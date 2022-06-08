Ukraine news – live: Russia admits sending conscripts to Kyiv despite Putin’s denials

Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Russian authorities have admitted sending conscripts to Ukraine, after Vladimir Putin denied conscription took place.

The military prosecutor of the Western District of Russia has said that about 600 conscripts were involved in the war in Ukraine, as reported by the Russian Interfax.

Speaking at the Federation Council, Artur Yegiyev added that as a result of the conscripts “about 12 officers” were punished.

The prosecutor’s office added that disciplinary measures were taken for all the violations, and a decision was made to dismiss “officials who committed these violations.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out a Kyiv battlefield stalemate with Russia and said the country aims to regain control of all its occupied territory.

“We have already lost too many people to simply cede our territory,” he said by video link at an event hosted by FT Live, in which he added that a stalemate was “not an option” for Kyiv.

“We have to achieve a full deoccupation of our entire territory,” Zelensky said.

Show latest update 1654657257 Watch: Ukrainian students hold graduation dance in front of school ruins in Kharkiv Ukrainian students hold graduation dance in front of school ruins in Kharkiv Emily Atkinson 8 June 2022 04:00 1654653657 Ukrainian teen with Down syndrome meets his idol John Cena, who inspired him as he fled from Russia invasion A Ukrainian teenager with Down syndrome has met his hero John Cena, the pro-wrestler turned actor who motivated him as he escaped the besieged city of Mariupol. In an article published by the Wall Street Journal, Misha Rohozhyn met the Peacemaker star in Huizen, Netherlands, where Misha is seeking refuge with his family. According to his mother Liana, the two created a “motivational fantasy” with the promise that John Cena would be waiting at the end of their dangerous journey out of Ukraine. Back in Mariupol, posters of Cena had covered Misha’s walls in the family apartment, which is now destroyed by bombing. Upon arriving in the Netherlands last month, the 19-year-old felt angry and disappointed that the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star was nowhere to be found. That is, until Cena travelled to the Netherlands himself last weekend. Meredith Clark reports: Emily Atkinson 8 June 2022 03:00 1654650057 Kyiv continues to push for return of Azovstal fighters Work is contintuing to bring home all of the captured Azovstal defenders, according to Kyiv’s defence intelligence directorate. “The process of returning the bodies of the fallen defenders of Mariupol is under way. To date, 210 of our troops have been returned – most of them are heroic defenders of Azovstal,” it said on Twitter. There has been little information about the fate of the estimated 2,000 Azovstal defenders. Kyiv is seeking the handover of all in a prisoner swap, but some Russian lawmakers want some of the soldiers put on trial. Emily Atkinson 8 June 2022 02:00 1654646457 Watch: Ukraine says missiles hit Kyiv train repair shop in first attack on the city since April Ukraine says missiles hit Kyiv train repair shop in first attack on the city since April Emily Atkinson 8 June 2022 01:00 1654642857 World Bank pledge fresh wave of funding for Ukraine Almost $1.5bn of additional financing for Ukraine has been approved by the World Bank to help pay wages for government and social workers. Today’s pledge of $1.49 billion expands the bank’s total support for Kyiv to over $4 billion. The World Bank said in a statement that the latest round of funding for Ukraine is supported by financing guarantees from the UK, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Latvia. The project is also being supported by parallel financing from Italy and contributions from a new Multi-Donor Trust Fund. Emily Atkinson 8 June 2022 00:00 1654639200 Images capture injured Ukrainian servicemen as they wait for medical treatment in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Emily Atkinson 7 June 2022 23:00 1654635620 Biden ramping up green tech to make US ‘clean energy superpower’ in face of Putin’s war Joe Biden‘s administration has said it will use national security powers to boost the roll out of clean energy technology, including solar panels and heat pumps, which it says will help its allies “in the face of Putin‘s war in Ukraine”. In a statement, the White House said the “historic action”, would lower energy costs, create jobs, and lessen exposure to energy supply chain vulnerabilities. The move “will spur domestic manufacturing, construction projects, and good-paying jobs – all while cutting energy costs for families, strengthening our grid, and tackling climate change and environmental injustice,” the statement said. Harry Cockburn reports. Joe Middleton 7 June 2022 22:00 1654633820 Ukrainian students hold graduation dance in front of school ruins in Kharkiv Ukrainian students hold graduation dance in front of school ruins in Kharkiv Joe Middleton 7 June 2022 21:30 1654631929 No justification for Russia’s ‘brutal disregard of international law’, says Merkel German former Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that there is no justification for Russia’s “brutal disregard of international law”. She added that when in office she tried hard to prevent the situation in Ukraine from developing to the current state. “It’s a great sadness that it didn’t work out, but I don’t blame myself for not trying,” said Merkel, speaking of the 2014 Minsk agreement with Russia. She spoke in a interview with German journalist and author Alexander Osang that was televised by broadcaster ARD. The former chancellor also said she had been against a plan to let Ukraine into Nato because she wanted to prevent escalation with Russia and Ukraine was not ready to join. Joe Middleton 7 June 2022 20:58 1654630378 Chernobyl radiation detectors back online Radiation detectors in the Exclusion Zone around Ukraine‘s defunct Chornobyl nuclear power plant are back online for the first time since Russia seized the area in late February and radiation levels are normal, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday. “Most of the 39 detectors sending data from the Exclusion Zone … are now visible on the IRMIS (International Radiation Monitoring Information System) map,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. “The measurements received so far indicated radiation levels in line with those measured before the conflict.” Russian troops occupied the site for five weeks at the start of the conflict but later retreated and the area is now in control of Ukrainian forces. Vladimir Putin’s forces left a trail of distruction at the site of one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters, read more below: Joe Middleton 7 June 2022 20:32

