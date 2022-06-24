Ukraine news live – Russia mounting assaults to capture Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian drone strikes major Russian oil refinery

Russian forces seek to surround the embattled city of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine and are mounting assaults on the city of Sievierodonetsk to establish full control, the Ukrainian defence ministry’s spokesperson said on Friday.

The eastern city has been the scene of weeks of intense bombardments and street fighting and if lost to Russian forces in a would be a significant setback for Ukraine.

Earlier, governor Serhiy Gaidai said troops in the city had already received the order to move to new positions, but he did not indicate whether they had already done so or where exactly they were going.

“Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense,” Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk declined to comment on the governor’s remarks and told reporters at a briefing in Kyiv that the information was “closed” to the public.

The battle is key for Russia to establish control over the last remaining Ukrainian-held sliver of Luhansk province, which along with Donetsk makes up the Donbas region, Ukraine‘s industrial heartland.

Meanwhile, at least four people were killed after a Russian military cargo plane crashed in Moscow’s western city Ryazan, reported Interfax news agency.

Show latest update 1656076502 Russian forces mounting assaults on the city of Sievierodonetsk Russian forces seek to surround the embattled city of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine and are mounting assaults on the city of Sievierodonetsk to establish full control, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s spokesperson said on Friday. The region’s governor said earlier that Ukrainian troops would “have to be withdrawn” from Sievierodonetsk and that they had been ordered to take up new positions. Defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk declined to comment on the governor’s remarks and told reporters at a briefing in Kyiv that the information was “closed” to the public. Joe Middleton 24 June 2022 14:15 1656075310 Russia’s war with Ukraine will drive 50 million into hunger Russia’s war against Ukraine, not Western sanctions, will add another 40 or 50 million more people to the ranks of the hungry, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin. “There is no reason other than Russia’s blockade of Ukraine and Russia’s refusal in many cases to export its own grain for political reasons,” said Blinken at a joint news conference with German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday. Baerbock said international partners were working together to counter Russia’s “cynical” and potentially destabilizing grains war and the corresponding propaganda. Joe Middleton 24 June 2022 13:55 1656074410 Rescuers remove 500kg bomb from Kharkiv roof Joe Middleton 24 June 2022 13:40 1656072565 Ukraine troops ‘to be withdrawn’ from key city of Sievierodonetsk as street battles rage Ukrainian troops will “have to be withdrawn” from the city of Sievierodonetsk which has seen fierce fighting in the past few weeks with Russian forces, the regional governor said on Friday. The key eastern city has been the location for some of the heaviest fighting of the war and street-by-street battles have raged for a month, with Russia slowly making advances. “Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense,” governor Serhiy Gaidai said on television. Joe Middleton 24 June 2022 13:09 1656069453 Volodymyr Zelensky makes surprise video appearance at Glastonbury Festival Volodymyr Zelensky makes surprise video appearance at Glastonbury Festival Joe Middleton 24 June 2022 12:17 1656066758 World facing food shortage ‘catastrophe’, warns UN chief The world is facing “catastrophe” because of the growing shortage of food, the head of the United Nations warned on Friday. In his strongest words yet on a growing crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a combination of factors was causing an “unprecedented global hunger crisis” already affecting hundreds of millions of people. Mr Guterres said the war in Ukraine had added to problems caused by climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and inequality. Joe Middleton 24 June 2022 11:32 1656064119 Russian-installed Kherson official killed in bomb blast A senior official in the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine‘s occupied Kherson region was killed in an apparent assassination on Friday, the deputy head of the administration told Reuters. Dmitry Savluchenko, head of the families, youth, and sports department of the Kherson Military-Civilian Administration, was killed in a bomb blast. Russia’s TASS news agency said there were two burnt-out cars in a courtyard of Kherson, the regional capital where the blast took place, and that the windows of one four-storey house had been shattered. Kherson sits just northwest of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula and was occupied during the first week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February. A large part of the local population has left. In the first weeks of the occupation there were regular civilian protests in the region, which were put down. Since then, there have been unverified reports of increasing partisan activity against the Russian-backed authorities. Joe Middleton 24 June 2022 10:48 1656062197 Huge 500kg unexploded bomb removed from Kharkiv after it landed on apartment building A 500kg unexploded bomb has been removed from the top of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The huge munition was removed by a 10-man specialist crew on Thursday using a forklift and crane to dislodge it from the nine-storey building. The bomb was deactivated in March but Ukrainian authorities had been unable to remove it until now due to the Russian airstrikes hitting Ukraine’s second-largest city. Joe Middleton 24 June 2022 10:16 1656058809 Moscow blames US for Lithuania goods ban Moscow’s foreign ministry on Friday blamed the United States for a Lithuanian ban on sanctioned goods crossing from the Russian mainland to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The foreign ministry also said in a statement that it was “impossible” to hold expert level consultations with Washington on a number of bilateral issues that had been due to take place in the near future. It did not specify which issues it was referring to, or when talks were supposed to take place. Joe Middleton 24 June 2022 09:20 1656057482 Ukrainian refugee says she felt a ‘sense of safety’ when she arrived in Wales Ukrainian refugee says she felt a ‘sense of safety’ when she arrived in Wales Joe Middleton 24 June 2022 08:58

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news live – Russia mounting assaults to capture Sievierodonetsk