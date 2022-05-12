Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, it has been claimed.
The reported strike is said to have occurred near Snake Island, which was made famous earlier in the war when a Ukrainian soldier stationed there told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself”.
The claim about the Vsevolod Bobrov was made by Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the report.
The development comes as the Kremlin threatened to take “retaliatory steps” if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement on Thursday that it wants to join the alliance.
“As a member of Nato, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance,” president Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement.
“Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days,” they added.
Russian navy ship damaged in Black Sea, Ukraine claims
Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, according to the Odesa regional military administration.
Serhiy Bratchuk claimed the Vsevolod Bobrov had been struck near Snake Island but did not give more details.
The Independent has been unable to independently verify the claim.
EU to discuss Ukraine application
The EU will consider Ukraine’s wish to join the bloc in discussions next month, France has said.
Kyiv’s membership application is currently being looked at by the European Commission, according to the French foreign ministry.
Voices: Whatever happens next, Putin’s epitaph is already written – a murderer, a monster, a maniac
Vladimir Putin is an accident of history, writes Natalia L. Yakovenko, a professor at the Institute of International Relations, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.
Read her full piece here:
US politicians call on social media giants to archive evidence of Russian war crimes
Four Democratic politicians have urged social media giants to archive content that could be used as evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
Carolyn Maloney and Gregory Meeks, the chairs of the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, were among the group of lawmakers who wrote to the chief executives of YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Meta, the lawmakers, according to NBC.
Zelensky stamps sell out in Poland ‘within an hour’
A limited range of stamps bearing Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s face has sold out in Poland in less than an hour, according to Ukraine’s postal service.
Each pack of nine stamps sold for $1,200 each (£985), it added.
EU plans to help Ukraine export wheat by rail and road
The EU has offered to help Ukraine export its wheat overland amid a Russian blockade of its main port Odesa.
The Kremlin’s invasion has threatened global food supplies, as Russia and Ukraine are two of the largest exporters of goods including wheat and barley. The bloc has admitted the scale of the challenge is large. “Twenty million tons of grains have to leave Ukraine in less than three months using the EU infrastructure,” said Adina Valean, the bloc’s commissioner for transport.
“This is a gigantesque challenge, so it is essential to coordinate and optimize the logistic chains, put in place new routes, and avoid, as much as possible, the bottlenecks.”
Ukraine’s Eurovision entry seeks to ‘lift spirits’ of country
Ukraine’s Eurovision entry hopes to “lift the spirits” of their country in the Italian city of Turin this Saturday.
Kalush Orchestra, who will perform a song called “Stefania”, a fusion of rap and traditional Ukrainian folk, are the favourites to win the competition.
Oleh Psiuk, the group’s lead singer, said: “Any victory in any aspect is very important for Ukraine these days, so winning the Eurovision Song Contest of course would lift the spirits of so many Ukrainians while we don’t have much good news these days.”
“We are here to showcase Ukrainian culture because attempts are being made these days to kill Ukrainian culture, and we want to show that Ukrainian culture is alive, it’s unique, and it has its own beautiful signature,” he added.
Ukraine war in pictures
In some of the latest pictures from Ukraine, an old woman grieves after missiles struck a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia region:
France ‘fully supports’ Finland’s bid to join Nato
France fully supports Finland’s ambition to become part of Nato, its president Emmanuel Macron has told his Finnish counterpart.
This comes after Finland’s leaders said on Thursday that the country wanted to join the alliance “without delay”.
German president and chancellor to visit Kyiv, says Ukraine
The German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to visit Kyiv soon, Ukraine has said.
The announcement by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office comes after tensions between Kyiv and Berlin.
Ukraine has accused Germany of being slow to deliver weapons to help it fight off Russian troops.
Source Link Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea