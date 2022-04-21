Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘attempts to storm’ Mariupol plant as mass graves found

Biden announces additional $800m arms package for Ukraine

Russian forces have attempted to storm the base of the last Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said.

Troops were said to have attacked the Azovstal steel plant – where the few thousand remaining Ukrainian troops in the besieged port city are hiding – despite an order from Vladimir Putin to the contrary.

The Russian president earlier said he told his forces not to attempt to capture the plant but to blockade it.

Most of Mariupol is under Russian control and the city’s mayor Vadym Boychenko said around 100,000 residents remained trapped in the conflict zone.

A small convoy of buses evacuated people from Mariupol today and headed for the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporhizhia, he said.

The mayor earlier said a 30 metre mass grave had been discovered in Manhush, about 11 miles west of Mariupol. Maxar later released satellite images it said showed the development of the grave site.

Ukraine damage bill at $60bn, says World Bank Ukraine has suffered around $60bn (£45bn) worth of damage to buildings and infrastructure since Russia invaded and the cost will rise higher as the war continues, World Bank President David Malpass said today. Mr Malpass told a World Bank conference on Ukraine's financial assistance needs that the early estimate of "narrow" damage costs does not include the growing economic costs of the war to Ukraine. "Of course the war is still ongoing, so those costs are rising," Mr Malpass said. Ukraine's estimates of the damages are far higher. On Monday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister Oleksander Kubrakov said the bill for infrastructure alone was already at $100bn, while officials said the full bill for damage, including buildings, was $500bn. Mr Kubrakov said 30 per cent of all Ukraine's infrastructure had been damaged or destroyed. He said he expected Western nations to support Ukraine's reconstruction, with some of the money coming from frozen Russian assets. Liam James 21 April 2022 21:45 1650572104 Ukraine still holds Mariupol despite Russian claims, says US The United States understands that Ukrainian forces still hold ground in Mariupol and Russia's claim to have liberated the city is disinformation, the US State Department said today. "We understand that Ukraine's forces continue to hold their ground and there is every reason to believe that President Putin and his defense minister's show for the media that we saw in recent hours is even yet more disinformation from their well-worn playbook," spokesman Ned Price said. In a broadcast meeting at the Kremlin earlier, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu presented a report to Mr Putin declaring Mariupol to have been "liberated" from Ukrainian control. In the same meeting, Mr Putin ordered a blockade of the Azovstal steel mill, where the last shred of Ukrainian resistance in the city is concentrated. Ukraine later said that Russian forces had acted contrary to his order and attempted to storm the facility. Liam James 21 April 2022 21:15 1650570604 Slash UK speed limit to help beat Putin, Richard Branson says Sir Richard Branson has called for the speed limit to be slashed on UK motorways to reduce the west's reliance on Russian energy and help defeat Vladimir Putin (Chiara Giordano writes). The Virgin Group founder proposed the government should cut the national speed limit from 70mph to 60mph so drivers use less fuel and decrease the dependency on Russian oil, gas and coal in a bid "to support Ukraine". He also suggested businesses and individuals could make small changes such as turning down their heating or air conditioning by 1 per cent to help reduce demand. Sir Branson told CNBC: "It's really important that we get rid of our dependence on Russian oil, gas and coal. And we must do that immediately. And we cannot continue to send billions of dollars to Russia to fund their war. "If we can reduce the west's dependence on fuel, by, say, just 10 per cent, that will free up something like 3 billion barrels of fuel and that will be plenty to make sure that countries like Germany do not have to import any more." Liam James 21 April 2022 20:50 1650569104 Less than 1/3 of Ukrainians with visas have arrived Less than one-third of Ukrainian refugees who have been issued with visas have arrived in the UK, government figures show. A total of 71,800 visas had been issued but just 21,600 Ukrainians had arrived in the UK, by the latest figures which go to Wednesday for visas and Monday for arrivals. Split between the two refugee schemes: 32,500 visas were granted under the Family Scheme with 15,000 people arrivals (46 per cent)

39,300 visas granted under the Sponsorship Scheme with 6,600 arrivals (17 per cent) There has been widespread concern about the length of time it has taken for visas to be issued to refugees under the scheme. A group of would-be sponsors in the UK said they were hearing stories of “lost visas”, frustrations at a lack of information, and MPs lobbying “fruitlessly” on behalf of their constituents. They said they were particularly concerned about a growing number of cases where some family members have received visas while others are still waiting, despite applying at the same time. Liam James 21 April 2022 20:25 1650567124 Russia could still win in Ukraine, warn western officials Russia could still claim victory in Ukraine despite failing in its original objectives for its invasion, western officials said. The west is preparing to support Ukraine for many months to come, even for the rest of the year, as Vladimir Putin continues to “redefine” what would be a “win” for him, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity. When the Russian president’s troops invaded Ukraine on 24 February, their aim was to seize Kyiv. But they failed to achieve that goal and recently refocused efforts on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, after having suffered set-backs in the form of huge logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance. Russia is set to mark Victory Day on 9 May, when it commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany, and the date is seen as significant with analysts suggesting Mr Putin may make an announcement about the Ukraine war then. Liam James 21 April 2022 19:52 1650565245 Mariupol failure is hampering wider Russian campaign – western officials The failure of Russian forces to take the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged city of Mariupol is hampering their latest offensive, western officials have said. Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to blockade the vast Azovstal steel works, where Ukrainian marines have been holding out, rather than risk storming it – though Ukraine has said troops tried to storm it anyway. However, officials said that a blockade would limit the numbers of troops that Russia could release for operations in the Donbas region which is the prime focus of their operations. “Doing that around that area is not a trivial task if you want to seal it completely,” one official said. “That may still limit the ability of those forces to get themselves sorted to take part in operations in the Donbas.” Nevertheless, officials said it was still possible for the Russians to make military gains which Mr Putin could claim as a success, although it was unlikely to be swift. Russia this week launched a new offensive in the east of Ukraine, targeting the Donbas region and Kharkiv. Liam James 21 April 2022 19:20 1650563556 Keep cool: Italy puts limits on air condition temperatures to save energy amid Ukraine war Italy is set to ban air conditioning under 25C in certain buildings during summer months as it looks to keep energy costs down amid the war in Ukraine – which has sent prices soaring (Zoe Tidman writes). The plan – reportedly dubbed “operation thermostat” – was passed through the Italian Senate on Thursday. It would prevent public buildings – which includes government offices and schools – from having their air conditioning set below 27C during summer, but allow for 2C leniency. Meanwhile during winter, the average air temperature must not go above 19C – but with 21C as the absolute maximum allowed. Liam James 21 April 2022 18:52 1650562236 British fighters captured in Ukraine are ‘getting assistance they need’ The foreign ministry in Moscow said British fighters captured by Russian forces in Mariupol are being given any assistance they need. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed the UK government had “disavowed the British subjects who have fallen victim to British propaganda and went to Ukraine as mercenaries to kill people there”. Shaun Pinner, 48, and Aiden Aslin, 28, were paraded on Russian state TV earlier this week after being captured while fighting with Ukrainian forces. In a reference to Nottinghamshire man Aiden Aslin, who appeared handcuffed in a YouTube “interview” apparently conducted in Donetsk earlier this week, Ms Zakharova said: “Boris Johnson has urged the Russian government to treat the Briton detained in Mariupol while fighting on the side of the Ukrainian government forces ‘humanely and compassionately’. “Here is what we have to say in this respect: Don’t pretend to be worried. You are utterly unconcerned about the fate of Britons in trouble.” UK minister Brandon Lewis earlier this week said Britain would not take part in a prisoner swap with Russia. He also said the two fighters had commited a crime by taking up arms in Ukraine – a claim that appears inaccurate. Both Brits are understood to have been living in Ukraine before it was invaded and had both been serving as marines in Ukraine’s military. In Mr Pinner’s case, the Foreign Office issued a statement confirming this, adding he was neither a volunteer nor a mercenary. Liam James 21 April 2022 18:30 1650560916 Kyiv treats soldiers to free coffee and cake Kyivans are paying for drinks and desserts so soldiers can have them free at cafes across the Ukrainian capital. Olga Rudenko, editor of The Kyiv Independent (unaffiliated), shared a photo on Twitter of a counter in a cafe that was covered with post-it notes which Ukrainian soldiers can use to claim their free items. Liam James 21 April 2022 18:08 1650559497 Satellite images show Mariupol mass grave, says Maxar Maxar has released satellite images that it says show the development of a mass grave at a site west of Mariupol. Mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, earlier confirmed reports that a new grave site with as many as 200 plots had been discovered in Manhush, 11 miles from the city. He said Russians were using the graves to bury corpses found on Mariupol streets. Maxar said a review of images from mid-March through mid-April indicates digging began between 23 and 26 March. The images below show the same site around two weeks apart. Many holes in the ground can be seen in the later image. (Maxar/Reuters) (Maxar/Reuters) Liam James 21 April 2022 17:44

