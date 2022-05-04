Ukraine news – live: Russian forces ‘storm steel plant in Mariupol’

Humanitarian corridor ‘working for first time’ says Volodymyr Zelensky

Russian forces have started to storm the steel plant harbouring the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, its Ukrainian defenders have claimed.

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment holed up under the Azovstal steel plant confirmed that Russian forces had started to resume their assault on Tuesday, with hundreds of civilians still claimed to be trapped underground despite a UN-brokered evacuation.

The rescue effort over the weekend saw more than 100 people, including children and the elderly, evacuated to Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia, many of them having been underground for months.

Meanwhile, Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kyiv by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.

The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.

Odesa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.

Show latest update 1651629352 Russia will learn from some mistakes in its earlier offensives, US defence secretary says Washington has learned a great deal about Russian military shortfalls and capabilities in the first two months of the war in Ukraine, top Pentagon leaders told the US Congress on Tuesday. But they warned that Moscow is learning from its mistakes as the war shifts to a new phase, which will shape the artillery and other weapons systems the US will provide. Defence secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that if Congress approves funding, the most critical things that Ukraine needs are anti-tank, anti-aircraft and shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, while Ukraine will also require more tanks. Mr Austin pointed to early failures by Russia, including almost immediate struggles with logistics, and difficulties getting food, water and supplies to troops, saying: “We saw them not able to support themselves logistically, we saw them make some bad assumptions at the beginning of this, we saw them fail to integrate aerial fires with their ground maneuver, and just a number of missteps. “I attribute a lot of that to lack of leadership at the lower level”, he said adding that the leadership problems forced Russia to send higher ranking generals to the battlefront, where “many” have been killed. While Mr Austin said the US expects to see some of the same mistakes as the fighting in the Donbas and across southern Ukraine escalates, Russia “will learn from what they did in the early stages of this fight”. He added: “We’ll see them improve their logistical efforts. And we’ll see them improve their massing of fires and that sort of business. But some things they won’t be able to correct.” Andy Gregory 4 May 2022 02:55 1651626352 Two injured and electricity cut to some in Lviv after strikes damage power stations Air strikes in the western city of Lviv have damaged power stations, cutting off electricity in some districts, its mayor Andriy Sadoviy has said. Mr Sadovyi said the strikes damaged three power substations, while two pump stations were also without power, affecting water supplies. Two people were injured in the attack, according to the mayor, while residents and journalists in the city reported hearing multiple explosions. He had earlier urged residents in the city to remain in bomb shelters. The last major attack targeting the city – which has become a haven for those fleeing the war’s front line in the east – came on 18 April, which killed at least seven people. Andy Gregory 4 May 2022 02:05 1651623712 Russia losing hundreds of troops for every few kilometres gained, expert suggests In a potentially hasty attempt to win some success in the Donbas ahead of its annual Victory Day celebrations on 9 May, Russia has employed a “very unsuccessful strategy” in the region, an expert has suggested. “They had one opportunity, really, in the east” – to regroup their units and “have one big push to try and get through the Ukrainian lines,” Dr Mike Martin, a military expert and research fellow at King’s College London, told RTE. But because Russia has fed units “mauled” in its offensive in northern Ukraine “piecemeal” into the east rather than in “one big push”, the Ukrainians “have quite slowly given up ground, but they’ve given up ground while inflicting great damage on these Russian units that are being fed in”, Dr Martin said. “So to take two or three kilometres, the Russians lose 600 troops, and you can imagine if you multiply that across a wide front, it has been a very unsuccessful strategy for the Russians. To mirror, really, their unsuccessful approach up in the north,” he added. “The quality of Russian generalship has been appalling.” Andy Gregory 4 May 2022 01:21 1651621252 Jill Biden to meet with refugees in Romania, Slovakia this week US first lady Jill Biden is heading to Eastern Europe at the end of the week to meet with Ukranian families displaced during the Russian invasion, Abe Asher reports. Ms Biden will begin her trip on Thursday when she flies from Washington to Romania, where she will meet with US military members at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase before traveling onto the capital city of Bucharest to meet with Romanian government officials, educators, and aid workers. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have travelled to Romania since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. A similarly large number of Ukrainians have traveled to Slovakia, where Ms Biden will travel on Saturday night following her stops in Romania. Ms Biden plans to travel to the Slovakian capital of Bratislava to meet with US embassy officials, before travelling the next day to the smaller towns of Kosice and Vysne Nemecke to meet with Ukrainians migrants and families. She will meet with Slovakian government officials next Monday before returning to the US. Ms Biden’s trip is just her second solo foreign trip since since her husband’s inaugration as president last year. She traveled to Tokyo last summer to attend the Opening Ceremony of the postposed Olympic games. Andy Gregory 4 May 2022 00:40 1651618200 Donetsk civilians suffer highest daily death toll since Kramatorsk railway attack, governor says Russian attacks in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region killed 21 civilians and injured 27 on Tuesday, the region’s governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has claimed. Mr Kyrylenko said the figure, which included 10 dead at a coking plant in the town of Avdiivka reported earlier, was the highest daily death toll in the region since an assault last month on a railway station in the town of Kramatorsk – an attack which killed more than 50 people. Andy Gregory 3 May 2022 23:50 1651616280 Russia claims its artillery hit more than 400 Ukrainian targets in a day The Russian military is claiming that its artillery has hit over 400 Ukrainian targets in the space of a day. The targets included Ukrainian artillery positions, troops strongholds and two fuel depots, Russian defense ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday. Russian aircrafts have hit 39 other targets, including concentrations of troops and weapons and two command posts, Mr Konashenkov said. He claimed that a US-supplied artillery radar, four air defense radars and six ammunition depots were among the targets destroyed with precision-guided weapons over the last day. Andy Gregory 3 May 2022 23:18 1651614300 Dozens of civilians rescued from steelworks chose to stay in Mariupol, UN chief says Some 30 people who came out of the besieged Avostal steel plant in Mariupol chose not to leave the city, the UN’s humanitarian chief in Ukraine has said. Speaking from the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia, Osnat Lubrani said those who chose to remain in Mariupol said they were “horrified” at their city’s total devastation and first wanted to find out if their loved ones were still alive before leaving. Ms Lubrani said that she wants to believe the successful operation will be “a stepping stone to more such operations” from Avostal and other towns and cities being shelled and bombarded by the Russians. “These are people that have lived their lives and worked in Mariupol and so it was difficult for them to just leave without knowing what the fate of their loved ones is,” Ms Lubrani said. “There is knowledge that there are civilians still trapped in the Avostal plant”, Ms Lubrani said, but could not provide an indication of how many. “Some of them may have been afraid to come out, some of them probably couldn’t make it,” Ms Lubrani said, adding that “It’s a huge area” and some of the elderly people could hardly walk, while a broken bus with flat tires was used to help some of them leave. Ms Lubrani said the people still trapped underground in the Avostal plant will hear about the safe evacuation to Zaporizhzhia, “so if we do another operation, I think hopefully more will come out”. Andy Gregory 3 May 2022 22:45 1651612582 Russia strikes at Ukraine’s railways, causing multiple injuries, officials say Vladimir Putin’s forces have struck railway infrastructure across Ukraine today causing multiple casualties, Ukrainian officials have said. The Russian strikeshit six railway stations in the country’s central and western regions, inflicting heavy damage, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, the head of the Ukrainian railways. At least 14 trains were delayed because of the attacks, he said. Dnipro regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said one person was wounded and trains were disrupted after Russian missiles struck railway infrastructure there. The Ukrainian military also reported strikes on railways in the Kirovohrad region, saying there were unspecified casualties. Andy Gregory 3 May 2022 22:16 1651610974 This is our fight, German opposition leader says on Ukraine visit Germany’s opposition leader has met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, where he said Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion is a fight on behalf of freedom everywhere. In a visit raising pressure on German chancellor Olaf Scholz to follow suit, as multiple European leaders have now done, Friedrich Merz – whose Christian Democrats lost power in September’s election – toured the bombed-out town of Irpin before heading to the capital. “These aren’t images you forget in a hurry,” he said of the destruction. “It’s not enough to see it on television: you have to see it in person to understand the extent of the tragedy.” He added: “The Chancellor is right that it’s not just Ukraine that’s being defended here, but democracy and freedom – the very way we live in Germany.” On Monday, Mr Scholz said he would not go to Kyiv since it had been unwilling to receive German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is unpopular in Kyiv because he is associated there with an earlier German policy of pursuing close trade and other ties with Putin’s Russia. Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s outspoken ambassador in Berlin, called Mr Scholz’s reasons those of a “sulky liver sausage”, implying he was behaving like a petulant child. Friedrich Merz visits Irpin ahead of his trip to nearby Kyiv (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Andy Gregory 3 May 2022 21:49 1651609489 Biden tells Lockheed Martin technicians that Ukrainians are naming children after anti-tank missiles Joe Biden has credited Lockheed Martin technicians who build the Javelin anti-tank missiles used to great effect by Ukrainian defence forces with helping Ukraine defend itself without the need to put American lives at risk, Andrew Feinberg reports. The US president compared workers at the Troy, Alabama manufacturing facility to the American women who helped the US become the “arsenal of democracy” during the Second World War. “We built the weapons and equipment that helped defend freedom and sovereignty in Europe years ago — that’s true again today,” said Mr Biden, adding that the Lockheed Martin workers were “making a gigantic difference” for “those poor sons of guns” — Ukrainian soldiers — who are operating “under enormous pressure”. Mr Biden told the assembled factory workers their product, a shoulder-fired anti-tank missile he called one of the “best, most effective weapons” in the US arsenal, has become so important to Ukraine’s defence efforts that Ukrainian parents are reportedly naming their children “Javelin” or “Javelina”. Andy Gregory 3 May 2022 21:24

