Ukraine’s Eurovision entry seeks to ‘lift spirits’ of country Ukraine’s Eurovision entry hopes to “lift the spirits” of their country in the Italian city of Turin this Saturday. Kalush Orchestra, who will perform a song called “Stefania”, a fusion of rap and traditional Ukrainian folk, are the favourites to win the competition. Oleh Psiuk, the group’s lead singer, said: “Any victory in any aspect is very important for Ukraine these days, so winning the Eurovision Song Contest of course would lift the spirits of so many Ukrainians while we don’t have much good news these days.” “We are here to showcase Ukrainian culture because attempts are being made these days to kill Ukrainian culture, and we want to show that Ukrainian culture is alive, it’s unique, and it has its own beautiful signature,” he added. Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 18:00 1652373456 Ukraine war in pictures In some of the latest pictures from Ukraine, an old woman grieves after missiles struck a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia region: A woman grieves at her husband’s funeral in Lviv region, Ukraine, on 12 May 2022 Another Ukrainian woman cries at home after missiles hit the settlement of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) A destroyed house in Pylypchatyne, eastern Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images) Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 17:37 1652372255 France ‘fully supports’ Finland’s bid to join Nato France fully supports Finland’s ambition to become part of Nato, its president Emmanuel Macron has told his Finnish counterpart. This comes after Finland’s leaders said on Thursday that the country wanted to join the alliance “without delay”. Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 17:17 1652371189 German president and chancellor to visit Kyiv, says Ukraine The German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to visit Kyiv soon, Ukraine has said. The announcement by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office comes after tensions between Kyiv and Berlin. Ukraine has accused Germany of being slow to deliver weapons to help it fight off Russian troops. Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 16:59

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea