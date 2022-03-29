Ukraine news – live: Roman Abramovich suffers suspected poisoning, reports claim as Irpin liberated

Zelensky announces Ukraine is ‘prepared to consider neutrality’ following Russia’s requests

Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators fell victim to symptoms of suspected poisoning following a meeting in Kyiv earlier in March, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The sanctioned Russian oligarch and at least two senior members of Ukraine’s delegation developed symptoms, including red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter said.

Elsewhere, the mayor of Irpin, a besieged town on the outskirts of Kyiv, declared on Monday that Ukrainian forces had taken back full control after weeks of heavy fighting.

Irpin has been one of the main combat hotspots following Russia’s invasion on 24 February, and was prized by the Kremlin’s troops for its position close to the capital.

“We have good news today, Irpin has been liberated,” the mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, said in a video post on Telegram. “We understand that there will be more attacks on our town and we will defend it courageously.”

Show latest update 1648524463 UN chief seeks humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine Pushing for “a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine”, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he is launching an initiative to immediately explore arrangements to meet the rising demand for aid. The UN chief has pressed for immediate progress on delivery of essential aid and food for the millions still trapped in the war-marred country and sought political negotiations to end the war. Mr Guterres said that he has asked his undersecretary-general Martin Griffiths to explore the possibility of a ceasefire between the two countries, adding that some contacts have already been made. The UNGA has called for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine twice already — on 2 March and 24 March — with an overwhelming majority of votes from nearly 140 nations. Arpan Rai 29 March 2022 04:27 1648522076 Unprotected Russian soldiers disturbing radioactive dust in Chernobyl ‘red forest’ Workers at the Chernobyl site have said that the Russian soldiers are driving around in armoured vehicles through the highly toxic “red forest” surrounding the nuclear power plant site without radiation protection, blowing up clouds of radioactive dust. Calling the act “suicidal” for the soldiers, a Chernobyl employee said that the radioactive dust was likely to cause internal radiation in their bodies. The power plant’s reactor exploded in 1986, triggering the worst civil nuclear disaster ever recorded, the aftermath of which is still seen in babies born in the region. Last month, Ukraine’s state nuclear inspectorate had confirmed an increase in radiation levels at Chernobyl due to heavy military vehicles disturbing the contaminated soil. Emily Goddard has the full report here: Arpan Rai 29 March 2022 03:47 1648520933 Ukraine, Russia prepare for peace talks today Hours ahead of the resumption of peace talks today between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Turkey, air raid sirens sounded in cities across Ukraine as officials from the besieged country have said they are not hopeful of a breakthrough. Kyiv has maintained its demand for a ceasefire without giving up its territory and sovereignty. “We are not trading people, land or sovereignty,” said Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. “The minimum programme will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum programme is reaching an agreement on a ceasefire,” the minister said. Vadym Denysenko, an adviser with Ukraine’s interior ministry, said that he doubted there would be any breakthrough. Similarly, on the Russian side, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the talks have not been fruitful so far in ending the conflict. No substantial progress has come so far but he said it was important they continued in person. The resumption of talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the ongoing war in Europe comes after a break of more than two weeks. Arpan Rai 29 March 2022 03:28 1648520101 Mariupol streets are a cemetery, says minister Ukrainian minister Lesia Vasylenko has said that streets in the besieged city of Mariupol have turned into a cemetery, with “graves everywhere”. “The streets of #Mariupol are a cemetery. Graves everywhere. 5,000 Ukrainians killed, 200 of them children. #StopPutinNOW,” the minister said on Twitter. She also shared a photo of a makeshift grave in Mariupol outside an apartment. Arpan Rai 29 March 2022 03:15 1648509959 Novaya Gazeta prints final front page as it suspends publication Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, whose editor Dmitry Muratov was a co-winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, has printed its final front page, after an earlier announcement it would suspend its online and print activities until the end of Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine. The investigative liberal paper was one of the last remaining independent news outlets in the country, but was forced to remove material from its website on Russia’s military action in Ukraine to comply with a new media law. It said it had received another warning from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Monday about its reporting, prompting it to pause operations. “We are suspending the publication of the newspaper on our website, social media networks and in print until the end of the ‘special operation on Ukraine’s territory’,” the paper wrote on its website. In a separate message to readers, Mr Muratov said the decision to halt publication was difficult but necessary. “There is no other choice,” the note said. “For us, and I know, for you, it’s an awful and difficult decision.” Novaya Gazeta‘s announcement follows the closure earlier this month of radio station Ekho Moskvy, one of the few remaining liberal voices in Russian media. Authorities have also blocked the websites of several other outlets, including the BBC, Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Joe Middleton 29 March 2022 00:25 1648509359 Ivanka Trump records video message for people of Ukraine Former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter offered her sympathies for the people of Ukraine in an Instagram post on Sunday where she announced that she had worked to distribute meals to Ukrainian families. Ivanka Trump said in a multi-part video Instagram post that she and partner organisations had worked to deliver more than 1,000,000 meals to Ukrainian families in need over the past few days, before turning her focus to address the Ukrainian people directly. “You are in our thoughts and our prayers, and our heart breaks for what you are experiencing in this dire time. You have inspired the world with your courage and bravery as you fight for your country and your freedoms. God bless you,” she said. Joe Middleton 29 March 2022 00:15 1648508198 Zelensky urges Western nations to toughen sanctions on Russia Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western nations to toughen sanctions quickly against Russia, including an embargo on oil supplies to Europe. In his nightly video address to Ukrainians, Mr Zelensky said the west had miscalculated last year in delaying sanctions and the invasion had followed. “A full-scale war has begun. Now there are many hints and warnings that supposedly tougher sanctions, such as an embargo on Russian oil supplies to Europe, will be put in place if Russia uses chemical weapons,” Mr Zelensky said. “There are simply no words … We, people who are alive, have to wait. Doesn’t everything the Russia military has done to date warrant an oil embargo? Don’t phosphorous bombs warrant it? A shelled chemical production facility or a shelled nuclear power plant doesn’t warrant it?” The Ukrainian president said that sanctions had to be “effective and serious” given Russia’s actions to date. “If the sanctions packages are weak or do not work strongly enough, if they can be circumvented, it creates a dangerous illusion for the Russian leadership, as if they will be permitted to continue doing what they are doing now,” he added. “Ukrainians are paying for this with their lives. Thousands of lives.” Joe Middleton 28 March 2022 23:56 1648507195 Russia would only use nuclear weapons in ‘threat to the existence’ of country, says Kremlin spokesperson Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov told PBS in an interview on Monday that Russia would resort to nuclear weapons only in the case of a “threat to the existence” of his country. “But any outcome of the operation (in Ukraine), of course is not a reason for usage of a nuclear weapon,” Mr Peskov said. “We have a security concept that very clearly states that only when there is a threat for existence of the state, in our country, we can use and we will actually use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat for the existence of our country.” Joe Middleton 28 March 2022 23:39 1648506271 Ivanka Trump issues message to Ukraine’s people Ivanka Trump issues message to Ukraine’s people Joe Middleton 28 March 2022 23:24 1648505510 ICYMI: Retired US general Jack Keane believes Ukraine can win the war – but predicts it will drag on Retired four-star US Army Gen Jack Keane said on a New York radio show that he believes Ukrainians have a good shot at beating back Russia, while also asserting that the White House wants the eastern European country to cut a deal with Vladimir Putin to bring about peace. Speaking on John Catsimatidis’ WABC morning programme on Sunday, Mr Keane said that “there really is an opportunity here that none of us could’ve imagined for the Ukrainians actually to win” the war against Moscow, before quickly pivoting to an admonishment of the Biden administration and Nato for wanting to move along a peace deal between the two nations. “That should be the attitude of Nato and the United States. But it’s not and it’s unfortunate. And I think the administration wants to end it, as opposed to win it,” Mr Keane said during his two-minute segment on the morning politics show. Johanna Chisholm reports. Joe Middleton 28 March 2022 23:11

