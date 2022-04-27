Ukraine news – live: Putin agrees to Azovstal evacuation, as Poland gas supply halted

Zelensky accuses Russia of building ‘millennial Reich’ and says Putin ‘will lose’

President Vladimir Putin has agreed “in principle” for the UN and ICRC to be involved in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Follow-on discussions will be had with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defence Ministry,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement after Putin met with its secretary-general Antonio Guterres in Moscow today.

At the same meeting, Putin alleged he had ordered his forces not to assault the vast plant, which has reportedly been acting as a shelter to Ukrainian civilians.

Elsewhere, Poland’s climate ministry has said that the country’s energy supplies are secure after Gazprom informed Poland‘s PGNiG that it would cut off supplies through the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday morning.

Climate minister Anna Moskwa said there was no need to draw gas from reserves and that gas to Polish customers won’t be cut.

Show latest update 1651028449 Germany ‘evicting’ Afghan refugees to accommodate people fleeing Ukraine Germany has displaced Afghan refugees from government accommodation to make way for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion, according to reports. Hundreds of Afghan families are being evicted in Berlin to create space for incoming refugees fleeing Ukraine, Foreign Policy reported. The German government justified it by saying that Afghans were being removed from “arrival centres” designed for short term stays. However, activists said that some refugees had been evicted from the accommodation they had lived in for years. “The evictions purposefully weren’t publicised,” said Tareq Alaows, a board member of the Berlin Refugee Council. Thomas Kingsley has the story: Emily Atkinson 27 April 2022 04:00 1651024849 Watch: Boris Johnson says Putin is popular enough in Russia to back down on Ukraine Boris Johnson says Putin is popular enough in Russia to back down on Ukraine Emily Atkinson 27 April 2022 03:00 1651021249 U.S. offers $10 mln reward for information on Russian intelligence officers -State Dept The United States on Tuesday offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on six people it described as Russian military intelligence officers who had conducted cyber attacks affecting critical U.S. infrastructure. The six officers work in a cyber-focused unit of Russia‘s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and were involved in a 2017 global malware attack that infected the computers of several private U.S. entities, including a hospital system, the U.S. State Department said. The 2017 “NotPetya” cyber attack crippled parts of Ukraine’s infrastructure and damaged computers in countries across the globe including France, Germany, Italy and the United States, causing billions of dollars in estimated damage. Russia denies any involvement in the incident. Emily Atkinson 27 April 2022 02:00 1651017649 Putin’s alleged mistress may be sanctioned by US over Ukraine invasion, reports say Questions were raised after The Wall Street Journal reported that US officials made a last minute decision to remove Ms Kabaeva from a new set of sanctions against the Russian leader’s inner circle. The Journal suggested the Biden administration was reluctant to anger Mr Putin by sanctioning the 38-year-old Russian gymnast and Olympic gold medalist. Bevan Hurley reports: Emily Atkinson 27 April 2022 01:00 1651014049 Watch: Top US general says ‘security of Europe’ is at stake Top US general says ‘security of Europe’ is at stake Emily Atkinson 27 April 2022 00:00 1651011852 More than 70% of Americans back US efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons, poll finds Almost three quarters of Americans support US efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons, a poll has found. The most recent poll from Reuters/Ipsos found that 73 per cent back US efforts to bolster Ukraine’s defensive efforts – the highest level of support since Russia invaded its neighbor in February. The two-day poll comes as the United States and its allies ramp up plans to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine and as a senior Russian official warned the West should not underestimate the elevated risk of nuclear conflict. A previous Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted in late March before global outrage erupted over the discovery of slain civilians north of Kyiv, found that 68 per cent of respondents backed shipping arms to Ukraine. Emily Atkinson 26 April 2022 23:24 1651010550 Blinken tells Rand Paul that Russia has no right to invade ex-Soviet countries in tense exchange Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a tense exchange with Senator Rand Paul about Russia having the right to invade countries that used to be part of the Soviet Union. Mr Blinken was testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday about the State Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023. Mr Paul expressed his concern that if Ukraine were to join Nato, that would lead to US troops fighting in the nation, which he opposed. This comes despite the fact President Joe Biden has said there would not be ground troops in Ukraine. Emily Atkinson 26 April 2022 23:02 1651009612 Canada to alter sanctions law to allow paying compensation from sanctioned assets The Canadian foreign ministry has announced it will change its sanctions law to allow for seized and sanctioned foreign assets to be redistributed as compensation to victims or to help in rebuilding a foreign state from war. “Today, we are seeking the capacity to not only seize but to allow for the forfeiture of the assets of sanctioned individuals and entities and to allow us to compensate victims with the proceeds,” foreign minister Melanie Joly said. “These changes would make Canada’s sanctions regime the first in the G7 to allow these actions.” “We will continue to apply maximum pressure on the Putin regime and impose severe costs for this war of choice,” Joly added. Emily Atkinson 26 April 2022 22:46 1651008540 Top US general says Russia is ‘irresponsible’ for ‘rattling nuclear sabre’ Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley told CNN on Tuesday it was “completely irresponsible” for any senior Government official of a nuclear power to threaten to use atomic weapons. His comments came a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the danger of nuclear war as “serious, real, and we must not underestimate it,” in an interview on state television. Bevan Hurley reports: Emily Atkinson 26 April 2022 22:29 1651007400 Danish power company says it has not been in dialogue with Gazprom The Danish power company Orsted has not been in dialogue with Gazprom – with whom it has a long-term gas contract – since Russia demanded that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles, it said. It comes after Russia threatened to cut off supply to countries who refuse to pay for gas in roubles, but Orsted repeated that it has “no intention” of doing this. “We have not been in dialogue with Gazprom Export since they demanded on 1 April that we pay in roubles,” it said in a statement. Gazprom has asked Orsted to answer before the end of May if it intends to comply with the requirement. Emily Atkinson 26 April 2022 22:10

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Putin agrees to Azovstal evacuation, as Poland gas supply halted