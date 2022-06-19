Ukraine news – live: Russia will step up attacks ahead of EU decision, warns Zelensky

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

President Zelensky has said that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while it awaits a European Union decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country.

“Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

“And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready.”

Mr Zelensky’s message comes after the news that whole Russian units are still refusing orders and engaging in “armed stand-offs” with officers.

The British defence ministry said both Russia and Ukraine were “committed to intense combat” in the eastern Donbas region and were likely experiencing “variable morale”.

“Ukrainian forces have likely suffered desertions in recent weeks, however, Russian morale highly likely remains especially troubled,” the UK defence ministry said on Sunday morning.

It added low Russian morale was likely driven by factors including perceived poor leadership, very heavy casualties and problems with pay.

Zelensky: Russia to intensify attacks as Kyiv awaits EU decision President Zelensky said on Sunday that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while Kyiv awaits a European Union decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country. "Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready." Moldova bans Russian news The Moldovan parliament has passed legislation banning broadcasts of a number of Russian TV programs in the country, Russian news agency Interfax reported. The bill bans “the retransmission on the radio and television of news, military, political, and analytical programs from countries that have not ratified the European Convention on Transfrontier Television.” In addition, 50 per cent of foreign programs broadcast by Moldovan TV channels must originate from EU countries, the United States, and signatories to said convention. The legislation implies that Moldovan TV channels retransmitting Russian programs will be allowed only to show films, TV series, musical and entertainment programs. An identical ban had been imposed in Moldova in 2017 but was lifted at the end of 2020. After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the Emergency Situation Commission reinstated the ban for the period of the state of emergency. Now the ban has been codified at the legislative level. Voices: We must face the fact that rape is used as a weapon of war in Ukraine The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations. A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin's invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command. Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate on Mali peacekeepers Tensions between Russia and the west are aggravating talks about the future of one of the United Nations' biggest and most perilous peacekeeping operations, the force sent to help Mali contend with a decade-long Islamic extremist insurgency. Read the full story here: Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate on Mali peacekeepers Tensions between Russia and the West are aggravating talks about the future of one of the United Nations' biggest and most perilous peacekeeping operations, the force sent to help Mali contend with a decade-long Islamic extremist insurgency Ukrainian refugees in UK facing homelessness due to renting red tape Ukrainians fleeing war could face homelessness as a result of the administrative checks required to access the private rental market in the UK, charities have warned. Tens of thousands of refugees have come to live in the country under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which enables Britons with a spare room or house to "match" with families or individuals escaping the Russian invasion. Those offering to host Ukrainians sign up for a committment of at least six months. My colleague Zoe Tidman has the full story: Ukrainian youngsters 'will not forgive Russians' over war Ukrainian MP said the young generation in Ukraine "will not forgive Russians" because of the "destruction, death, and pain" they are seeing happen during the invasion of their country. Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze told Sky News that Ukrainian children are becoming "full of pain" but that they have a "desire to engage and help". Ukrainian MP says new generation of children 'will not forgive Russians' Also today, Ukrainian education and science minister Serhii Shkarlet said that about 651,00 children have fled Ukraine as refugees. Morale is concern as Nato chief warns war could last 'years' The Russian invasion of Ukraine going on for four months so far appears to be taking a huge toll on the morale of troops on both sides, the UK defence ministry said. It comes as Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned that the war could drag on for "years." Read the full story here About 650,000 children flee Ukraine as refugees, says minister A total of about 651,00 children have fled Ukraine as refugees, according to Ukrainian education and science minister Serhii Shkarlet. He also said, in an interview with Suspilne that 1,174 Ukrainian schools remain under Russian occupation. Destroyed room at a school in Kharkiv Mr Shkarlet said: "A total of 651,000 school-aged children are now beyond the territory of Ukraine. Out of all the schools in Ukraine, about 2,800 of them resumed studies, he said. The schools reopened after all schools went on a "forced vacation" for two weeks from the day Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Italy's 5-Star members showing 'immature attitude' over Ukraine Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio today accused his own 5-Star Movement party of undermining government efforts to support Ukraine with an "immature attitude". He also accused the party of trying to weaken Italy's standing within the European Union. Officials from 5-Star are due to meet later today to consider Mr Di Maio's position following other recent outbursts. File photo of Luigi Di Maio Some 5-Star members looking to limit Italy from sending further weapons to Kyiv amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The internal feud creates problems for PM Mario Draghi as he faces an important vote in parliament on Tuesday over Ukraine. In a statement, Di Maio said the government had to defend the values of democracy and freedom, adding that while everyone wanted peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin was pursuing war. Against this backdrop, he said 5-Star leaders were attacking him with "hatred" and causing trouble for the government with its European partners. "[This is] an immature attitude that tends to create tensions and instability within the government," he added.

