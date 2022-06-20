Ukraine news – live: Putin’s ‘exhausted’ military has 200 soldiers ‘killed in a day’

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

A further two hundred Russian troops have reportedly been killed since yesterday during their invasion of Ukraine.

The reported losses bring the total number of deaths among Vladimir Putin’s troops since the beginning of the invasion to 33,800, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is 200 more than the 33,600 deaths that were reported from 24 February to 19 June.

It comes after Russian troops were reported to be exhausted four months into their military operation as a result of poor institutional culture and skill sets.

Putin’s troops are possibly running low on stocks of advanced cruise missiles, and are forced to fight without much skill, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

It calso laimed that in the conflict to date, Russia’s air force has underperformed and “its failure to consistently deliver air power is likely one of the most important factors behind Russia’s very limited campaign success”.

The Russian air force, the ministry said, cannot gain “full air superiority and has operated in a risk-adverse style, rarely penetrating deep behind Ukrainian lines”.

Show latest update 1655738220 Putin should not negotiate on disarming nuclear weapons yet, says former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, suggested that US-Russia relations are so frosty they have been plunged into extreme sub-zero temperatures. Since 1981, starting under the US presidency of Ronald Regan, Russia and the US have negotiated a series of nuclear arms reduction treaties. Lamiat Sabin reports: Emily Atkinson 20 June 2022 16:17 1655737256 Battle for Luhansk ‘ongoing at maximum intensity’, says Ukraine Russian forces have been ordered to soon seize control of the whole Luhansk region where “decisive battles are ongoing at the maximum intensity,” according to the Ukrainian defence ministry. The region – one of two that Vladimir Putin had declared “independent” before launching his invasion of Ukraine – in recent weeks has become the focal point of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Currently, Moscow’s forces control about 95 per cent of the area. Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said the Kremlin had ordered the Russian military to overrun Luhansk by next Sunday. Destroyed buildings in the city Lysychansk, in the Luhansk area Ms Maliar said in televised remarks that “without exaggeration, decisive battles are taking place” in the area, where Ukrainian forces are desperately trying to avoid being encircled. “We must understand that the enemy has an advantage both in terms of personnel and weapons, so the situation is extremely difficult. And at this very minute these decisive battles are ongoing at the maximum intensity,” she added. Lamiat Sabin 20 June 2022 16:00 1655735456 Swiss government to host conference on rebuilding Ukraine Switzerland will host a conference of delegates from around the world to discuss the restoration of Ukraine. The conference will be held by the Swiss government, with Ukrainian representatives, in Lugano on the 4 and 5 July. Many homes and infrastructural buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine during the war It’s expected that the social, economic, environmental and infrastructural restoration of Ukraine will be discussed by delegates from European countries, the US, and Canada. Representatives of international organisations, including the World Bank, are expected to attend the event that will also have a cultural programme to showcase Ukrainian musicians and artists. Lamiat Sabin 20 June 2022 15:30 1655734380 Lithuania explains ban on transit of goods to Kaliningrad Lithuania said that its ban on the transit of goods to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad is only affecting goods sanctioned by the European Union. The foreign ministry of Lithuania said – in a statement to the head of Russia’s diplomatic mission in Vilnius – that the country has not imposed “unilateral, individual or additional” restrictions. Lamiat Sabin 20 June 2022 15:13 1655732174 Hungary offers Ukraine possible route for grains exports Ukraine has been offered a possible route through Hungary to export its grains to other countries, while its usual routes via the Black Sea are being blockaded by Russian invaders. Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto made the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday. He also said he expected no disruption in Russian gas supplies to Hungary. Lamiat Sabin 20 June 2022 14:36 1655730056 Explosions heard in Odesa, say regional authorities Explosions have been heard in the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, a spokesperson for the regional administration said. The spokesperson said he could provide no details of the explosions, which were heard after air raid sirens had sounded. Odesa is a port city on the coast of the Black Sea, and is Ukraine’s third-most populous city. Lamiat Sabin 20 June 2022 14:00 1655728256 Russia tells Lithuania to lift goods transit ban for Kaliningrad Russia is demanding that Lithuania immediately lifts a ban on the transit of some goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The Russian foreign ministry told the Lithuanian envoy in Moscow that if cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of Russia through Lithuania was not restored, Moscow would respond to protect its interests. The Russian city of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania (Getty/iStock) Lithuanian authorities banned the transit of goods which are sanctioned by the European Union across its territory, which includes the only rail route between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea. Banned goods include coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology. Lamiat Sabin 20 June 2022 13:30 1655726456 Germany says its working on freeing stuck Ukrainian grain Germany is “very confident” Nato will reach an agreement with Sweden and Finland over bid for membership of the alliance but it would not be a “catastrophe” if this did not happen by the summit in Madrid next week, a German government source said. “As nice as it would be to announce concrete steps .. it would not be a catastrophe if it needed a few more weeks,” the source said. “What is decisive from our point of view is there are no insurmountable problems”. Sweden and Finland applied to join the Western defence alliance last month, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But they have faced opposition from Turkey, which has accused them of supporting and harbouring Kurdish militants and other groups it deems terrorists. Lamiat Sabin 20 June 2022 13:00 1655724656 ‘Dozens of Russian spies could be in Britain’ – report Up to 50 Russian sleeper agents could now be in Britain, according to the Mirror. MI5 believes Vladimir Putin has ordered the deep cover spies to embed themselves into top public schools, civil service staff, and the House of Commons – the newspaper reported. Spies could be in the House of Commons, according to a report (PA Archive) A senior intelligence insider reportedly said: “We have to assume Russia is now active at all levels of British society. They scoop up all forms of intelligence and pass it back to the Kremlin through handlers. “This could be anything from what sort of weaponry is being sent to the Ukraine – and how much of it – to the sexual antics of the country’s political and military leaders.” Lamiat Sabin 20 June 2022 12:30 1655722856 ‘No need’ for nuclear talks until US ‘crawls back,’ official says Moscow should not negotiate with Washington on nuclear disarmament until the US “crawled” back to talks, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said. Vladimir Putin [L] shaking hands with Dmitry Medvedev (Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) “We don’t have any relations with the United States now,” the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “They are at zero on the Kelvin scale… There is no need to negotiate with them yet. This is bad for Russia. Let them run or crawl back themselves and ask for it.” Lamiat Sabin 20 June 2022 12:00

