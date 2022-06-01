Ukraine news – live: Russia destroying Sievierodonetsk ‘block by block’, says mayor

President Zelensky meets US officials

Russian troops are destroying the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk “ruthlessly block by block”, its mayor has said.

The Kremlin’s forces have recently intensified their attacks on the city, which is located by the strategically-important Siverskiy Donetsk river. Russian soldiers are now thought to occupy between a third and a half of Sievierodonetsk, the largest city in Luhansk province not to be fully controlled by Moscow.

“Civilians are dying from direct strikes, from fragmentation wounds and under the rubble of destroyed buildings, since most of the inhabitants are hiding in basements and shelters,” its mayor Oleksandr Striuk told the Associated Press news agency.

Meanwhile, Professor Michael Clarke, a top defence expert at the London School of Economics, said Sievierodonetsk is “turning into another Mariupol”, the southeastern city that was flattened by Russian shelling. As many as 15,000 of its 100,000 pre-war population remain trapped inside the city, he added.

Ukrainian authorities estimate that around 90 per cent of Sievierodonetsk buildings have been damaged by Russian bombardment.

This comes as Ukraine has started to prosecute 80 Russians accused of war crimes, with Kyiv’s top prosecutor saying her office had identified more than 600 suspects in total.

Show latest update 1654042920 Ukrainian troops having some success near Kherson, says Zelensky Although Ukrainians are hard-pressed defending the eastern Donbas region against Russian attacks, they are having some success near the Kremlin-controlled city of Kherson in the south, according to Volodymyr Zelensky. In his late night address on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president said: “Our defenders are showing the utmost courage and remain masters of the situation at the front despite the fact the Russian army has a significant advantage in terms of equipment and numbers.” Rory Sullivan 1 June 2022 01:22 1654039920 Ukraine’s national seed bank threatened by Russian bombs, warns charity The genetic code for almost 2,000 crops is under threat due to Russian bombing near Ukraine’s national seed bank, a charity has warned. The Crop Trust, which was set up by the UN, highlighted the risk by saying a research facility near the country’s seed bank was recently damaged. The site is based in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, which has seen fierce fighting over the last three months. Ukraine’s seed store, which only has 4 per cent of its seeds backed up, is the tenth largest in the world. Stefan Schmitz, who runs the Crop Trust, told Reuters: “Seed banks are a kind of life insurance for mankind. They provide the raw materials for breeding new plant varieties resistant to drought, new pests, new diseases, and higher temperatures. “It would be a tragic loss if Ukraine‘s seed bank were destroyed.” Rory Sullivan 1 June 2022 00:32 1654036228 US to discuss new security assistance for Ukraine ‘before too long’ The US will issue details about potential new security assistance for Ukraine “before too long,” the Biden administration has said. Speaking on Tuesday, state department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington is concerned by Russian efforts to intituionalize its rule over captured Ukrainian cities like Kherson. Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 23:30 1654032628 UN hold ‘constructive discussions’ with Russia about food exports The UN has held “constructive discussions” with the Russian deputy prime minister Andrei Belousov in Moscow about facilitating Russian grain and fertiliser exports. Rebecca Grynspan, the coordinator of the UN Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance, attended the talks on behalf of the UN. “The objective of her discussions is focused on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer to global markets, with the key aim of addressing growing global food insecurity,” a UN spokesperson said. This comes as Russia has been accused of increasing global hunger by blockading Ukraine’s port. This has prevented the export of millions of tons of grain around the world. Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 22:30 1654029028 Pope prays for peace in Ukraine and other conflict zones Returning to Pope Francis once again… The leader of the Catholic church has led an international prayer calling for peace in war zones like Ukraine. The 85-year-old pope prayed in Rome as worshippers in countries including Iraq, Syria and Ukraine joined in via video link. Francis asked Mary to “reconcile hearts that are full of violence and vendetta”. Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 21:30 1654026328 Germany to help Ukraine by sending IFVs to Greece Germany will send infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Greece so that Athens can send Soviet-style IFVs to Ukraine, the German chancellor Olaf Scholz has said. “We will provide Greece with German infantry fighting vehicles,” he told reporters in Brussels. “The defence ministries will work out the details and quickly implement this agreement,” he added, without giving more detail about the deal he struck with the Greek prime minister. One defence source told Reuters that Berlin would give Athens 100 old Marder IFVs and Greece would send Soviet-style BMP IFVs to Ukraine. Germany has been criticised for not doing more to help Ukraine with heavier weapons. Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 20:45 1654023915 Bombing and bloodshed as Russia advances through Donbas Alexander Levchenko, 43, was burned alive in his fifth floor home after a Russian missile hit his apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Slovyansk. Four other people are thought to have died and another eight were injured. Russia continues to pummel Ukrainian cities in the eastern Donbas region as it attempts to capture the territory. Kim Sengupta reports from Slovyansk in the Donbas: Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 20:05 1654022728 Sievierodonetsk mainly under Russian control, says Ukrainian governor Russian troops now occupy most of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, the governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk province has said. However, Serhiy Gaidai added that the Kremlin’s forces have not managed to surround the city. In an online post, he also said that evacuation and aid deliveries were impossible because of Russian shelling. Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 19:45 1654020028 Pope could meet controversial Russian Orthodox Church leader later this year Pope Francis will attend a conference in Kazakhstan this summer, where he is likely to meet Patriarch Kirill, the controversial head of the Russian Orthodox Church who has backed Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The pontifex called off a meeting with Kirill in Jerusalem next month over fears of a diplomatic backlash against the Catholic church. However, the Vatican confirmed that Francis would attend a congress in September in Nur-Sultan. Kirill will be at the same event, according to the Russian Orthodox Church. “The continuation of peaceful coexistence in the face of contemporary challenges is achievable only through an inclusive and comprehensive dialogue,” the Vatican and Kazakhstan said in a joint statement to mark the 30th anniversary of the start of their diplomatic relations. Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 19:00 1654017884 Italy’s largest oil refinery could be ‘paralysed’ by EU oil embargo against Russia, says Sicily The EU’s decision to implement a partial embargo against Russian oil could spell disaster for an Italian oil refinery, the president of Sicily region has said. Nello Musumeci said the bloc’s ban on seaborne oil imports could paralyse the ISAB plant and cause a local jobs crisis. It is currently Italy’s biggest refinery by capacity. He urged the Italian government to deal with the issue and called for a meeting. “There is a deafening silence on the employment catastrophe that could engulf part of the Priolo petrochemical plant, with the embargo and the consequent paralysis of ISAB,” he said in a Facebook post. Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 18:24

