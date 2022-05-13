Ukraine news – live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea

From neutral to Nato: Finland announces bid to join alliance

Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, it has been claimed.

The reported strike is said to have occurred near Snake Island, which was made famous earlier in the war when a Ukrainian soldier stationed there told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself”.

The claim about the Vsevolod Bobrov was made by Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the report.

The development comes as the Kremlin threatened to take “retaliatory steps” if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement on Thursday that it wants to join the alliance.

“As a member of Nato, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance,” president Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement.

“Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days,” they added.

Show latest update 1652407200 Footage from Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant Rare footage claiming to show the battle for the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol has appeared online. Here it is, courtesy of the Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko: Rory Sullivan 13 May 2022 03:00 1652403600 Germany welcomes Finland’s desire to join Nato German chancellor Olaf Scholz has backed Finland’s desire to join Nato, saying Helsinki has his full support. Finland announced on Thursday that it wanted to apply for Nato membership “without delay”. Rory Sullivan 13 May 2022 02:00 1652400000 Russian helicopter shot down over Luhansk, Ukraine claims The Ukrainian air force has claimed to have shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter over Luhansk on Thursday. “Ukraine detected a group of four enemy helicopters and shot down the leader of the second pair,” a Ukrainian commander wrote on Facebook. The claim has not been independently verified. Rory Sullivan 13 May 2022 01:00 1652396376 Truss calls on G7 to bring more sanctions against Putin Liz Truss has urged other G7 foreign ministers to implement more sanctions in an attempt to curb Vladimir Putin’s aggression. At a meeting in Germany on Thursday, the British foreign minister said: “Putin is humiliating himself on the world stage. We must ensure he faces a defeat in Ukraine that denies him any benefit and ultimately constrains further aggression.” “The best long-term security for Ukraine will come from it being able to defend itself. That means providing Ukraine with a clear pathway to Nato-standard equipment,” she added. Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 23:59 1652392836 Canada to send general and staff to new Nato unit in Latvia Canada will send more high-ranking military staff to a new Nato unit in Latvia, prime minister Justin Trudeau has said. The general and six staff officers will work to support regional military activities, Mr Trudeau said. “It’ll serve as a continued important part of our enhancements to Nato’s defense and deterrence capabilities,” he added. Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins called the move a “step in the right direction”. “It’s primarily a message to Moscow and to (President Vladimir) Putin that we are dead serious about defending ourselves,” he said. Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 23:00 1652389536 Ukraine welcomes UN probe into alleged Russian war crimes Ukraine has welcome the UN Human Rights Council’s decision to launch an inquiry into potential war crimes committed by Russian troops. Dmytro Kuleba, the country’s foreign minister, said guilty people “will be brought to justice”. Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 22:05 1652388036 UN votes to start Russian war crimes probe Following my earlier post on the subject, here’s the breakdown of today’s successful vote to launch a UN inquiry into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine: Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 21:40 1652386536 Ukraine thanks Slovakia for its support Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova for the support her country has given Ukraine. Here’s his tweet with more details about what the pair discussed: Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 21:15 1652385036 Almost 100 children killed in Ukraine last month, says Unicef Nearly 100 children were killed in Ukraine in April alone, Unicef has said. However, the true number is likely to be much higher. Omar Abdi, Unicef’s deputy executive director, had this to say at a meeting of the UN Security Council: “It has been just one month since Unicep last briefed this Council on the situation in Ukraine – as each day passes, more Ukrainian children are exposed to the horrors of this war. “In just this past month, the UN verified that nearly 100 children were killed, and we believe the actual figures to be considerably higher. “More children have been injured and faced grave violations of their rights, millions more have been displaced. Schools continue to be attacked and used for military purposes and water and sanitation infrastructure impacted. The war in Ukraine, like all wars, is a child protection and child rights crisis.” Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 20:50 1652383356 Russian navy ship damaged in Black Sea, Ukraine claims Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, according to the Odesa regional military administration. Serhiy Bratchuk claimed the Vsevolod Bobrov had been struck near Snake Island but did not give more details. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the claim. Rory Sullivan 12 May 2022 20:22

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news - live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea