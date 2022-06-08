Ukraine news – live: Putin’s promises on grain shipments ‘empty words’, Kyiv says

Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Ukraine has dismissed as “empty words” assurances from Russia that the Kremlin will not use the situation to its advantage if Kyiv allows grain shipments to leave safely via the Black Sea.

“Military equipment is required to protect the coastline and a navy mission to patrol the export routes in the Black Sea,” foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko tweeted.

“Russia cannot be allowed to use grain corridors to attack southern Ukraine.”

Earlier Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, said Ukraine had Vladimir Putin “guarantees” that shipments would not be affected if the Kremlin’s vessels were allowed to sail safely.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the war and a Russian blockade of its ports have halted much of that flow, endangering food supplies to many developing countries.

Show latest update 1654694082 Ukraine files eight more war crimes cases to court – prosecutor Ukraine has filed eight more war crimes cases to court in addition to three sentences that have already been handed down to Russian soldiers, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Wednesday. Ukrainian authorities have opened more than 16,000 investigations into possible war crimes during Russia’s invasion which began on Feb. 24, she said on television. Moscow denies allegations that its troops have committed war crimes in what it describes as a “special operation” to demilitarise Ukraine. Venediktova said there were 104 suspects, nine of whom were linked to crimes in a school basement in the village of Yahidne in the northeastern Chernihiv region, where Russian troops kept hundreds of people during their occupation from March 3-30. She said that 10 people died from the ordeal of their confinement in the basement and that a small baby and a 93-year-old had been among those held there. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 14:14 1654692546 Russian Orthodox Church sends its second most powerful figure on lower-ranking overseas posting Russia’s Orthodox Church has ousted its second most powerful bishop from his role in charge of foreign relations and sent him to Budapest, an abrupt decision indicating discord at the top of the Moscow Patriarchate over the war in Ukraine. The Holy Synod, which met at the white-walled 13th century Danilovsky Monastery in Moscow on Tuesday, decreed to remove Metropolitan Hilarion as the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate department for external church relations. The Synod had discussed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which is being challenged as the leader of Slav Orthodoxy by the rival autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church under the Metropolitan of Kyiv. More than 700-words into the minutes of the meeting, the Synod decreed Hilarion be relieved of his roles as head of foreign relations, permanent member of the Synod and rector of the Saints Cyril and Methodius Institute of Post-Graduate Studies. “It is decreed that Bishop Hilarion, Metropolitan of Volokolamsk, will be the administrator of the Budapest-Hungarian Diocese, Metropolitan of Budapest and Hungary,” the minutes said. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 13:49 1654691720 Russian proxies plan vote in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region on joining Russia The Russian-installed administration in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region plans to stage a referendum later this year on joining Russia, Russian news agencies quoted one of its members as saying. “The people will determine the future of the Zaporizhzhia region. The referendum is scheduled for this year,” the official, Vladimir Rogov, was quoted by TASS as saying, giving no further details about the timing. Around 6 per cent of the region is under Russian control, part of a swathe of southern Ukraine that Moscow seized early in the war, including most of neighbouring Kherson province where Russian-installed officials have also discussed plans for a referendum. Rogov said the administration would draw up plans for how to proceed with a referendum even if Russia could not gain control over the entire region. Zaporizhzhia city, the main urban centre, is still held by Ukraine. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 13:35 1654690746 Ukraine forces could pull back from embattled eastern city, governor says Ukrainian forces battling Russian troops in a key eastern city appear on the cusp of retreat, although the regional governor insisted they were still fighting “for every centimetre” of the city. The urban battle for Sievierodonetsk testifies to the painstaking, inch-by-inch advance by Russian forces as they close in on control of the entire Luhansk region, one of two that make up the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai acknowledged the difficulties in Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday, saying “maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city”. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 13:19 1654689486 Ukraine grain silos half-full ahead of harvest, industry group says Grain silos in Ukrainian territory controlled by the government are about half full in the run-up to this year’s harvest, the head of the Ukraine Grain Association said on Wednesday. There were some 30 million tonnes of grain stored in Ukrainian-held territory out of capacity of around 55 million tonnes, Mykola Gorbachov told an International Grains Council conference in London. There were 13-15 million tonnes of storage capacity in Russian-occupied areas, he added. Matt Mathers 8 June 2022 12:58 1654689442 Back to Lavrov’s visit to Turkey… Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow would not use the situation over grain shipments in and around the Black Sea to advance its invasion as long as Ukraine lets ships leave safely. “These are guarantees from the president of Russia,” the foreign minister said. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the war and a Russian blockade of its ports have halted much of that flow, endangering food supplies to many developing countries. Turkey is involved in efforts for the establishment of a UN-led mechanism that would create a secure corridor for the shipment of the Ukrainian grain – and for Russia to export food and fertiliser. Zoe Tidman 8 June 2022 12:57 1654687702 Ukraine files more war crime cases, prosecutor says Ukraine has filed eight more war crimes cases to court in addition to three sentences already handed down to Russian soldiers, its top prosecutor Iryna Venediktova has said. It has opened more than 16,000 investigations into possible war crimes during the Russian invasion starting in late February, she said. Ms Venediktova said there was a daily increase in probes. “We are talking about people who didn’t just come as military combatants … but also came to rape, kill civilians, loot, humiliate and so on,” she said. Moscow denies allegations of war crimes. Iryna Venediktova, the prosecutor general of Ukraine, says more war crime cases have been filed (AFP via Getty Images) Zoe Tidman 8 June 2022 12:28 1654685602 Zelensky discusses Russia treatment of prisoners of war with Germany call Ukraine’s president said he raised the issue of Russia’s compliance with international rules governing the treatment of prisoners of war during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday. He did not elaborate further about the prisoners. Zoe Tidman 8 June 2022 11:53 1654683862 What will happen to vital grain supplies? Amid the carnage and bloodshed in Ukraine, a new tragedy is looming, as businesses in the wartorn country increasingly fear that they may soon have to start throwing away food that the world desperately needs. Hopes are fading among Ukrainian business leaders that Vladimir Putin will lift a blockade on the Black Sea ports before the harvest begins in just a few weeks, Ben Chapman writes. Full story here: Zoe Tidman 8 June 2022 11:24 1654682128 Lavrov claims invasion going to plan Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, has claimed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is going to plan. He made the comments while in Turkey, where he met with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss global grain supplies affected by the war. Sergei Lavrov speaks with Mevlut Cavusoglu as they meet in Ankara (AFP via Getty Images) Zoe Tidman 8 June 2022 10:55

