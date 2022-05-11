Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops in Kharkiv pushed back by counter-attack

Russia’s most-advanced £4 million tank destroyed by Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have made gains pushing Russian troops out of four villages near Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian counter-attack near the northeastern city could signal a new phase of the conflict, making supply lines into Russia potentially vulnerable further crippling the Kremlin attack.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba added to this, suggesting that Ukraine could go beyond forcing Russia back to areas it held before the invasion began 11 weeks ago.

“Now if we are strong enough on the military front, and we win the battle for Donbas, which will be crucial for the following dynamics of the war, of course the victory for us in this war will be the liberation of the rest of our territories,” Mr Kuleba said.

It comes as Ukraine said it will block the flow of some Russian gas to western Europe, suspending a key transit point in the country’s eastern region.

Our reporter, Joe Sommerlad, has the full story below: Thomas Kingsley 11 May 2022 10:00 1652258447 EU sanction on Russian oil would ‘destroy Hungary’s economy,’ minister says The European Union’s proposal on oil sanctions against Russia would destroy the Hungarian economy and does not offer a solution to the huge problems it would create for Hungary, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday. Mr Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page that after talks conducted so far, the European Commission does not have a solution, so the only way to an agreement on an oil embargo would be if it applied to maritime oil shipments, and all shipments of Russian oil via pipelines would be fully exempted. Thomas Kingsley 11 May 2022 09:40 1652257547 Boris Johnson’s visit to Finland and Sweden to discuss Nato membership a red rag to Moscow Boris Johnson is to fly to Finland and Sweden to discuss the Nordic countries’ ambitions to apply for membership of Nato. The visit will be seen as a red rag to Moscow, after Russian president Vladimir Putin used fears of an expanded Nato alliance as a justification for his invasion of Ukraine. Finnish president Sauli Niinisto is expected to confirm his country’s stance on membership on Thursday, while an announcement is expected from Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats on Sunday following consultations over the weekend. Our political editor, Andrew Woodcock, has the full story below: Thomas Kingsley 11 May 2022 09:25 1652256347 Ukraine making battlefield gains in Kharkiv President Zelensky said on Tuesday that the military was gradually pushing Russian troops away from Kharkiv, while foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced what appeared to be increasing confidence — and expanded goals, suggesting Ukraine could go beyond just forcing Russia back to areas it held before the invasion began 11 weeks ago. (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) Thomas Kingsley 11 May 2022 09:05 1652255394 Russian gas transit via Ukraine down to 72 mcm, Gazprom says Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine with volumes on Wednesday seen at 72 million cubic metres (mcm), down from 95.8 mcm on Tuesday. Gazprom did not say if that level was in line with requests from European clients. Volumes have declined after nominations for Russian gas transit via Ukraine at the Sokhranovka entry point for May 11 fell to zero, data from Ukraine’s gas pipeline operator, following Kyiv’s warning of shutting down supplies via that route. Thomas Kingsley 11 May 2022 08:49 1652254345 How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack? Vladimir Putin placed Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons forces on high alert during the first weekend of his war with Ukraine, prompting fears around the world over what could happen next. The Russian president blamed “unfriendly actions in the economic sphere”, a reference to the punitive economic sanctions imposed on his country by the Western allies, and claimed leading Nato members had made “aggressive statements”, forcing his hand. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov duly blamed the increase in tensions on remarks made by UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, an ally of whom in turn hit back and denied that anything she had said across a series of Sunday morning interviews “warrants that sort of escalation”. Read the full story here Thomas Kingsley 11 May 2022 08:32 1652253347 Ukraine’s Eurovision commentator broadcasts from inside bomb shelter Ukraine’s commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 has made his opening broadcast from a bomb shelter, as the competition’s semi-final got underway in the midst of Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Timur Miroshnychenko could be seen broadcasting from a stone-walled and apparently subterranean room on Tuesday night, while performers from 17 countries took to the stage in Turin, Italy. Touted as potential favourites to win this year’s contest, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra were among the first to be voted through to the competition’s Grand Final on Saturday, after delivering an energetic performance of their song “Stefania”. Read the full story below by our reporter, Andy Gregory: Thomas Kingsley 11 May 2022 08:15 1652252285 7,172 civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russia’s war – UN According to the UN’s human rights agency, as of midnight on 9 May, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 3,459 civilians and wounded 3,713 since 24 February. The agency believes the actual figures are much higher. UCRANIA-GUERRA-HERIDOS Thomas Kingsley 11 May 2022 07:58

