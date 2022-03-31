Ukraine news – live: Putin’s aides ‘afraid to tell him truth,’ as Russian forces ‘walking away from Chernobyl’

US intel claims Putin ‘misled’ by Russian military after Ukraine setbacks

Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about his stalling invasion of Ukraine, the head of UK’s GCHQ spy agency is to say.

In a rare public address during a visit to Australia, Sir Jeremy Fleming is expected to say that the Russian president has made a “strategic miscalculation” in launching the invasion.

He will say: “We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft. And even though we believe Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s troops have reportedly begun withdrawing from the Chernobyl nuclear site in Ukraine to head towards Belarus.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said some Russian troops were leaving from near the Chernobyl power station, but that it was not clear if the troops leaving were departing the exclusion zone around the plant or the surrounding towns.

Show latest update 1648696774 Half of Irpin destroyed by Russia, says mayor The Kyiv suburb of Irpin stands half demolished after weeks of attacks from Russian troops, mayor Oleksander Markushyn said in a television address. “50 per cent of the city and its critical infrastructure has been destroyed and the rubble has not been cleared yet,” the mayor said. Recaptured by Ukrainian forces this week, the suburb saw some of the most deadly attacks on the wider capital region and is now disconnected from electricity and water, with pipelines and wires damaged after shelling by Russian forces. Frequent shelling and artillery had rocked the ground and air in Irpin, as Ukrainians evacuating it confirmed reports of heavy shelling. Those who gained access to Irpin this week saw Ukrainian forces patrolling an abandoned ghost town of ruined buildings, with the body of an old man and a woman lying on the streets. Arpan Rai 31 March 2022 04:19 1648694530 Ukraine regains control of 3 villages from Russia Ukrainian troops have wrested back control of a cluster of three villages in southeastern Zaporizka oblast — Orlove, Zahradivka and Kochubeyivka — reported The Kyiv Independent this morning. This was earlier claimed in an update by the Ukrainian military for Wednesday. Arpan Rai 31 March 2022 03:42 1648693516 Ukraine invasion has become Putin’s personal war – UK spy chief The Russian invasion of Ukraine has become Vladimir Putin’s personal war, UK intelligence chief Jeremy Fleming said in a key address, adding that the cost of this is being paid by people in both countries. “It all adds up to the strategic miscalculation that our leaders warned Putin it would be. It’s become his personal war, with the cost being paid by innocent people in Ukraine and increasingly, by ordinary Russians too,” Mr Fleming said in his address. He added that Mr Putin has brought upon himself exactly what he was trying to avoid. “The great irony is, of course, that through his actions, Putin has brought upon himself exactly what he was trying to avoid – a Ukraine with a renewed sense of nationhood, a Nato that is more united than ever, and a global coalition of nations that condemn his actions,” he said. Arpan Rai 31 March 2022 03:25 1648693063 Putin’s Plan B has more barbarity, says UK spy chief Jeremy Fleming on Thursday delivered a rare address on global security in Canberra and said the plan scripted by Russian president Vladimir Putin is failing and his next move will be more barbaric. “Believe it or not, it’s only 36 days since Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked and premeditated attack on Ukraine. It’s been shocking in every sense of the word. But it wasn’t surprising. We’ve seen this strategy before. We saw the intelligence picture building,” the UK spy chief said. “And we’re now seeing Putin trying to follow through on his plan. But it is failing. And his Plan B has been more barbarity against civilians and cities,” he said. Stating that Mr Putin “massively misjudged the situation”, the GCHQ director said, “It’s clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people. He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions would galvanise. He under-played the economic consequences of the sanctions regime.” “He over-estimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory. We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” Mr Fleming said in his address. Arpan Rai 31 March 2022 03:17 1648686000 Russian troops ‘walking away’ from Chernobyl Russia’s troops have begun withdrawing from Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear site in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s force repositions, according to reports. A US official told AFP news agency Russian soldiers were “walking away from the Chernobyl facility and moving into Belarus”. “We think that they are leaving, I can’t tell you that they’re all gone,” they added. Lamiat Sabin has the story. Justin Vallejo 31 March 2022 01:20 1648684832 UK’s intelligence agency says Putin “massively misjudged” Ukraine Britain’s spy chief, Sir Jeremy Fleming, will use a rare public speech in Australia on Thursday to outline the ways demoralized Russian soldiers are performing – from shooting down their own aircraft and sabotaging their own equipment to refusing to carry out orders. Pre-released text of his remarks released to British media Sky News and The Guardian claim Russia’s cyber attackers are “looking for targets” beyond Ukraine in the countries that oppose Putin’s invasion. He is expected to add that mercenaries from the Wagner private military group are preparing to send larger numbers of personnel to fight in Ukraine, which Putin would likely use as “cannon fodder” to limit military losses. “We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment, and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” his comments say. “And even though we believe Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime,” the comments continue. Justin Vallejo 31 March 2022 01:00 1648683632 Watch: US intel claims Putin feels ‘misled’ by Russian military after Ukraine setbacks White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said the administration has “information” on the split between Putin and his advisers but did not present the underlying evidence of the claim. “We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing, and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth,” she said at the White House’s daily briefing. “So it is increasingly clear that Putin’s war has been a strategic blunder, that has left Russia weaker over the long term, and increasingly isolated on the world stage.” US intel claims Putin ‘misled’ by Russian military after Ukraine setbacks Justin Vallejo 31 March 2022 00:40 1648682432 Ukrainian zoo animals at risk of starvation Animals in zoos and parks are threatened by starvation while Russia prolongs its onslaught on Ukraine, conservationists in the country say. Fighting and destruction have devastated areas close to besieged Mariupol and Odesa on the south coast, where several reserves and animal attractions are struggling to keep their animals alive. Jane Dalton has the story. Justin Vallejo 31 March 2022 00:20 1648681156 Russia-Ukraine peace talks to resume after no progress in Turkey Russia and Ukraine will resume their peace talks online on Friday (1 April) after in-person negotiations in Turkey ended. Russian and Ukrainian delegations had engaged in talks in Turkey (Turkish Presidency via AP) Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in an online post that Ukraine had proposed the countries’ two leaders should meet. But Russia responded by saying more work needed to be done on a draft treaty, Mr Arakhamia said. Earlier, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are continuing “but for the moment there are just words, nothing concrete”. French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said there were no signs that suggest changes in Russia’s position. Meanwhile, Ramzan Kadyrov – the head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya – said Moscow would make no concessions amid its war with Ukraine. Lamiat Sabin 30 March 2022 23:59 1648679416 Putin’s army ‘defying orders and sabotaging equipment’ – GCHQ Vladimir Putin’s troops are refusing to follow orders and are “sabotaging their own equipment” as morale among them is low, according to the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency. Sir Jeremy Fleming, in a rare public address during a visit to Australia, is expected to say that the Russian president has made a “strategic miscalculation” over launching the invasion of Ukraine. Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ (Joe Giddens/PA) He is to say: “We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft. “And even though we believe Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime. “It all adds up to the strategic miscalculation that Western leaders warned Putin it would be. It’s become his personal war, with the cost being paid by innocent people in Ukraine and, increasingly, by ordinary Russians too.” He will also warn China against becoming “too closely aligned” with Russia amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Lamiat Sabin 30 March 2022 23:30

