Ukraine news – live: Russia bombs east as US promises new weapons

Zelensky accuses Russia of building ‘millennial Reich’ and says Putin ‘will lose’

Russia has pounded eastern Ukraine as the US defence secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive even as Moscow warned such support risked widening the war.

Two months into the devastating conflict, western arms have already helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion – but its leaders have said they need more support fast.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said that help was on the way, as he convened a meeting of officials from around 40 countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany to pledge more weapons.

Germany announced it has cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

“This gathering reflects the galvanised world,” Mr Austin said in his opening remarks.

He added that he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine‘s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them”.

Show latest update 1650982885 Talks to introduce safe corridors out of Mariupol unlikely to go ahead, Lavrov claims Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “dangerous wake-up call for the United Nations”, a top Moscow official has alleged. Speaking at a news conference with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov also claimed the UN was trying to “cross out the basic rules” of its own charter. Mr Lavrov later went on to suggest that talks with Ukraine on allowing creating safe corridors for trapped civilians to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol were unlikely to go ahead. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Asked about the prospect of discussions, he said it was a “theatrical gesture” from Ukraine and “they probably wanted another heartrending scene”. “If we talk about serious attitudes to work as part of the talks, they better answer our proposals as soon as possible,” he said, before suggesting that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had been ignoring the Kremlin’s latest proposals. Emily Atkinson 26 April 2022 15:21 1650980141 Moldovan president says attacks in breakaway region are attempt to escalate tensions Moldova’s president warned on Tuesday that a spate of attacks in its Russia-backed breakaway region of Transdniestria were an attempt to escalate tensions, blaming “pro-war factions” within the territory. Speaking at a news conference after an emergency Security Council meeting, president Maia Sandu said she did not plan to talk with the Kremlin about the incidents over the past 24 hours that included an attack on Transdniestria’s interior ministry and the destruction of two radio masts that broadcast Russian radio. Matt Mathers 26 April 2022 14:35 1650979030 Russia hits Wikimedia Foundation with additional fine -TASS A Russian court on Tuesday fined Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation an additional 2 million roubles ($26,900) after an earlier penalty for not deleting articles Russia has demanded it remove, the TASS news agency reported. Russia has objected to articles that it says contain inaccurate information about what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine. Matt Mathers 26 April 2022 14:17 1650978007 More explosions heard in sepratist Trans-Dniester region Police in the separatist region of Trans-Dniester have said two explosions at a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked two powerful antennas out of service. Trans-Dniester, a strip of land in Moldova with about 470,000 people, has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war with Moldova. Russia bases about 1,500 troops there, nominally as peacekeepers, but concerns are high that the forces could be used to invade Ukraine. Tuesday’s blasts occurred in the small town of Maiac, roughly 12 kilometres (seven miles) west of the border, according to the region’s Interior Ministry. Matt Mathers 26 April 2022 14:00 1650976819 More than 8 million refugees to flee Ukraine this year, UN estimates The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is expecting some 8.3 million people to flee Ukraine this year, revising up its previous projection of refugees driven abroad by Russia’s war. UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said that more than 12.7 million people had fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago, including 7.7 million people displaced internally and more than 5 million who have fled over borders. My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more details below: Matt Mathers 26 April 2022 13:40 1650975928 ICYMI: Moldova raises terror threat level Moldova has raised its terrorist threat level and the Kremlin voiced serious concerns after two blasts damaged Soviet-era radio masts in the breakaway region of Transnistria where authorities said a military unit was also targeted. More here: Zoe Tidman 26 April 2022 13:25 1650975200 Germany will supply anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine in policy switch Germany has announced it will approve the delivery of anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine for the first time – marking a major policy shift. Defence minister Christine Lambrecht made the announcement at a US-hosted meeting of 40 nations coordinating military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. My colleague Thomas Kingsley has the story: Matt Mathers 26 April 2022 13:13 1650974788 Russia expels four Swedish diplomats Russia has decided to expel four Swedish diplomats, the foreign minister of Sweden has said. She called the move “unmotivated and disproportionate” on Twitter: Zoe Tidman 26 April 2022 13:06 1650973888 Poland sanctions Gazprom along with other companies and oligarchs Poland has announced sanctions on 50 Russian oligarchs and companies – including gas giant Gazprom. “This is the first sanctions list,” the interior minister said. “There are oligarchs and companies that do real business [in Poland].” He said the list would likely end up widened. Zoe Tidman 26 April 2022 12:51 1650973108 Russian missiles ‘fly over nuclear plant at low altitude’ Ukraine‘s state-run atomic energy company said Russian missiles flew at low altitude over Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, and reiterated warning that Russia’s invasion could lead to a “nuclear catastrophe”. Energoatom issued its latest warning about the risks caused by the war with Russia on the 36th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear accident at the now defunct Chornobyl plant. The company said cruise missiles had flown over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during an air strike on the nearby city of the same name. Zoe Tidman 26 April 2022 12:38

