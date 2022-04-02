Ukraine news – live: Retreating Russian forces mining homes and corpses, says Kyiv as US offers tank support

Video appears to show missile strike from Ukrainian helicopters on Russian oil depot.mp4

Russian forces have left mines in homes and corpses near Kyiv as they carry out a “slow but noticeable” withdrawal from northern Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.

“They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” he said last night, adding that such action was a “complete disaster” for the areas affected.

This comes as the US is said to be working with its allies to help supply Ukraine with Soviet-style tanks. An unnamed official told The New York Times that tanks would soon be sent to Ukraine. They did not give specifics about vehicle numbers or which countries they were being sent from.

Meanwhile, charity workers are trying to evacuate Ukrainian civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol, after an attempt on Friday failed because conditions there were too dangerous.

“We will try again tomorrow. It’s critical the parties respect agreements and provide the necessary security guarantees,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday.

Show latest update 1648882144 US working with allies to transfer Kyiv tanks, reports suggest The US is working with its allies to help supply Ukraine with Soviet-style tanks, reports suggest. An unnamed official told The New York Times that the transfers would begin soon, but did not specify how many vehicles there would be or from which countries they would come. This would be the first time the US has helped Kyiv with tank transfers during the war, according to the paper. Rory Sullivan 2 April 2022 07:49 1648881467 Red Cross attempts evacuation of citizens from Mariupol A fleet of Red Cross buses will try to evacuate citizens from the hard-hit city of Mariupol on Saturday, after an attempt on Friday failed because of dangerous conditions. Tens of thousands of people remain trapped in the besieged city, with extremely limit supplies of water and food. Both sides have agreed to allow the evacuation of citizens from Mariupol but logistics need to be worked out, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. “They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians,” it said in a statement. Rory Sullivan 2 April 2022 07:37 1648880402 Russian missiles hit 2 central Ukrainian cities on Saturday, says regional governor Russian missiles damaged apartments and other buildings in two central Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning, the head of the Poltava region said. “Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight,” Dmitry Lunin said in an online post. “Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning.” Mr Lunin added that hits missiles had hit buildings in Poltava, while three Russian planes had attacked industrial facilities in Kremenchuk. Rory Sullivan 2 April 2022 07:20 1648878259 Russia withdraws from Hostomel airport, says British military intelligence Russian forces have withdrawn from the Hostomel airport which has been the subject of fighting since the invasion of Ukraine started on 2 February, according to British military intelligence. Ukraine has also retaken several villages along the eastern axis, while the country’s forces are still attempting to advance to Bucha and Hostomel from Irpin, said the update, shared on Twitter. It also stated Ukraine had “secured a key route in eastern Kharkhiv after heavy fighting. This follows the liberation of Trostyanets, in the vicinity of Sumy, earlier this week.” Anuj Pant 2 April 2022 06:44 1648876749 Russian ballistic missiles fired at Odesa region from Crimean peninsula, says Ukraine official At least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired at the Odesa region on the Black Sea from the Crimean peninsula, regional leader Maksim Marchenko said. Mr Marchenko said there were casualties from the strike, but did not elaborate. He said the missiles had missed their targets, critical infrastructure, because of Ukraine’s air-defence forces. News of the strike comes after Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on a civilian oil storage facility near Belgorod city, something Ukraine has denied. “For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality,” said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council. Anuj Pant 2 April 2022 06:19 1648873731 Europe has ‘no right’ to ‘react in silence’ over situation in Mariupol, says Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky, in his address on Saturday, spoke about the situation in Mariupol, where attempts to evacuate citizens failed on Friday. Russian troops have blocked evacuation operations for the second day in a row in the besieged city, even as Mr Zelensky raised hopes for there to “still be a solution”. “Europe has no right to react in silence to what is happening in our Mariupol. The whole world must react to this humanitarian catastrophe,” the Ukrainian president said. Anuj Pant 2 April 2022 05:28 1648871678 Retreating Russians mining homes and corpses, says Zelensky Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian troops are creating a “complete disaster” near Kyiv by laying mines as they carry out a “slow but noticeable” withdrawal from the north of the country. “They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” he said in his nightly video address. “There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers,” he said. Rory Sullivan 2 April 2022 04:54 1648866633 US ‘further isolates Russia’ by adding 120 entities to blacklist Some 120 Russian and Belarusian entities, mostly companies linked to the military, have been added to a list of those under restrictions from receiving supplies and goods from the United States. They were added to the list by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The department’s secretary Gina Raimondo tweeted: “Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine has isolated his country & economy from global commerce & today’s action furthers that isolation by adding 120 Russian & Belarusian parties in the aerospace, maritime & defense sectors to the Commerce Entity List.” Lamiat Sabin 2 April 2022 03:30 1648863033 Zelensky calls on China to take Ukraine’s side Volodymyr Zelensky called on China to take Ukraine’s side against the Russian invasion of his country. Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (via REUTERS) The Ukrainian president also said in an interview with Fox News that sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries against Russia are working and need to be increased. Lamiat Sabin 2 April 2022 02:30 1648859400 ‘Extremely difficult military situation remains in east Ukraine’ The military situation in the east of Ukraine remained extremely difficult, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said. Volodymyr Zelensky Russia was preparing for new strikes in the Donbas region and the city of Kharkiv, he said in a late-night video address. Russian troops in the north of the country were pulling back, slowly but noticeably, Mr Zelensky also said. Lamiat Sabin 2 April 2022 01:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news - live: Retreating Russian forces mining homes and corpses, says Kyiv as US offers tank support