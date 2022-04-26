Ukraine news – live: Putin investigates cause of Bryansk oil depot fire

Missiles hit apartment block in Ukraine port city of Odesa

Russia said it will investigate a large fire that broke out at an oil depot in one of its cities near the Ukrainian border.

Two explosions can be heard in unverified footage shared on social media, with a blaze shown raging around a giant fuel reservoir.

The Kremlin’s ministry of emergency situations confirmed that the fuel tanks at the facility in the Bryansk region were on fire. Nobody had been hurt in the incident, it said.

The fire , which started at a facility owned by oil pipeline company Transneft at 2am Moscow time (11pm GMT), did not require the evacuation of any parts of Bryansk, a city of 400,000 people, the ministry added.

There was no threat to diesel and gasoline supplies in the Bryansk region after the incident as there were enough fuel stockpiles, Russia’s energy ministry said. It added that the cause and the scale of the blaze were being assessed.

Show latest update 1650943389 Ukraine attacks Russian village, claims Russian official Several buildings in Russia’s Golovchino village were damaged after they came under fire from Ukraine on Tuesday morning, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram without proving any evidence for the claim. Hours earlier, the governor had said that at least two people had been hurt in an attack on another village, Zhuravlyovka. Mr Gladkov did not specify whether the two attacks were cases of artillery or mortar shelling or missile strikes. Namita Singh 26 April 2022 04:23 1650943096 Good morning and welcome back toThe Independent’s live blog as we resume our coverage of the war in Ukraine for 26 April 2022. Namita Singh 26 April 2022 04:18 1650924241 We are pausing our live coverage of the war in Ukraine for this evening, join us again tomorrow morning when we will be resuming live updates. Tom Barnes 25 April 2022 23:04 1650919144 Russia says two injured in shelling of village bordering Ukraine Two people were injured in shelling of a village in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said in a post on social media. Officials in southern Russian regions reported cases of what they said was cross-border shelling over the past few weeks. These apparently damaged residential buildings, although reports of civilians sustaining injures have been rare. Mr Gladkov said some homes were damaged in the latest shelling but did not provide further details. He said earlier on Monday that four homes and a car had been damaged in the shelling of another village. Eleanor Sly 25 April 2022 21:39 1650917944 UK believes 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine as it pledges further help Around 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the 61 days since they launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the UK. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also told MPs more than 2,000 of Russia’s armoured vehicles have either been destroyed or captured as he outlined further UK support to Ukraine to help defend its territory. With Russia switching its attention to further occupying the Donbas region in the south east, Mr Wallace confirmed a “small number” of Stormer armoured vehicles fitted with anti-air missile launchers will be gifted to Ukraine. Read more here: Eleanor Sly 25 April 2022 21:19 1650916840 US Secretary of State tweets about his recent trip to Ukraine US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, tweeted about his trip to Ukraine. Eleanor Sly 25 April 2022 21:00 1650916006 White House says request for supplemental Ukraine aid likely to be longer-term package New aid for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden is likely to be part of a longer-term package that will require approval from Congress, the White House said on Monday. Biden said last week that he would seek approval from Congress soon for more assistance for Ukraine after announcing $800 million in military assistance last week. Eleanor Sly 25 April 2022 20:46 1650914944 Hundreds of thousands of elderly Ukrainians stranded in freezing conditions, says NGO chief Hundreds of thousands of elderly Ukrainians are trapped in the east of the country, unable or unwilling to leave, as Russian forces bear down on their towns, a top humanitarian official has warned. While the plight of children and mothers leaving areas in the east and heading to towns in the west of the country, or nations such as Poland, has received widespread media attention, the dangers facing the elderly have been largely overlooked, says Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). Egeland says many of these people aged in their 70s and 80s, have disabilities or else are bedridden. In some communities in eastern Ukraine, where Russia is now focusing its military operation, elderly people account for as much as 60 per cent of the population. Read more: Eleanor Sly 25 April 2022 20:29 1650913812 Finland and Sweden to express wish to join NATO in May, tabloids say Finland and Sweden will together express their wish to join NATO in May, tabloid newspapers Iltalehti in Finland and Expressen in Sweden said on Monday. Their reports cited sources close to the matter. In spite of tightening cooperation with the NATO since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the Nordic countries had both opted to stay out of the military alliance. However, Sweden and Finland have been forced to examine whether their longstanding military neutrality is still the best means of ensuring national security, following the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to Iltalehti, the leaders of Finland and Sweden plan to meet in the week of 16 May, following which it is said they will publicly announce their plans to apply to join the alliance. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto declined to comment. Swedish daily Aftonbladet also reported a similar story separately, citing sources close to Swedish government office. The Swedish foreign ministry also declined to comment on Expressen’s and Aftonbladet’s reports. Eleanor Sly 25 April 2022 20:10 1650912513 Ukrainian survivor gives her food away to 94-year-old neighbour Ukrainian survivor gives her food away to 94-year-old neighbour Eleanor Sly 25 April 2022 19:48

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Putin investigates cause of Bryansk oil depot fire