Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘not serious’ on peace talks, US says as dozens in Mariupol hospital ‘deported’

Roman Abramovich seen at Ukraine peace talks in Turkey after poisoning allegations

Kyiv has proposed a new security guarantee in Ukraine–Russia ceasefire negotiations that have concluded for today.

This could lead to Ukraine accepting neutral status in return for Russian troops’ withdrawal from the country. But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has not seen “signs of real seriousness” from Russia in the pursuit of peace.

It comes as the Russian defence ministry promised to reduce military activity near Kyiv to foster conditions needed for further peace talks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has accused Russian occupiers of “kidnapping” more than 70 people from the destroyed Mariupol children’s and maternity hospital to Russian territory. Mariupol city council wrote on Telegram: “The occupiers continue to kidnap residents of Ukrainian Mariupol.

“More than 70 people were forcibly taken out of maternity hospital No. 2 in the Levoberezhny district – these are medical personnel and patients.”

Russian troops deported more than 20,000 Mariupol residents to “so-called filtration camps” and “remote cities” on Russian territory, the statement adds.

The deported people’s Ukrainian passports and other ID have been confiscated, the council said.

Show latest update 1648572627 Western leaders say resolve over Ukraine must not falter Western nations have agreed that there could be “no relaxation of resolve” over Ukraine, including in efforts to reduce their dependence on Russian fuel. PM Boris Johnson’s office said in a statement that he was engaged in a call with leaders from the US, France, Germany and Italy today. 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA) The statement says: “The leaders discussed the need to work together to reshape the international energy architecture and reduce dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. “They agreed there could be no relaxation of western resolve until the horror inflicted on Ukraine has ended.” Lamiat Sabin 29 March 2022 17:50 1648571423 People in Mariupol hospital among those ‘deported to Russia’ More than 70 patients and staff from the destroyed maternity hospital in Mariupol were among the 20,000 people from the city that have been deported to Russia, according to Ukraine. This is according to the Mariupol city council, as cited by the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security – which is part of the Ukrainian goverment. Earlier this month, the children’s and maternity hospital was shelled by Russian forces, resulting in at least three deaths and 17 people injured. The city council wrote on Telegram: “The occupiers continue to kidnap residents of Ukrainian Mariupol. More than 70 people were forcibly taken out of maternity hospital No. 2 in the Levoberezhny district – these are medical personnel and patients.” It states that the Russian invaders forcibly took more than 20,000 Mariupol residents to Russian territory. Lamiat Sabin 29 March 2022 17:30 1648570227 Russian poisoning plots: From Navalny to Litvinenko Poisoning seems to be Russia’s modus operandi as many individuals have fallen victim to its chemical attacks over the years. Russian oligarch and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich was poisoned while taking part in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, it was revealed yesterday. Investigative website Bellingcat said it had evidence that he had “experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons”. This alleged poisoning incident reportedly happened as Mr Abramovich – who has been heavily sanctioned by the UK government over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine – had as he served as a go-between in talks in Kyiv on 3 March. Read the list of chemical assaults on individuals – that have been attributed to the Kremlin – here by Joe Sommerlad: Lamiat Sabin 29 March 2022 17:10 1648569143 Russia ‘firing hypersonic missiles at Ukraine military targets’ – US Russian troops have repeatedly fired hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian military targets, the US Senate heard. Air Force General Tod Wolters, a US military commander in Europe, told a Senate hearing: “Most of those strikes have been designated at specific military targets.” Archive photo of MiG-31 supersonic jets carrying hypersonic missiles (AFP via Getty Images) Earlier this month, Russia announced that it used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, in western Ukraine. Lamiat Sabin 29 March 2022 16:52 1648567827 Belgium tells 21 Russian diplomat ‘spies’ to leave the country Belgium has expelled 21 Russian diplomats for alleged spying and posing threats to security. The diplomats worked at the Russian embassy in Brussels and consulate in Antwerp – and have just two weeks to leave the country. Belgian foreign minister Sophie Wilmes said the decision was co-ordinated with that of the Netherlands. Belgian foreign minister Sophie Wilmes (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) “This decision is not a sanction, it is only related to our national security,” shesaid in parliament. Also today, the Netherlands expelled 17 Russian intelligence agents – who were accredited as diplomats – after receiving information from its own security services. Four senior Russian embassy officials have been expelled from Ireland, and one diplomatic staff member has been expelled from Czech Republic. Lamiat Sabin 29 March 2022 16:30 1648566547 We will judge Putin by actions not words – No 10 The UK has said Vladimir Putin will be judged by his actions not his words after Russia claimed to be withdrawing forces from near Kyiv. Asked at the No 10 lobby briefing whether the PM welcomed Russia’s promise to scale back military activity around the Ukrainian capital, Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “We will judge Putin and his regime by his actions, not by his words. “There has been some reduction in Russian bombardment around Kyiv, largely because Ukrainian forces have been successfully pushing back the Russian offensive to the north-west of the city. “But fighting continues. There’s certainly bombardment in Mariupol and other areas. So we don’t want to see anything less than a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.” Tom Batchelor 29 March 2022 16:09 1648566005 Four European countries expel Russians After The Netherlands announced it was expelling 17 Russian “spies”, Belgium said it too was ejecting 21 Russians in what appeared to be coordinated action. The Czech Republic also gave one Russian diplomat 72 hours to leave the country, and Ireland told four senior Russian officials to leave the country because of activities deemed not “in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour.” “Together with our allies, we are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU,” the Czech Foreign Ministry said. Tom Batchelor 29 March 2022 16:00 1648565907 US says Russia not showing ‘signs of real seriousness’ over peace in Ukraine US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has not seen “signs of real seriousness” from Russia in pursuing peace after its invasion of Ukraine, despite apparent progress made during negotiations in Turkey today. America’s top diplomat also said that Moscow should end its aggression now and pull its forces back. Tom Batchelor 29 March 2022 15:58 1648564272 Russian and Ukrainian negotiators reach ‘consensus and common understanding’, says Turkey Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have reached “a consensus and common understanding” on some issues, Turkey’s foreign minister has said. Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two sides made “the most meaningful progress” since the start of the negotiations at a meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday. He said the meeting would be followed by a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers. Mr Cavusoglu said a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders was also “on the agenda”, but didn’t give a timeframe. He said that difficult issues “will be taken up at a higher level.” Tom Batchelor 29 March 2022 15:31 1648563776 Ukrainian border guard from Snake Island who told Russian warship to ‘go f*** yourself!’ receives bravery medal The Ukrainian border guard from Snake Island who told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself!” has returned home to the Cherkasy region of Ukraine after being freed in a prisoner swap. Roman Hrybov reportedly received a medal for bravery during a ceremony held upon this return. Tom Batchelor 29 March 2022 15:22

