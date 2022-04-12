Ukraine news – live: Putin ally Lukashenko makes bizarre claim UK behind Bucha massacre

Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the massacre in Bucha last week which saw “hundreds” of civilians killed, was a “special British operation.”

Speaking after talks with his Russian counterpart and long-time ally Vladimir Putin in the Russian Far East, Mr Lukashenko said: “Today we discussed in detail their psychological special operation carried out by the British.”

He added that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) could provide details of how UK was behind the massacre in the Ukrainian town.

It comes as Vladimir Putin called images and footage of dead bodies strewn across Bucha fake, TASS news agency reported.

The Russian president also warned the West on Tuesday that attempts to isolate Moscow would fail as he claimed that the conflict in Ukraine is a “noble” one.

President Putin said he had no doubts Russia would achieve all of its objectives in Ukraine – a conflict he cast as both inevitable and essential to defend Russia in the long term.

Show latest update 1649778638 How I saved my mother and sister from the hell of Mariupol Maksym Yali’s three photographs depict the story of Mariupol. In the first, taken a year ago, his mother, Kateryna Yali, looks vibrant and glamorous as she celebrates her 77th birthday. The second, shot last month, shows bombed out Mitropolytskaya Street on the edge of town where Kateryna lived. Read more: Eleanor Sly 12 April 2022 16:50 1649777403 US cannot confirm use of chemical agents in Ukraine’s Mariupol at this time The United States cannot confirm the potential use of chemical agents by Russia in Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol at this time, a senior US defence official said on Tuesday. Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar said the government was checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging Mariupol. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the United States did not have information to confirm any movement of chemical agents by Russia in or near Ukraine. Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 16:30 1649776503 Ukrainian official says peace talks with Russia very hard but continuing Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, asked about comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday that peace talks between the two countries were at a dead-end, said negotiations were very hard but they were continuing. Mr Podolyak also told Reuters that Russia was trying to put pressure on the talks with its public statements and that negotiations were continuing at the level of working sub-groups. Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 16:15 1649775500 Asos to take £14 million hit after halting sales in Russia Asos has revealed that it expects to take a £14m drop in revenue as a result of its decision to withdraw sales in Russia. The online fashion giant said it sank to a pre-tax loss for the six months to the end of February and has spent heavily on an overhaul to win more long-term customers. Asos suspended sales in Russia in early March, after Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. The retailer said it became “impossible to serve customers there” immediately after the invasion, adding that it decided it was “neither practical nor right to continue to trade in Russia”. (AFP via Getty Images) Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 15:58 1649774669 For Jews fleeing Ukraine, Passover takes on new meaning Tens of thousands of Ukrainian Jews have fled while about 80 per cent remain in Ukraine, according to estimates from Chabad, one of the largest Hasidic Jewish organizations in the world. Inside and outside Ukraine, a nation steeped in Jewish history and heritage, people are preparing to celebrate Passover, which begins sundown on 15 April. It’s been a challenge, to say the least. The holiday marks the liberation of Jewish people from slavery in ancient Egypt, and their exodus under the leadership of Moses. The story is taking on special meaning for thousands of Jewish Ukrainian refugees who are living a dramatic story in real time. Chabad, which has deep roots and a wide network in Ukraine, and other groups such as the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) and the Jewish Federations of North America, have mobilized to help Ukrainian Jews celebrate Passover wherever they have sought refuge. In Ukraine, Chabad plans 52 public Seders welcoming about 9,000 people. Read the full story below: Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 15:44 1649773608 Belarus leader Lukashenko makes baseless claim UK responsible for Bucha atrocities Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has described the atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where Russian forces are accused of killing hundreds of civilians, as a “British special operation”, without citing evidence for the claim. Speaking at a televised news conference after talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Mr Lukashenko suggested Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, could provide proof of the allegation. “It’s like in Bucha,” the Belarusian dictator said. “Here we were discussing the policy. Everyone is screaming: ‘Well, we should have introduced another package. Today we discussed in detail their ‘psychological special operation’ which was carried out by the British. Read the full story below: Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 15:26 1649773023 Watch: Bucha massacre was a ‘special British operation’ – Lukashenko says Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 15:17 1649772973 Ukraine crisis shows Brexit ‘probably a good idea’, says Stanley Johnson Boris Johnson’s father Stanley has said the UK’s leadership “from the front” during the Ukraine crisis demonstrates why Brexit was a “probably a good idea”. Stanley Johnson – a Europhile who voted Remain at the referendum – criticised EU leaders for failing to act quickly enough in cutting oil imports or supplying arms to Ukraine. “At this moment you have to say Europe needs to pull its socks up,” he told LBC. “I mean, Germany is saying they can’t cut back on its oil imports. Well, why isn’t the rest of Europe coming to help Germany?” Our political correspondent, Adam Forrest, has the full story below: Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 15:16 1649770503 Mayor of Ukraine’s Bucha says 403 bodies found so far The mayor of the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kyiv said on Tuesday that authorities had so far found 403 bodies of people they believed were killed by Russian forces during their occupation of the area but that the number was growing. Anatoliy Fedoruk added during a briefing that it was too early for residents to return to the town, after Russian soldiers retreated late last month. Moscow, which has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, has called allegations that Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha while they occupied the town a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army. Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 14:35 1649769603 Watch: Ukraine forces escape from Mariupol foiled, says Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Ukraine forces escape from Mariupol foiled, says Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 14:20

