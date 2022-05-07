Ukraine news – live: Russia claims to have destroyed western arms stockpile in Kharkiv

Putin’s Wagner mercenaries throw grenades into houses in Ukraine

Moscow has claimed to have destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the US and several European countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Russia’s defence ministry also said it had hit 18 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots in Dachne, near the port city of Odesa.

It comes afrer Amnesty International said on Friday there was compelling evidence that Russian troops had committed war crimes, including extrajudicial executions of civilians, when they occupied an area outside Ukraine’s capital in February and March.

Civilians also suffered abuses such as “reckless shootings and torture” at the hands of Russian forces during their failed onslaught on Kyiv in the early stages of the invasion launched by the Kremlin on 24 February, the rights group claimed in a report.

Amnesty’s senior crisis response adviser Donatella Rovera told a news conference in Kyiv “these are not isolated incidents”.

Show latest update 1651924833 ICRC official sees hope for more evacuations from besieged Mariupol The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said it hopes the successful evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will pave the way for more people to get out of the complex. “Experience shows that a successful action helps further evacuations because now both sides have seen that it works. We hope that we can now build on this minimum of trust,” Dominik Stillhart, its director of operations, told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung. Emily Atkinson 7 May 2022 13:00 1651923209 Images show several dozen Ukrainian civilians, who had been living in the bomb shelters of the Azovstal plant for more than a month, being evacuated in Mariupol. The evacuated civilians were taken to a refugee camp in the village of Bezymyannoye. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Emily Atkinson 7 May 2022 12:33 1651921841 Russia ‘stealing grain’ in Ukraine sparks fears of ‘famine and deepening food crisis’ Ukraine has accused the Kremlin of “food terrorism” after Vladimir Putin‘s troops stole tonnes of grain from Russian-controlled areas. Kyiv said Russian soldiers are targeting farmers’ harvests in the south and the eastern region of Donbas, where fierce fighting continues. Government officials said around 400,000 tonnes of grain had been looted from occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Matt Mathers has the story: Emily Atkinson 7 May 2022 12:10 1651920020 Device found at residence housing Russian media A device was found and destroyed at a residential building housing a Russian news agency in Berlin’s Steglitz district on Friday, a police spokesman said. Criminal investigators and prosecutors were now studying how dangerous the device had been and whom it was aimed at, he said, adding there would be further updates on the incident later on Saturday, Reuters reports. Emily Atkinson 7 May 2022 11:40 1651918374 Russian officers to leave Mariupol combat positions to protect Victory Day parade in Moscow, Kyiv understands Russian officers have been called on to leave their combat positions in Mariupol to Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow, Ukrainian intelligence claims. The celebration on 9 May is in aid of 77th anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany. I comes after a recent report said that the members of Russia’s 71st Motorized Rifle Regiment were to provide 24 hour protection to Russians in Mariupol. Emily Atkinson 7 May 2022 11:12 1651916947 Watch: Hundreds of displaced Ukrainians receive aid in Zaporizhzhia Hundreds of displaced Ukrainians receive aid in Zaporizhzhia Emily Atkinson 7 May 2022 10:49 1651915897 Moldova separatists report drone strikes near Ukraine border Moldova’s Transdniestria breakaway region has been hit four times by suspected drones overnight near the border with Ukraine, officials have claimed. The pro-Russian separatist interior ministry also released photos of craters that it said had been gouged by the strikes overnight in the Rybnitsa district in the north of the region. The ministry’s statement said nobody had been hurt in the attacks and did not say who was suspected of being behind them. Emily Atkinson 7 May 2022 10:31 1651914269 Donetsk forces say another 50 people evacuated from Azovstal plant in Mariupol The territorial defence headquarters of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Saturday that 50 more people had been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Reuters reports. According to Russia‘s Interfax news agency, around 50 civilians had been evacuated on Friday to a reception centre in nearby Bezimenne, in the separatist DPR, whose forces are fighting alongside Russian troops to expand their control of large parts of eastern Ukraine. Scores of civilians have been trapped for weeks alongside the remaining Ukrainian forces holding out in the bombed-out plant. Emily Atkinson 7 May 2022 10:04 1651913101 Pictures show Russian MiG-29SMT jet fighters, forming the symbol “Z” in support of Russian military action in Ukraine, fly over central Moscow during the general rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade. Russia will celebrate the 77th anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on 9 May. Warnings have emerged from the West that President Vladimir Putin could use the celebration to declare their military operation in Ukraine to be a war in order to bolster Russia’s national commitment to the effort. (AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images) Emily Atkinson 7 May 2022 09:45 1651912082 Scheherazade: Giant £570m superyacht ‘owned by Vladimir Putin’ is seized by Italian authorities The Italian government has seized a luxury superyacht worth an estimated £570m that is believed to be linked to Russian president Vladimir Putin. The vessel was impounded as a part of the EU sanctions against Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, under which similar yachts belonging to Russian oligarchs have been confiscated. The six-deck “Scheherazade” had been undergoing repairs at the port of Marina di Carrara in Tuscany since last September. Recent activity at the dockside suggested that the crew was preparing to put the yacht to the sea, amid growing calls for the yacht to be include in European sanctions. The Italian finance ministry in a statement said the owner of the yacht had ties to “prominent elements of the Russian government” without naming the person. US officials have previously told the the New York Times that the vessel could belong to Mr Putin, though there has been no official confirmation of this. My colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports: Emily Atkinson 7 May 2022 09:28

