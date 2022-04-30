Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘may declare all-out war on Kyiv’ on Russia’s Victory Day

Watch live as Biden gives speech to support Ukrainians

Vladimir Putin could soon drop the term “special operation” and declare all-out war on Ukraine in a bid to salve “outrage” in his military over failures during the invasion, Russian and Western officials reportedly fear.

Seeking “payback” for Moscow’s failures in Kyiv, top army officials are claimed to be imploring Russia’s president to announce the shift during an annual Victory Day parade on 9 May.

The move would allow the Kremlin to enable martial law, to call on its allies for greater military help, and to drum up the mass-mobilisation of its own population.

Mr Putin’s forces are believed to have so far made minimal gains during their renewed assault in Donbas, with the UK’s Ministry of Defence claiming Moscow has “been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units” from its failed earlier advances.

Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations over shaky peace talks on Saturday, with president Volodymyr Zelensky saying chances were “high” that the negotiations – which have not been held in person for a month – would end because of Russia’s “playbook on murdering people”.

Show latest update 1651303352 Shelling in Russia’s Bryansk region hits parts of oil terminal, Russia claims Parts of an oil terminal and nearby territory in Russia’s Bryansk region have been struck by shelling after Moscow’s air defences prevented a Ukrainian aircraft from entering the region, its governor has reportedly claimed. “There are no victims,” RIA news agency cited the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, as saying. A logistics building at the terminal was damaged, he added. Andy Gregory 30 April 2022 08:22 1651301033 Russia accused of stealing ‘several hundred thousand tonnes’ of grain Ukraine’s foreign ministry has accused Russia of stealing grain in territory it has occupied – an act it said increased the threat to global food security. Russian forces have stolen “several hundred thousand tonnes” of grain, Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister alleged on Saturday. Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces. Andy Gregory 30 April 2022 07:43 1651299165 Russian forces morale weakened as redeployment begins in depleted units, British military says The British military on Saturday said Russian forces are facing “considerable challenges” in Ukraine while the morale of its troops is “weakened”. “It has been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from the failed advances in north-east Ukraine. Many of these units are likely suffering from weakened morale,” it said in its assessment. The ministry of defence said this time Russia hopes to rectify issues that previously constrained its invasion by geographically concentrating combat power, shortening supply lines and simplifying command and control. Several analysts believe Russian forces that failed to take Kyiv at the beginning of the war were redeployed without the time needed to properly rearm and restaff. “Shortcomings in Russian tactical co-ordination remain. A lack of unit-level skills and inconsistent air support have left Russia unable to fully leverage its combat mass, despite localised improvements,” MoD said. Shweta Sharma 30 April 2022 07:12 1651296600 Russia wants to ‘empty the Donbas of all people’, says Zelensky Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of trying to destroy the Donbas and all who live there. Speaking during his nightly video address, Zelensky said the constant attacks “show that Russia wants to empty this territory of all people.” “If the Russian invaders are able to realize their plans even partially, then they have enough artillery and aircraft to turn the entire Donbas into stones, as they did with Mariupol.” Emily Atkinson 30 April 2022 06:30 1651293000 Putin ‘to declare all-out war on Ukraine on Russian Victory Day’, officials fear President Vladimir Putin could officially declare war on Ukraine to quell the “outrage” felt by Russia’s military over the failures of its assault on Kyiv, officials have warned. In seeking “payback” for Moscow’s losses, top army officials are reportedly imploring the Russian leader to replace his “special military operation” tagline with a cry of all-out war – which would permit the Kremlin to drum up the mass-mobilisation its population. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists, but Kyiv and Western leaders say this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of Russian aggression. Read the report in full here: Emily Atkinson 30 April 2022 05:30 1651289400 Watch: Nato pledges long-term support for Ukraine as group warns war could last for ‘months and years’ Nato pledges long-term support for Ukraine as group warns war could last for ‘months and years’ Emily Atkinson 30 April 2022 04:30 1651285800 Russian losses having ‘significant impact on will to fight’, say western officials Russia’s forces have suffered fewer casualties in Ukraine since scaling back their invasion, but the numbers are still quite high and it is having a significant impact on their will to fight, western officials have said. “The nature of the operations have been reduced in terms of geographic spread so the overall numbers are reducing,” one of the officials said on Russian casualties, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “But the level of casualties that we’re seeing in terms of those areas where they are engaging Ukrainian forces are still remaining quite high.” Asked about Ukrainian casualties, he said there had been Ukrainian losses in the Donbas. “They are taking some losses (but) certainly not at the sort of scale that Russian forces are taking,” the official said. He added: “Those losses on Russian forces, we assessed to be having a significant impact on the will to fight of wider Russian forces, but the Ukrainian losses are not affecting the morale of the Ukrainian forces.” Emily Atkinson 30 April 2022 03:30 1651282200 Russian hitmen ‘parachuted into Kyiv to kill Zelensky’ at start of war The Ukrainian president has led his country through the most difficult period in its modern history, gaining international praise for his composure in directing an exhausting defence of Ukraine from its much larger neighbour. He has refused to leave Kyiv throughout the war, taking sanctuary in his presidential palace as shelling rained down on the capital. My colleague Liam James has the full report: Emily Atkinson 30 April 2022 02:30 1651278600 Watch: UN secretary-general doing everything he can to push for ‘full-scale ceasefire’ in Ukraine UN secretary-general doing everything he can to push for ‘full-scale ceasefire’ in Ukraine Emily Atkinson 30 April 2022 01:30 1651275000 Germany considering sending long-range howitzers to Ukraine, reports suggest Germany is considering sending long-ranged howitzers to Ukraine, reports say. A security source told Reuters of the plans on Friday confirming a report published by Welt am Sonntag newspaper just days after Berlin first decided to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine. It follows warnings from Moscow that Western arms supplies to Kyiv pose a threat to the security of the Europe “and provoke instability”. The Dutch aim to supply a “limited number” of the same howitzers to Ukraine, ANP news agency reported on Tuesday, as Germany has offered to provide training and ammunition for the weapons built by German defence company KMW. Emily Atkinson 30 April 2022 00:30

