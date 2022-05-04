Ukraine news – live: Russia ramps up air strikes in ‘bid to increase invasion tempo’

UN humanitarians help first evacuees from Mariupol steel works

Russia is attempting to increase the tempo of its offensive in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine’s defence ministry has said.

According to officials, Russian forces carried out nearly 50 airstrikes on Tuesday.

The governor of Donetsk in the eastern Donbas region that has become the focus of Russia’s campaign said attacks in Donetsk killed 21 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has told the European parliament that “Putin must pay a price, a high price, for his brutal aggression” as the EU proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia.

President Von der Leyen told the chamber in Strasbourg: “Today, we will propose to ban all Russian oil from Europe”, as she also pledged to minimise the impact on European economies.

Other measures include sanctions on its top bank, Sberbank, and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves.

The EU’s sixth round of sanctions, if agreed by member states, would be a watershed for the world’s largest trading bloc, which is dependent on Russian oil and gas and must find alternative supplies just as energy prices are spiking.

Show latest update 1651690807 Mariupol theatre attack twice as deadly as first thought – AP An Associated Press (AP) investigation has revealed that the death toll from the attack on a theatre in Mariupol is much higher than first estimated. AP journalists used interviews with survivors and witnesses of the attack as well as floor plans, images, videos and a 3D model to establish that close to 600 people died. Initial government estimates suggested that 300 people died in the attack. The airstrike is the deadliest single known attack against civilians in the Ukraine war. Witnesses describe Mariupol theatre attack as death toll estimated to be close to 600 Liam James 4 May 2022 20:00 1651687207 Russian forces ‘have entered’ Mariupol plant Russian forces have entered the territory of Mariupol’s Azovstal plant, Ukraine’s ruling parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia said to Radio Free Europe. “Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal,” RFE quoted Mr Arakhamia as saying. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces have been firing for weeks on Azovstal, where the last armed Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol has been sheltering. Around 200 civilians are also thought to be holed up in the industrial complex, after some were evacuated in recent days. Liam James 4 May 2022 19:00 1651684807 Heavy fighting at Mariupol steel plant where 30 children remain trapped Heavy fighting continues at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant, where dozens of children are still trapped, the city’s mayor has said (Rory Sullivan writes). Speaking on Wednesday, Vadym Boichenko said more than 30 children remain holed up at the site, which is Ukraine’s last foothold in the port city. He added that Ukrainian authorities had also lost contact with the soldiers who are stationed at the sprawling steelworks. Liam James 4 May 2022 18:20 1651683007 Belarus starts military drills Belarus said its armed forces began sudden large-scale drills today to test their combat readiness. “It is planned that the [combat readiness] test will involve the movement of significant numbers of military vehicles, which can slow down traffic on public roads,” the Belarusian ministry said in a statement. Belarus is a close ally of Russia – invading troops from Moscow were allowed to march into Ukraine from Belarusian territory and president Alexander Lukashenko recently changed the country’s constitution to allow for the hosting of Russian strategic nuclear weapons. Ukrainian officials did not rule out Belarus joining the invasion. Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko said: “We are ready.” Liam James 4 May 2022 17:50 1651681507 Russia plans to hold military parade in Mariupol Russia is planning to hold a military parade in Mariupol on 9 May, according to reports. A report from The Kyiv Independent citing Ukrainian officials said Russia was preparing for the parade by “cleaning central streets from debris, unexploded ordnance and removing the bodies of those killed”. Liam James 4 May 2022 17:25 1651680114 Biden to discuss new Russia sanctions with G7 Joe Biden said he would speak with other G7 leaders this week about potential additional sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. “We’re always open to additional sanctions,” the president told reporters, when asked about US plans after the European Union proposed its toughest sanctions yet, including a phased oil embargo. “I’ll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we’re going to do or not do,” Mr Biden added. New measures announced by the EU include sanctions against Russia’s top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, as well as an embargo on crude oil in six months. Liam James 4 May 2022 17:01 1651678413 Netherlands assessing if it can send heavy artillery to Ukraine, says PM Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands is assessing whether it can join with other European countries to send heavy weapons to Ukraine. Britain, Germany, Belgium and several other countries have pledged to send military vehicles and heavy artillery to Ukraine as it faces a Russian onslaught in the east. The Netherlands has supplied arms and humanitarian aid but the prime minister’s announcement signals a step change in the government’s support. Russia has lashed out with words at other countries for supplying heavier weapons. Liam James 4 May 2022 16:33 1651677623 Britain would help Finland if Russia attacked regardless of Nato status, defence secretary insists The UK would always aid Finland if it were attacked by Russia, regardless of whether the country was a member of Nato, Ben Wallace has said. The defence secretary made the claim as he visited Finland to oversee a military exercise being conducted as Finland and Sweden are thought to be preparing bids to join Nato. Mr Wallace stressed that alliances between European countries “make us safer” but it was “entirely for the freedom of Finland to choose” whther to join or not. Mr Wallace said: “Do I think if Finland didn’t join Nato Britain wouldn’t come along to help? No. Britain will always be here in the Nordics, to be part of you, to help you, to support you. “It is inconceivable that Britain would not come to the support of Finland, or Sweden, if it was ever attacked, without any big formal agreement. We are European countries who share the same values, who have deep, long histories. “A significant number of the British population seem to be descended from Vikings anyhow, so we have that cultural link.” “I cannot conceive a time when we wouldn’t come to support Finland and Sweden no matter where they were with the Nato debate or where they are with agreements.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 May 2022 16:20 1651676903 EU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill in new round of proposed sanctions The European Commission has proposed freezing the assets of Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, a diplomat said today. The Patriarch has been added to a draft blacklist that already includes hundreds of military officers and businessmen close to the Kremlin whom the EU accuses of supporting the war in Ukraine. The sanction, which would entail an asset freeze and a travel ban, needs the backing of EU states to be adopted. EU diplomats are set to meet this week to discuss the sanction, which is part of a wider package proposed by the European Commission earlier on Wednesday including an oil embargo and restrictions on Russian banks. A first meeting of EU envoys on Wednesday ended without a deal, mostly because of some countries’ criticism of the oil ban and other oil-related measures, such as a ban on EU shipping services for Russian oil, officials said. Earlier in the day, the Russian Orthodox Church scolded Pope Francis after he urged the Patriarch not to become the Kremlin’s “altar boy”, telling the Vatican that such remarks would hurt dialogue between the churches. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 May 2022 16:08 1651676181 Russia trying to ‘increase tempo’ of invasion – Ukrainian officials Ukraine’s defence ministry said Russia was attempting to increase the tempo of its offensive in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces carried out nearly 50 airstrikes on Tuesday, officials said. The governor of Donetsk in the eastern Donbas region that has become the focus of Russia’s campaign said attacks in Donetsk killed 21 on Tuesday. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 May 2022 15:56

