Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘about to take full control’ of key city

Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Ukrainian forces have been pushed back by a Russian bombardment in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and now only control its outskirts, the region’s governor told the RBC-Ukraine media outlet on Wednesday.

Ukrainian special forces launched a counteroffensive days ago and cleared almost half of the city, but it made no sense for them to stay when Russia started levelling the area with shelling and air strikes, the official, Serhiy Gaidai, was quoted as saying.

“…Our (forces) now again control only the outskirts of the city. But the fighting is still going on, our (forces) are defending Sievierodonetsk, it is impossible to say the Russians completely control the city,” he said.

Show latest update 1654702218 Another Russian commander dies in action, Ukraine says Ukraine claims that another Russian commander has been killed in action. Colonel Ruslan Shirin, the Chief of Staff of the 336th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Baltic Fleet, has allegedly died. This is according to the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The update says: “Colonel Ruslan Shirin has been officially identified and demilitarised.” The post on Facebook did not state when and how the high-ranking official was killed. It was also reported on Twitter by Ukrainian armed forces officer Anatoliy Stefan. Colonel Shirin is reportedly the fourth commander to have been killed since the Russian invasion started on 24 February. Lamiat Sabin 8 June 2022 16:30 1654700952 More than 7 million border crossings registered from Ukraine – UN agency More than 7 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since war broke out there, according to the UN Refugee Agency. A total of 7,023,559 border crossings have been recorded since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, the agency’s tally showed on Wednesday. The number of individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe stood at 4,712,076, with Poland, Russia and Moldova among the top host countries, it said. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 16:09 1654700168 Turkey and Russia fail to come up with plan to export Ukraine’s food as global crisis looms Russia and Turkey failed to come up with a formula to move grain from Black Sea ports to the rest of the world following a closely watched meeting between senior officials in Ankara on Wednesday. Our international correspondent Borzou Daragahi reports: Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 15:56 1654698792 Ukraine pushed back to outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, governor says Ukrainian forces have been pushed back by a Russian bombardment in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and now only control its outskirts, the region’s governor told the RBC-Ukraine media outlet on Wednesday. Ukrainian special forces launched a counteroffensive days ago and cleared almost half of the city, but it made no sense for them to stay when Russia started levelling the area with shelling and air strikes, the official, Serhiy Gaidai, was quoted as saying. “…Our (forces) now again control only the outskirts of the city. But the fighting is still going on, our (forces) are defending Sievierodonetsk, it is impossible to say the Russians completely control the city,” he said. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 15:33 1654697952 Canada bans export of support services for Russian oil, gas and chemical industries Canada said on Tuesday it was imposing new sanctions on Russia, banning export of 28 services, such as accounting and advertising, that are needed for the operation of Russian oil, gas and chemical industries. Canada’s new measures target an industry that accounts for about 50 per cent of Russia’s federal budget revenues, according to a statement from Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,070 individuals and entities and Joly said Ottawa would “continue to relentlessly pursue accountability for Vladimir Putin’s senseless war.” Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 15:19 1654696812 Drop sanctions then we’ll export grain, Russia says The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Western sanctions against Moscow must be lifted before Russian grain could be delivered to international markets. “President (Vladimir) Putin said that in order for Russian grain volumes to be delivered to international markets, direct and indirect sanctions against Russia must be lifted,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. He said the sanctions, which the West imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were affecting shipping insurance, payments, and access to European ports.” He added that “no substantive discussions” about lifting them were taking place. Ukraine and Russia together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertilizer exporter and Ukraine a major supplier of corn and sunflower oil. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 15:00 1654695830 Germany never gave fixed date on weapons delivery, says govt spokesperson Germany has never given a fixed date when it comes to the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday in response to reports about delays. “What’s clear is that everything we have decided to deliver and have announced, we want to deliver as soon as possible,” added the spokesperson. Germany still has not received a request from Spain about sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, added the spokesperson. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 14:43 1654694082 Ukraine files eight more war crimes cases to court – prosecutor Ukraine has filed eight more war crimes cases to court in addition to three sentences that have already been handed down to Russian soldiers, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Wednesday. Ukrainian authorities have opened more than 16,000 investigations into possible war crimes during Russia’s invasion which began on Feb. 24, she said on television. Moscow denies allegations that its troops have committed war crimes in what it describes as a “special operation” to demilitarise Ukraine. Venediktova said there were 104 suspects, nine of whom were linked to crimes in a school basement in the village of Yahidne in the northeastern Chernihiv region, where Russian troops kept hundreds of people during their occupation from March 3-30. She said that 10 people died from the ordeal of their confinement in the basement and that a small baby and a 93-year-old had been among those held there. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 14:14 1654692546 Russian Orthodox Church sends its second most powerful figure on lower-ranking overseas posting Russia’s Orthodox Church has ousted its second most powerful bishop from his role in charge of foreign relations and sent him to Budapest, an abrupt decision indicating discord at the top of the Moscow Patriarchate over the war in Ukraine. The Holy Synod, which met at the white-walled 13th century Danilovsky Monastery in Moscow on Tuesday, decreed to remove Metropolitan Hilarion as the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate department for external church relations. The Synod had discussed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which is being challenged as the leader of Slav Orthodoxy by the rival autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church under the Metropolitan of Kyiv. More than 700-words into the minutes of the meeting, the Synod decreed Hilarion be relieved of his roles as head of foreign relations, permanent member of the Synod and rector of the Saints Cyril and Methodius Institute of Post-Graduate Studies. “It is decreed that Bishop Hilarion, Metropolitan of Volokolamsk, will be the administrator of the Budapest-Hungarian Diocese, Metropolitan of Budapest and Hungary,” the minutes said. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 13:49 1654691720 Russian proxies plan vote in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region on joining Russia The Russian-installed administration in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region plans to stage a referendum later this year on joining Russia, Russian news agencies quoted one of its members as saying. “The people will determine the future of the Zaporizhzhia region. The referendum is scheduled for this year,” the official, Vladimir Rogov, was quoted by TASS as saying, giving no further details about the timing. Around 6 per cent of the region is under Russian control, part of a swathe of southern Ukraine that Moscow seized early in the war, including most of neighbouring Kherson province where Russian-installed officials have also discussed plans for a referendum. Rogov said the administration would draw up plans for how to proceed with a referendum even if Russia could not gain control over the entire region. Zaporizhzhia city, the main urban centre, is still held by Ukraine. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 13:35

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘about to take full control’ of key city