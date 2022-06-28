Ukraine news – live: Russia accused of war crimes as 18 dead in Kremenchuk mall strike

G7 leaders focus on helping Ukraine and punishing Russia

Russia has been accused of war crimes after 18 people were killed and more than 59 injured in a missile strike on a crowded shopping centre in Ukraine.

Following the attack, Boris Johnson condemned Vladimir Putin’s “cruelty and barbarism” while Kyiv and the G7 nations accused the Kremlin of war crimes.

“Putin must realise that his behaviour will do nothing but strengthen the resolve of the Ukraine and every other G7 country to stand by the Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Mr Johnson said.

More than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.”

Footage posted on social media showed a large fire and smoke billowing into the sky as people were fleeing from the burning building.

It comes as Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the upcoming summit will agree a new assistance package for Ukraine in areas “like secure communications, anti-drone systems, and fuel.”

Show latest update 1656404455 Watch: Video shows destruction of Ukraine mall after Russian strike Video shows destruction of Ukraine mall after Russian strike Thomas Kingsley 28 June 2022 09:20 1656403408 G7 leaders agree to study Russian energy price caps G7 leaders have agreed to study placing price caps on imports of Russian oil and gas to try to limit Moscow’s ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, G7 officials said on Tuesday. The European Union will explore with international partners ways to curb energy prices, including the feasibility of introducing temporary import price caps, a section of the final G7 communique seen by Reuters said. The officials said this meant both oil and gas. The Group of Seven rich nations have been debating a global price cap for Russian energy to prevent Moscow profiting from its invasion of Ukraine, which has sharply raised oil and gas prices. Russian oil export revenues climbed in May even though sanctions reduced its export volumes, the International Energy Agency said in its June monthly report. G7 leaders are joined at German summit by presidents of the European Commission and Council Thomas Kingsley 28 June 2022 09:03 1656402055 Technology minister Chris Philp told Sky News that a Russian attack on a shopping centre in Ukraine was “sickening and appalling”. Russian missiles slammed into a shopping centre in Kremenchuk on Monday, prompting international condemnation. Mr Philps likened it to an “act of terrorism”, as he pointed to UK efforts to support Ukraine in the war. He was asked about comments by general Sir Patrick Sanders, the chief of the general staff, who has likened the current situation to the run up to the Second World War. “I think that refers to the fact we need to do everything we can to support Ukraine. “We don’t want to see an escalation into a wider conflict. I think Russia would be literally insane to attempt to do that, because Nato is a far larger and far stronger bloc.” Thomas Kingsley 28 June 2022 08:40 1656400930 Defence secretary Ben Wallace ‘asks Boris Johnson for 20% hike in military spending’ Defence secretary Ben Wallace is set to issue a call for a significant hike in government spending on the UK’s armed forces in the face of Russian aggression. The senior cabinet minister has reportedly asked Boris Johnson to increase the country’s military spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP – an additional 20 per cent a year. In a letter, Mr Wallace urged him to call on fellow Nato leaders to raise their own spending from the current minimum target of 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent of national income, according to Talk TV. Our political correspondent, Adam Forrest, has the full story below: Thomas Kingsley 28 June 2022 08:22 1656399706 Ukraine Russia expert Tim White to answer your questions in ‘Ask Me Anything’ As war rages on in Ukraine, a journalist who has been running a Twitter thread of developments since the conflict began, will be on hand to answer reader questions. Tim White, who tweets under the handle @TWMCLtd, is a documentary maker specialising in Ukraine and eastern Europe and appeared on a recent panel event run by The Independent: Deciphering Russia’s misinformation: How do we sort fact from fiction? Read below for more details on how to get a ticket to the event: Thomas Kingsley 28 June 2022 08:01 1656398421 Death toll from Kremenchuk airstrike climbs to 18 The death toll from the Kremenchuk airstrike has been increased to 18, the State Emergency Services of Ukraine has confirmed. In a statement today, the service said: “Search and rescue operations continue, damaged construction structures and being disassembled using heavy engineering equipment and small machinery. “The units of the dsns examined and analyzed the debris of construction structures at 60 per cent of the total area of the object. “As a result of the bombing of the mall, 18 people were killed (of which 1 person died in the hospital).” “59 people applied for medical assistance, 25 of them were hospitalized to the hospital of intensive care.” Thomas Kingsley 28 June 2022 07:40 1656397837 Thomas Kingsley 28 June 2022 07:30 1656396929 Kremenchuk airstrike on front pages of UK papers today The front pages feature reports from Ukraine and comments from the head of the Army as Nato prepares to meet in Madrid. The shopping centre attack is the front page of The Independent, while The Times splashes Boris Johnson’s response to the strike: “Putin will pay for his barbarity.” A warning from the new Army chief that Ukraine is our “1937 moment” is front page of The Daily Telegraph. See more front pages: Stuti Mishra 28 June 2022 07:15 1656395549 Ukrainian forces make ‘successful strikes deep behind Russian lines’, says MoD Ukrainian forces continue to disrupt Russian command and control with successful strikes deep behind Russian lines, the UK ministry of defence says in its latest update. It says Ukrainian troops are consolidating their positions on higher ground in the city of Lyschansak, after falling back from Sievierodonetsk. The latest intelligence update also says that the wave of missile attacks launched by Moscow earlier included weapons like the Soviet-era AS-4 KITCHEN and more modern AS-23a KODIAK missiles, which were fired from both Belarusian and Russian airspace. “These weapons were designed to take on targets of strategic importance, but Russia continues to expend them in large numbers for tactical advantage.” The defence ministry said that despite fielding the core elements of six different armies, Russia only achieved tactical success at Sievierodonetsk, adding that the Russian armed forces are “increasingly hollowed out”. Stuti Mishra 28 June 2022 06:52 1656395129 Putin to visit Tajikistan in first international trip since Ukraine invasion Russian president Vladimir Putin is set to make his first international visit since the Ukrainian invasion today amid strong condemnation from the G7 after the Kremenchuk airstrike. “A working visit by President Putin is scheduled for tomorrow in Tajikistan,” Dmitry Peskov said on Monday of the visit to the former Soviet republic and Moscow ally. Mr Putin will meet Tajik president Emomali Rahmon, a close Russian ally and the longest-serving ruler of Tajikistan. Stuti Mishra 28 June 2022 06:45

