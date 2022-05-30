Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘loses two more colonels including top paratrooper’

President Zelensky meets US officials

The Russian troops have lost two more colonels in the Ukraine war, including ‘best’ paratroop commander.

Overall, at least 40 Russian colonels have reportedly been killed in Ukraine, although the official number is thought to be greater.

Elsewhere, Russian attacks and shelling concentrated on Donbas over the weekend, killing at least three civilians and wounding two, officials said, adding that Moscow has made capturing the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk its top priority in the besieged region.

Incessant shelling kept the Ukrainian forces in the region on the defensive on Sunday and destroyed or damaged more than 60 buildings, including a power station and a community centre, Ukraine’s military said.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address European Union leaders at an emergency summit later on Monday to push for new sanctions against Russia.

Show latest update 1653905447 New satellite imagery of activity in eastern Ukraine (Satellite Imagery Maxar Technologies Provided by European Space Imaging) (Satellite Imagery Maxar Technologies Provided by European Space Imaging) (Satellite Imagery Maxar Technologies Provided by European Space Imaging) (Satellite Imagery Maxar Technologies Provided by European Space Imaging) Eleanor Sly 30 May 2022 11:10 1653903307 Putin loses two more colonels in Ukraine war including ‘best’ paratroop commander Two more Russian colonels have been killed in Ukraine – including the country’s “best paratroop commander” delivering another blow to Vladimir Putin’s war. Lt Col Alexander Dosyagayev, 34, was a commander of an airborne assault battalion of the 104th paratrooper regiment. Troops from his 104th air assault regiment were reportedly in Bucha, which was the scene of alleged rape and torture atrocities by Vladimir Putin’s forces earlier in the war. Thomas Kingsley has more: Eleanor Sly 30 May 2022 10:35 1653900786 Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra sell trophy to fund drones for Ukraine war The winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest have raised more than £700,000 for the Ukrainian war effort by selling the competition’s trophy. Hip-hop group Kalush Orchestra were propelled to victory in the music contest with their entry ‘Stefania’ earlier this month after a surge of public support from across the continent saw them claim an emotional win. It was reported that on Sunday that they had sold the crystal microphone trophy in a Facebook auction led by the Ukrainian TV presenter Serhiy Prytula. Tom Ambrose has more: Eleanor Sly 30 May 2022 09:53 1653899074 Six million UK homes ‘could face winter power cuts and rationing’ if Russia cuts supplies Ministers have been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the government reportedly drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate. Government modelling of a “reasonable” worst-case scenario predicts major gas shortages in winter if Russia cuts off more supplies to the EU over the Ukraine war, it is claimed. Limits could be imposed on industrial use of gas, including on gas-fired power stations, causing electricity shortages. Read more: Eleanor Sly 30 May 2022 09:24 1653897934 Russia to service foreign debt using gas-for-roubles type scheme, says newspaper Russia plans to settle its Eurobond obligations using a mechanism similar to the scheme used to pay for Russian gas in roubles, the Vedomosti newspaper reported citing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. In order to receive payments, Eurobond holders will have to open foreign currency and rouble accounts at a Russian bank, Siluanov told Vedomosti. The United States pushed Russia closer to the brink of a historic debt default last Wednesday by not extending its license to pay bondholders, as Washington ramps up pressure following Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine. Facing an unprecedented debt crisis, Finance Minister Siluanov said on Friday that Moscow will continue to service its external debt in roubles, defending its role as a reliable borrower by all possible means. “As it happens with paying for gas in roubles: we are credited with foreign currency, here it is exchanged for roubles on behalf of [the gas buyer], and this is how the payment takes place. The Eurobond settlement mechanism will operate in the same way, only in the other direction,” Vedomosti cites Siluanov as saying. Eleanor Sly 30 May 2022 09:05 1653895534 Russia’s Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Monday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.6 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 44.1 mcm on Sunday. An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said. Eleanor Sly 30 May 2022 08:25 1653894394 War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa It now costs Ayan Hassan Abdirahman twice as much as it did just a few months ago to buy the wheat flour she uses to make breakfast each day for her 11 children in Somalia’s capital. Nearly all the wheat sold in Somalia comes from Ukraine and Russia, which have halted exports through the Black Sea since Moscow waged war on its neighbour on 24 February. The timing could not be worse: The UN has warned that an estimated 13 million people were facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa region as a result of a persistent drought. Read more: Eleanor Sly 30 May 2022 08:06 1653892858 Scotland must put sympathy to one side when against Ukraine, says Callum McGregor Callum McGregor admits heartfelt sympathy for Ukraine’s plight will be put on hold when Scotland take to the Hampden Park pitch for the World Cup semi-final play-off on Wednesday night. Ukraine is in turmoil following the invasion by Russia and the visitors will travel to Glasgow racked with ongoing worry about family and friends back in their homeland. The Celtic skipper recognised a “real horrific” situation in Ukraine but insists Steve Clarke’s side will focus, as will their opponents, on getting to the play-off final against Wales in Cardiff. Read more here: Eleanor Sly 30 May 2022 07:40 1653890545 Russia’s morale may decrease after ‘devastating losses’ in military – British MoD The British defence ministry has said Russia’s military is likely to face a decrease in morale after it suffered “devastating losses” in mid and junior ranking officers. “Russia has likely suffered devastating losses amongst its mid and junior ranking officers in the conflict. Brigade and battalion commanders likely deploy forwards into harm’s way because they are held to an uncompromising level of responsibility for their units’ performance,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update on the conflict. It added that junior officers in Russia’s battalion have “had to lead the lowest level tactical actions, as the army lacks the cadre of highly trained and empowered non-commissioned officers (NCOs) who fulfil that role in western forces.” “The loss of large proportion of the younger generation of professional officers will likely exacerbate its ongoing problems in modernising its approach to command and control, the ministry said on Monday. It added: “More immediately, battalion tactical groups (BTGs) which are being reconstituted in Ukraine from survivors of multiple units are likely to be less effective due to a lack of junior leaders.” “With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia’s forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result to a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline,” the ministry said. Arpan Rai 30 May 2022 07:02 1653886629 Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas As Russian attacks in southeastern Donbas increase, Ukrainian troops in the region remained on defensive all day on Sunday. At least three civilians were killed and two others were wounded after Russian forces fired on 46 communities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrainian officials said, destroying 62 buildings. The Russian offensive, including incessant shelling, has reportedly left some 90 per cent of buildings in Donbas damaged. Speaking of the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk, president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “More than two-thirds of the city’s housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication.” He added: “Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupiers … We do all we can to hold this advance.” The “liberation” of the Donbas was an “unconditional priority” for Moscow, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said. Arpan Rai 30 May 2022 05:57

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘loses two more colonels including top paratrooper’