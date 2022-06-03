Ukraine news – live: Putin’s forces hammer Donbas as war enters 100th day

Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Russia is currently occupying about 20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory, Volodymyr Zelensky told Luxembourg’s parliament in a video address on Thursday.

“We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression,” the Ukrainian president said, adding that the front lines of battle stretched across more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

Yesterday Mr Zelensky said Russia had forcibly abducted 200,000 Ukrainian children since the start of the war, including some from orphanages and those separated from their families.

“During the 98 days of the Russian invasion, 689 children were injured as a result of the occupiers’ attacks. And these are only those we know about. We do not yet have all the information from the territory that is currently occupied,” Mr Zelensky said last night in comments marking International Children’s Day.

“The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return,” he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has charged that Russia "wants to destroy the Donbas". With up to 100 soldiers being killed every day, the deadly campaign is taking an appalling toll on lives among Ukrainian civilians and the military. The Independent's defence and security editor Kim Sengupta explains that the end of the beginning came with Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and its second city, Kharkiv, withstanding and repulsing prolonged Russian assaults; the port city of Mariupol passing under Moscow's control after months of pounding; and the southern city of Kherson under occupation, but Ukraine is launching counteroffensives in these areas. But the beginning of the end is a long way off in Russia's war on Ukraine. The conflict, vicious and unforgiving, is now focused in the Donbas. Volodymyr Zelensky has said he expects to continue to receive more advanced weapons from Ukraine's allies, speaking in his nightly video address on Thursday as the war on Kyiv entered its 100th day. Confirming the receipt from the United States of modern HIMARS rocket systems, Mr Zelensky said "these weapons will really help save the lives of our people and protect our land". "We also expect good news about the supply of weapons from other partners. For example, today we have a new package of defence aid from Sweden. I am very grateful to the leadership of this state," he said, adding that Ukraine is "working to bring the supply of modern combat systems to a much higher level". He added: "The Russian army uses all its armed capabilities and does not count people at all. It is especially cynical that in the first line of the offensive the occupiers very often use those people who were recruited into their army in the previously occupied territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions." Russian soldiers often simply hide behind these so-called mobilised units, he said. It was supposed to be a lightning war. One hundred days on, the Russo-Ukrainian war shows little sign of ending. As the euphemistic name "special military operation" suggests, it was supposed to be a limited engagement. In this, the supposed "Nazi" regime would fall, Volodymyr Zelensky would flee, and the Ukrainian people would welcome their liberators with open arms and tears of joy. There were tears, but of a very different kind as the atrocities followed. Things didn't go as the Kremlin imagined. More tanks are flowing in from Germany, and America has pumped in more advanced rocket systems from the moment Russia escalated the threat in Ukraine's east. The United States along with its allies has pushed for holding Russia accountable for alleged war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine. In 100 days of the conflict, the world has seen Russian forces bomb maternity hospitals, train stations, apartment buildings and homes and kill civilians cycling down the street, said the US undersecretary of state Uzra Zeya at a UN Security Council meeting on strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law. The west has backed the need to probe these crimes through the International Criminal Court, the United Nations and other bodies. "We've received credible reports of Russian forces torturing and committing execution style killings of people with their hands bound behind their back," she said. She added: "We've received reports of women and girls being raped, some publicly, and children taken away into Russia and put up for adoption. And we know that Russian forces continue to deny safe passage to civilians fleeing violence, and to humanitarian organisations trying to reach those in need." Four days after Moscow's troops entered Ukrainian territory announcing war, Natalia* was escaping the drunk Russian soldiers who had raped her for several hours. Walking past her husband's corpse in the pitch-black night, she clutched her four-year-old son's hands. She told her son they had to run very fast because just hours earlier, the Russian soldiers — who terrorised her and shot her husband down in the family's yard before raping her — had threatened to show the toddler "her scattered brains" if she did not undress. This is just one of many such cases of war crimes Ukraine has recorded. Ukraine has documented more than 15,000 suspected war crimes, including rapes by ill-equipped Russian soldiers who use sexual violence to instil fear among the local population. The Russian defence ministry has said its Pacific Fleet will launch a week-long series of exercises, starting from 3 June. More than 40 ships and up to 20 aircraft will take part in the military drill, the ministry said. The exercises would involve, among other matters, "groups of ships together with naval aviation taking part in search operations for (enemy) submarines," the ministry said. This military exercise comes at a time Moscow's invasion into Ukraine has battered the former Soviet territory for more than three months. The US ambassador to the United Nations said she plans to meet her Russian counterpart for likely contentious talks over aid deliveries into Syria from Turkey, but she will not let Moscow use the issue as a "bargaining chip" on Ukraine. Linda Thomas-Greenfield has had few interactions with Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia outside meetings of the 15-member UN Security council since Moscow invaded neighbouring Ukraine on 24 February. "Since Ukraine we have not had any regular meetings, but it is my intention – when I return to New York – to meet with him on Syria," she said while travelling back to the US from Turkey, where she visited the Syrian border to assess a long-running humanitarian aid operation. The Security Council mandate allowing the cross-border deliveries is due to expire on 10 July. But Syrian ally Russia has signalled opposition to renewing the operation, arguing that it violates Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and that more help should be delivered from within the country. A Security Council resolution needs nine votes in favour and no veto by Russia, China, the US, France or Britain to pass. In the past decade, the council has been divided on Syria – Russia has vetoed more than a dozen resolutions related to Syria and was backed by China for many of those votes. Britain said it will send sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, in a move coordinated with the United States. Ben Wallace, UK defence secretary, said Britain will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can send precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles. He said the decision was coordinated closely with a US decision to send Ukraine High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. The two missile systems are similar, though the American one has wheels while the British one – also US-built – runs on tracks. Britain says Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK to use the equipment. Ukraine has implored its Western allies to send longer-range missiles to help it counter Russian artillery assaults in the eastern Donbas region, the focus of Moscow's offensive. Moscow has warned the west against granting Ukraine the range to fire into Russian territory. The US said Ukraine has promised not to launch the weapons into Russia. But Russia accused Washington of "pouring fuel on the fire" of the conflict. "China is willing to work together with Russia and the global community to promote real democracy based on nations' own conditions," Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at a China-Russia thinktank summit on Wednesday. Both administrations, known for being authoritative in nature, have been accused by critics of violating the human rights of their citizens. In a veiled attack on the US, Mr Wang said "monopolising" the definition of democracy and human rights to influence other nations was a tactic "doomed to fail". Both administrations, known for being authoritative in nature, have been accused by critics of violating the human rights of their citizens. In a veiled attack on the US, Mr Wang said “monopolising” the definition of democracy and human rights to influence other nations was a tactic “doomed to fail”. Germany's vice chancellor said though Vladimir Putin continues to make money for now, the Russian economy is collapsing and "time is working against Russia." Robert Habeck, who is also Germany's economy minister and responsible for energy, told the Bundestag today that "the income that Putin has obtained in recent months because of high prices hurts, and we can only be ashamed that we haven't yet managed to reduce this dependence more significantly." Despite western sanctions targeting Russian exports and the country's financial structure, the country still appears set to make more money that it did last year due to surging commodity prices. Bloomberg estimates Russia's revenue from oil and gas, which accounted for around 40 per cent of total revenue last year, will be one-fifth higher this year than last. But Mr Halbeck argued that while "Putin is still getting money, but he can hardly spend it any more" because of Western sanctions. He pointed to big drops in exports to Russia, including from Germany. Mr Habeck said that "time is not working for Russia. It is working against Russia, it is working against the Russian economy." He added that "no one wants to invest in Russia any more."

