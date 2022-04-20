Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘bombs hospital sheltering 300 people’ in Mariupol

‘Bring my mother back home’, says daughter of captured Ukrainian paramedic

Ukrainian troops have accused Russia of bombing a hospital sheltering up to 300 people in the besieged city of Mariupol.

The Russian military dropped heavy bombs on the steel plant and hit an “improvised hospital”, the deputy commander of the Azov regiment said.

The bombing of the hospital was also reported by Serhiy Taruta, the former governor of the Donetsk region. He said that the hospital shelters up to 300 people, including wounded troops, civilians and children.

It comes as Mariupol’s mayor this morning announced that Ukraine hopes to send 90 buses to the besieged southern city today in an attempt to evacuate about 6,000 women, children and elderly people.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has left Mariupol, said he hoped a preliminary agreement with Moscow on establishing a safe corridor would be firmed up and hold.

He said about 100,000 civilians remained in Mariupol and that tens of thousands had been killed in the Russian siege of the city on the Sea of Azov.

Show latest update 1650442522 Increasing majority of Swedes back joining Nato An increasing number of Swedish voters are in favour of joing Nato, a new poll by Demoskop has found. Comissioned by the Aftonbladet newspaper, the poll showed that 57 per cent of Swedes now favour membership, up from 51 per cent in March. Those opposed to joining fell to 21 per cent from 24 per cent, while those who were undecided dipped to 22 per cent from 25 per cent. It comes as policy-makers in both Sweden and Finland weigh up whether Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should hail an end to decades of military neutrality. Emily Atkinson 20 April 2022 09:15 1650441522 European Council chief arrives in Kyiv President of the European Council Charles Michel has arrived in Ukraine’s capital for a surprise visit. Accompanied by a photo taken at a train station, Michel tweeted: “In Kyiv today. In the heart of a free and democratic Europe.” Emily Atkinson 20 April 2022 08:58 1650441282 ‘A lot of people’ reportedly under rubble after heavy bombs dropped on steel plant The deputy commander of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment has said that Mariupol’s Azovstal plant has been bombed out and destroyed almost completely. Sviatoslav Palamar told Radio Svoboda that “heavy bombs” are being dropped on the plant, and “a lot of people” remain under the rubble. He later confirmed there was an airstrike on the hospital inside the plant today, which he said left “many people” dead, reports The Economist. Emily Atkinson 20 April 2022 08:54 1650440439 Kyiv claims 205 children have been killed in Russian offensive – but true number likely much higher Vladimir Putin’s war has killed a total of 205 children and wounded 373 others, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office. It must be noted, however, that the real numbers are likely significantly higher since counts are being finalised in recently-liberated settlements, while data from occupied territories is unavailable. Emily Atkinson 20 April 2022 08:40 1650439891 Finland’s parliament to discuss joining Nato alliance Finland’s parliament is preparing to hold discussions on the country joining Nato as Russia fierce offensive threatens Ukraine’s east. An overwhelming majority of Finland parliament’s 200 members must vote in favour to initiate the process of joining the military alliance. According to Finnish media, about 100 members are currently ready to vote in favour of joining, while 12 parliamentarians are against it. The remaining members are waiting for the start of the debate to determine a position. Emily Atkinson 20 April 2022 08:31 1650439072 As all-important French election approaches, Le Pen’s ties to Putin come under intense scrutiny She once vowed to re-orientate her nation’s foreign policy toward Moscow. She remains at odds with Nato and the European Union, and is viewed as an existential threat to both. But Marine Le Pen could take the helm of one of the world’s most powerful nations, a nuclear power and a permanent veto-wielding member of the United Nations Security Council, in just a matter of days. Though she has lagged in the latest polls, Ms Le Pen, the progeny of the far-right political dynasty of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, remains within striking distance of the French presidency in a closely watched run-off against incumbent president Emmanuel Macron. The 24 April election comes at a singularly sensitive moment in European affairs with Russia pursuing an unprecedented land war against Ukraine and menacing the west with nuclear threats among others. Borzou Daragahi reports from Paris: Emily Atkinson 20 April 2022 08:17 1650438472 Watch: Smoke rises from airstrike on Mariupol steel plant where 1,000 people reportedly sheltering Smoke rises from airstrike on Mariupol steel plant where 1,000 people reportedly sheltering Emily Atkinson 20 April 2022 08:07 1650437752 Ukraine hopes to send 90 buses to Mariupol to evacuate 6,000 people, says mayor Mariupol’s mayor this morning announced that Ukraine hopes to send 90 buses to the besieged southern city today in an attempt to evacuate about 6,000 women, children and elderly people. Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has left Mariupol, said he hoped a preliminary agreement with Moscow on establishing a safe corridor would be firmed up and hold. He said about 100,000 civilians remained in Mariupol and that tens of thousands had been killed in the Russian siege of the city on the Sea of Azov. Emily Atkinson 20 April 2022 07:55 1650437139 Personal information of FCDO officials appears on Russian social media UK Foreign Office officials are scrambling to investigate a suspected cyberattack after personal information about its employees emerged on Russian social media pages. It follows reports from Citizen Lab that several FCDO phones were hacked using the Israeli ‘trojan horse’ spyware, Pegasus. The latest breach, reported by The Telegraph last night, prompted fears that a hostile state could have been involved. According to the newspaper, the scale of the data breach and the number of people hit by it was initially unclear. It is also unclear exactly who or what may have been involved in the information’s release. A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We do not comment on security matters.” Emily Atkinson 20 April 2022 07:45 1650436355 Russia and Ukraine reach early agreement to create humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol Kyiv and Moscow have reached a preliminary agreement on establishing a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children and the elderly from the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. “Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, this is where we will focus our efforts today,” she posted on Facebook today. Emily Atkinson 20 April 2022 07:32

