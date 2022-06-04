Ukraine news – live: Nine Donbas attacks defended as Russia makes ‘creeping advance’

Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Ukraine’s forces have managed to repel nine Russian attacks on the eastern Donbas region over the last 24 hours, according to Ukrainian military staff.

It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces train their efforts on attempting to seize Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the only two cities in the Luhansk province not controlled by the Kremlin.

But, according to local officials, Ukraine has recaptured “approximately 20 per cent” of Sievierodonetsk since the Russian since invasion began.

Elsewhere, Russian forces have been accused of destroying bridges across the Seversky Donets river in a bid to block Ukrainian reinforcements from delivering aid to civilians in the town of Sievierodonetsk.

In an announcement broadcast on TV on Saturday, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai also said the Ukrainian military was continuing to maintain its positions inside the town, and was pushing back Russian forces in several locations.

Reports of modest Ukrainian resistance in the Donbas arrive in the wake of the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) saying that Russia is devoting significant troop strength and firepower to a “creeping advance” on the eastern region.

Show latest update 1654355447 Russian agent linked to radioactive poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko dies from Covid A British inquiry that concluded in 2016 accused Russian agents Dmitry Kovtun and Andrei Lugovoi of being involved in the murder of the former Russian spy in 2006. Kovtun died in a Moscow hospital at the age of 56 after contracting the virus, according to Russia’s TASS news agency. My colleague Joe Middleton has more: Emily Atkinson 4 June 2022 16:10 1654354167 Finland and Sweden joining Nato would be ‘problematic’ for Russia, says US general Russia will find itself in a very difficult position if Finland and Sweden are successful in their bids to join Nato, top US general Mark Milley has said. The two Nordic countries both have long borders on the Baltic Sea, and their joining the military alliance would mean the coastline would – short strips around the Russian cities of Kaliningrad and St Petersburg aside – be encircled by Nato members. “So from a Russian perspective that will be very problematic for them, militarily speaking, and it would be very advantageous to NATO,” said Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff. “The Baltic (Sea is) very strategically important, it’s one of the great seaways of the world.” Emily Atkinson 4 June 2022 15:49 1654353149 Images show the destroyed home of collector hobbyist Denis in Danylivka on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine. The collector and restorer of historic vehicles was evacuated to the small city of Bezlyudovka where he also brought a prominent piece, an ancient ZIS car from Soviet time, having it towed there by a tractor. Denis was glad to find it intact after this area was hit by shelling too on 3 June. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and its surroundings have long been the target of shelling by Russian forces. Emily Atkinson 4 June 2022 15:32 1654352027 Nine Donbas attacks defended as Russia makes ‘creeping advance’ Ukraine’s forces have managed to repel nine Russian attacks on the eastern Donbas region over the last 24 hours, according to Ukrainian military staff. It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces train their efforts on attempting to seize Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the only two cities in the Luhansk province not controlled by the Kremlin. Reports of modest Ukrainian resistance in the Donbas arrive in the wake of the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) saying that Russia is devoting significant troop strength and firepower to a “creeping advance” on the eastern region. Emily Atkinson 4 June 2022 15:13 1654349925 No point in peace talks until Russian troops pushed back, Kyiv says Kyiv has said there is no point in returning to the negotaiting table with Russia until its forces have been pushed back as far as possible back to Ukraine’s borders. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak made the remark when asked about an offer made earlier today by French president Emmanuel Macron that he would broker peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. He told broadcasters: “Until we receive weapons in their full amount, until we strengthen our positions, until we push them (Russia‘s forces) back as far as possible to the borders of Ukraine, there is no point in holding negotiations.” Macron told reporters earlier today: “We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means.” “I am convinced that it is France’s role to be a mediating power.” Emily Atkinson 4 June 2022 14:38 1654348040 Watch: Zelensky optimistic of victory in address on 100th day of war Zelensky optimistic of victory in address on 100th day of war Emily Atkinson 4 June 2022 14:07 1654346657 Russia suffering fewer casualties than start of war, says Kyiv official Russia’s military is suffering far fewer casualties compared to the first six weeks of war, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview published on Saturday. The lower figures might make Russian commanders “think that they are fighting successfully,” the website Meduza quoted Podolyak as saying. Speaking on Ukrainian television, he expressed optimism that new Western-supplied weaponry promised to Ukraine could change the “mathematics” of the war. Emily Atkinson 4 June 2022 13:44 1654345848 Images capture Ukrainian soldiers carrying the coffin of Roman Tkachenko, aged 2,1 who was killed fighting the Russian invasion near Kharkiv on 4 June. Neither the Ukrainian government nor its Western allies have provided recent casualty figures for Ukrainian forces, but president Zelensky said in an interview earlier this week that 60 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed every day amid the intense fighting in the Donbas region. (Getty Images) (Getty Images) (Getty Images) (Getty Images) Emily Atkinson 4 June 2022 13:30 1654344948 Man injured after Ukraine hits border village, Russian governor says A man was slightly injured by shrapnel and two houses were set on fire after Ukraine’s forces carried out strikes on a village in Russia‘s western Bryansk region, local governor Alexander Bogomaz said. He said the man was treated in a local hospital. Ukraine’s officials were not immediately available to comment. Emily Atkinson 4 June 2022 13:15 1654343747 Suspect in Litvinenko poisoning ‘dies of Covid in Moscow’ Dmitry Kovtun, one of two Russian men accused by Britain of poisoning Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died of Covid-19 in a Moscow hospital, TASS news agency said on Saturday. Litvinenko died weeks after drinking green tea laced with radioactive polonium-210 at London’s Millennium Hotel, where he met Kovtun and the other suspect, Andrei Lugovoy. Litvinenko, a British citizen, was a former KGB officer who had become an outspoken opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. From his deathbed, he accused Putin of ordering his killing, but the Kremlin has always denied any role. A judge at a British inquiry into the case concluded in 2016 that the murder was an operation of Russia‘s FSB spy agency that was probably approved by its director at the time, Nikolai Patrushev, and by Putin himself. TASS quoted Lugovoy, now a prominent member of Russia‘s parliament, as saying he was mourning the death of a “close and faithful friend”. Emily Atkinson 4 June 2022 12:55

