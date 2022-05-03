Ukraine news – live: Russia destroys hangars full of western weapons near Odessa

Humanitarian corridor ‘working for first time’ says Volodymyr Zelensky

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.

The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.

Odessa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian fighter in Mariupol has said up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation operation led by the UN to save civilians from the site.

Up to 1,000 civilians were thought to have been stuck underneath the Azovstal plant with minimal supplies alongside hundreds of fighters – some said to be suffering with festering wounds – after Vladimir Putin told Russian troops to blockade the area last week “so that a fly can’t get through”.

Show latest update 1651577750 Evacuees from Mariupol head to Zaporizhzhia A first group of evacuees from the steel works in Mariupol are heading to the Ukrainian controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said more than 200 civilians remain in the Azovstal steel plant in the Sea of Azov port city, which has been devastated by weeks of Russian bombardment, and that about 100,000 civilians were still in Mariupol. “The column (of evacuees) is moving towards Zaporizhzhia. The evacuation continues,” Boichenko said on national television. The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross began an operation coordinated with Ukraine and Russia on April 29 to bring out women, children and the elderly from the steel works. The sprawling Azovstal industrial complex became a refuge for both civilians and Ukrainian fighters as Moscow laid siege to Mariupol, devastating the city . Hospitals have been stocked up and supported by volunteers to prepare for the arrival of the convoy, Dr Dorit Nizan, World Health Organization (WHO) Incident Manager for Ukraine, said by Zoom from Zaporizhzhia. “We are ready forâ¦ burns, fractures and wounds, as well as diarrhoea, respiratory infections. We are also ready to see if there are pregnant women, children with malnutrition. We are all here and the health system is well prepared,” she said. A child sits in a car as his family waits to be processed upon their arrival from Mariupol at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) Joe Middleton 3 May 2022 12:35 1651576731 Boris Johnson admits UK could have acted faster in helping Ukraine refugees Boris Johnson has admitted the UK could have reacted faster in helping Ukrainian refugees amid widespread criticism that families are being delayed in reaching safety. The prime minister said “large numbers” of those fleeing the war are now coming to Britain, but was pressed on why the UK is making it harder for refugees than other European countries in an interview on GMB. “Well, we have done a huge amount to help Ukrainian women and children in the area but we’re now seeing large numbers come to the UK,” he said. “So far, 86,000 visas have been issued and 27,000 are already here and I want to say, thank you – 27,000 is a lot and it’s growing fast and I want to pay tribute to all those who are helping to look after Ukrainians. “Could we have done it faster? Yes, perhaps we could.” Asked why the UK is not offering visa-free travel to Ukrainians, Mr Johnson said that in a wartime situation, some people might be “pretending” to be refugees. He said: “It’s important to protect the system from those who might want to abuse it. Joe Middleton 3 May 2022 12:18 1651576010 Nine civilians killed by shelling in Donetsk region At least nine civilians have been killed by Russian fire in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine today, the regional governor said. Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that at least three civilians had been killed during an aerial bombardment of the town of Avdiivka. Three more were killed by shelling of the city of Vuhledar and three were killed in shelling of the town of Lyman, he wrote. The Ukrainian president’s office said earlier today that other areas of Donetsk were under constant fire and regional authorities were trying to evacuate civilians from frontline zones. Chiara Giordano 3 May 2022 12:06 1651575040 Russia hits back at Israel’s criticism of foreign minister The Russian Foreign Ministry has doubled down on foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s Hitler remarks, claiming Israel “supports neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine”. Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador for “clarification” and demanded an apology after Mr Lavrov made the comments to try to justify Russia’s portrayal of Ukraine as “Nazi” despite the fact its president is Jewish. Russia has now hit back at Israel‘s criticism of Mr Lavrov, accusing Israel of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine in a lengthy Telegram post. Chiara Giordano 3 May 2022 11:50 1651573579 Emmanuel Macron speaks to Vladimir Putin for first time in more than a month French president Emmanuel Macron was set to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by telephone at around midday Paris time, according to Macron’s office. Although the two spoke regularly in the early weeks following Russia’s 24 February invasion of Ukraine, Macron last talked to Putin on 29 March. Today’s call is said to be taking place at the initiative of Macron, and follows a call he held with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday. The conflict in Ukraine has flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than 5 million to flee the country. Chiara Giordano 3 May 2022 11:26 1651572749 Russia unleashes rockets in Mariupol Russian forces fired rockets at the encircled steel works in Ukraine’s Mariupol and smoke darkened the sky above the plant, where officials say 200 civilians are still trapped despite evacuations, while the EU prepared to sanction Russian oil. Reuters images showed volleys of rockets fired from a Russian truck-mounted launcher on the outskirts of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol. The attack followed a UN-brokered ceasefire around the Soviet-era steel complex that allowed several groups of civilians to escape the last holdout of Ukrainian fighters in the southern port in recent days. Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters) Chiara Giordano 3 May 2022 11:12 1651571701 EU prepares oil sanctions against Russia as Hungary resists ban The European Union is preparing to announce a sixth tranche of sanctions against Russia this week including a possible ban on buying Russian oil. Throughout the Ukraine war, Kyiv has been vocal that Russia’s energy exports to Europe, so far largely exempt from international sanctions, are funding the Kremlin war effort with millions of euros every day. Thomas Kingsley has the full story: Chiara Giordano 3 May 2022 10:55 1651570332 Ukrainian refugees stranded after acceptance letters ‘sent to spam’ Ukrainians accepted by the government’s refugee scheme are being stranded outside the UK because of problems sending them confirmation letters, The Independent has learned. The government’s website tells refugees accepted by the Homes for Ukraine they will need a “permission to travel” to enter Britain, but some say theirs has never arrived. Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has more details: Chiara Giordano 3 May 2022 10:32 1651569412 World Health Organisation fixes regional meeting on impact of Ukraine war A World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson has said a regional meeting on the impact of the war in Ukraine on health has been fixed for 10 May. Chiara Giordano 3 May 2022 10:16 1651567852 More than a million Ukrainians taken to Russia in past two months More than one million people, including nearly 200,000 children, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia in the past two months, officials in Moscow have claimed. According to state-owned news agency TASS, this figure included 11,550 people moved from Ukraine to Russia in the last 24 hours, “without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities”. Thomas Kingsley has the full story: Chiara Giordano 3 May 2022 09:50

