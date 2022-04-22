Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘attempts to storm’ Mariupol plant as mass graves found

Biden announces additional $800m arms package for Ukraine

Russian forces have attempted to storm the base of the last Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said.

Troops were said to have attacked the Azovstal steel plant – where the few thousand remaining Ukrainian troops in the besieged port city are hiding – despite an order from Vladimir Putin to the contrary.

The Russian president earlier said he told his forces not to attempt to capture the plant but to blockade it.

Most of Mariupol is under Russian control and the city’s mayor Vadym Boychenko said around 100,000 residents remained trapped in the conflict zone.

A small convoy of buses evacuated people from Mariupol today and headed for the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporhizhia, he said.

The mayor earlier said a 30 metre mass grave had been discovered in Manhush, about 11 miles west of Mariupol. Maxar later released satellite images it said showed the development of the grave site.

Watch: Two people dead after rocket strike hits Kharkiv neighbourhood Two people dead after rocket strike hits Kharkiv neighbourhood Sam Hancock 22 April 2022 07:12 1650607551 Russia blockaded Azovstal plant to contain Ukraine resistance, says UK defence intelligence Russia’s decision not to storm the last Ukrainian stronghold — the Azovstal steel plant — in Mariupol likely indicates a desire to contain resistance in the besieged port city, a British military update said on Friday. “Putin’s decision to blockade the Azovstal steel plant likely indicates a desire to contain Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol and free up Russian forces to be deployed elsewhere in eastern Ukraine,” said the country’s defence intelligence. “A full ground assault by Russia on the plant would likely incur significant Russian casualties, further decreasing their overall combat effectiveness,” the update added. Heavy shelling continued in the eastern Donbas as Russia seeks to advance further towards settlements, including Krasnyy Lyman, Buhayikva, Barvinkove, Lyman and Popasna, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in its regular bulletin. “Despite Russia’s renewed focus, they are still suffering from losses sustained earlier in the conflict,” it said. “In order to try and reconstitute their depleted forces, they have resorted to transiting inoperable equipment back to Russia for repair.” Namita Singh 22 April 2022 07:05 1650606795 ‘As long as we are here, Mariupol remains under control of Ukraine’ One of the last Ukrainian fighters in the besieged city of Mariupol told the BBC “that as long as we are here, Mariupol remains under control of Ukraine”. Speaking to the broadcaster from the Azovstal plant – the last part of Mariupol not under Russian control – Svyatoslav Palamar said that the fighters had repelled waves of Russian attacks. Emergency management specialists search for the bodies of killed people in Mariupol His statement came as Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered his forces not to storm the last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol but instead block it “so that not even a fly comes through”. Namita Singh 22 April 2022 06:53 1650605825 Britain to offer next-generation defence weapons to India British PM Boris Johnson is expected to offer India next-generation defence weapons in a bid to sway the country away from its dependence on Russia. A British High Commission statement on Friday said the UK is likely to offer next-generation defence and security collaboration across five domains — land, sea, air, space and cyber — to face complex new threats. This would include support for new Indian-designed and -built fighter jets, offering the “best of British know-how” on building aircraft. Britain will also seek to support India’s requirements for new technology to identify and respond to threats in the Indian Ocean, the statement said. Mr Johnson is also expected to bring up the situation in Ukraine during talks with prime minister Narendra Modi.“Our relations have never been as strong or as good between us as they are now,” Johnson told reporters at a ceremonial reception in the forecourt of the presidential palace in Delhi. “The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free and fair trade and trample on sovereignty,” he said. “Our collaboration on the issues that matter to both our countries, from climate change to energy security and defence, is of vital importance as we look to the future.” Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 22 April 2022 While the Indian prime minister has called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying” and appealed to both sides for peace, he has so far not criticised Russian president Vladimir Putin. India also abstained when the UN General Assembly voted this month to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council. Namita Singh 22 April 2022 06:37 1650604337 Organisation of American States suspends Russia as permanent observer The Organisation of American States (OAS) has adopted a resolution suspending Russia as a permanent observer to the inter-governmental institution over the country’s aggression on Ukraine. Up to 25 members voted in favour of the resolution. While none of the members voted against, eight member states abstained from voting and one was absent. Welcoming the decision of the multilateral body, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said: “With the passage of this resolution, OAS member states demonstrated that we do not stand on the sidelines in the face of the Russian government’s violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses.” He slammed Russia for its “inhumanity in its premeditated, unprovoked, unjust war against Ukraine,” saying that “Putin’s senseless war of choice has hurt economies and threatened the food security of the world’s most vulnerable”. Founded in 1948, OAS brings together 35 independent nations in the Americas on the issue of democracy, human rights and security and had granted permanent observer status to 72 countries. Namita Singh 22 April 2022 06:12 1650602775 ICYMI: Biden announces additional $800m arms package President Joe Biden on Thursday said the US will send an additional $800m in defence assistance and $500m in “direct economic assistance” to Ukraine and stand up a new program to speed entry of Ukrainian refugees into the United States. Mr Biden said the newest aid packages bring the total amount sent to Kyiv this month alone to more than a billion dollars, and credited the defence assistance provided by the US and EU with helping Ukrainian forces fend off Russia’s invasion over the last two months. This is money the government can help us to stabilize their economy, to support communities that have been devastated by the Russian onslaught, and pay the brave workers that continue to provide essential services to the people of Ukraine. “Every American taxpayer, every member of our armed forces can be proud of the fact that our country’s generosity and the skill and service of our military helped to … repel Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, to beat back Putin’s savagery … and wipe out Ukraine’s government,” Mr Biden continued, calling the “Battle of Kyiv” a “historic victory for the Ukrainians” won with “unprecedented assistance by the United States and our allies and our partners”. Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington DC Namita Singh 22 April 2022 05:46 1650602261 ‘Shell in talks with Chinese firm to sell Russian gas project stake’ Energy giant Shell is in conversation with some Chinese companies attempting to sell its stake in a major Russian gas project, amid sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the Telegraph reported. A London-listed company, Shell holds up to 27.5 per cent of the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas venture and is in talks with Chinese state-run oil companies CNOOC, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and Sinopec over the potential sale of Shell’s holdings to either or all of the companies. The report comes weeks after Shell said it would exit all its Russian operations, including the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant, after sanctions tightened on Moscow. Sakhalin-2 is controlled and operated by Russian gas giant Gazprom. Namita Singh 22 April 2022 05:37 1650600064 Wimbledon ban will ‘incite hatred and intolerance’, says Belarus federation The decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players from participating in Wimbledon will incite “hatred and intolerance”, said the Belarus Tennis Federation. The grasscourt major had announced the decision to ban the players from the two countries on Wednesday over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “The Belarusian Tennis Federation categorically condemns the decision of the Wimbledon organizers to suspend the Belarusian and Russian tennis players,” BTF said in a statement on Thursday, adding that they are seeking legal opinion over the ban. Such destructive actions in no way contribute to the resolution of conflicts, but only incite hatred and intolerance on ethnic grounds. Belarus Tennis Federation It added that the “unlawful decision of the international tennis organisations concerning our tennis players undermine… the reputation of these organisations.” “BTF management is still consulting with international law firms on sports law and developing a strategy that is aimed primarily at protecting the Belarusian tennis players around the world and tennis in the Republic of Belarus Namita Singh 22 April 2022 05:01 1650599845 Bodies buried to hide the ‘military crimes’ Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko accused the Russians of “hiding their military crimes” by taking the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush. He labeled the action as the “new Babi Yar”, a reference to the site of multiple Nazi massacres in which nearly 34,000 Ukrainian Jews were killed in 1941. The graves could contain as many as 9,000 dead, said the Mariupol City Council on Thursday. An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops moves along a road in Mariupol People walk past a residential building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine 21 April 2022 “The bodies of the dead were being brought by the truckload and actually simply being dumped in mounds,” an aide to Mr Boychenko, Piotr Andryushchenko, said on Telegram. Kremlin has not responded to the accusations so far. Namita Singh 22 April 2022 04:57

