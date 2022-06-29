Ukraine news – live: Nato concerned by Putin’s ‘closer than ever’ ties with China

G7 leaders focus on helping Ukraine and punishing Russia

Nato is concerned about Vladimir Putin’s close ties with China, the group’s chief has said.

Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Nato does not view China as an adversary but is concerned about its relationship with Russia.

“We don’t regard China as an adversary,” Mr Stoltenberg said at the Nato summit Tuesday. “But we are disappointed by the fact that China has not been able to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that China is spreading many of the false narratives about Nato, the West, and also that China and Russia are more close now than they have ever been before.”

It comes as the British army chief said the UK must be prepared to fight against Russia in Ukraine.

General Sir Patrick Sanders said Russia will likely be an even greater threat to European security after the war and the army must be ready to fight to “avert conflict.”

Show latest update 1656468000 Nato summit to open as leader warns of ‘dangerous’ world Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a “fundamental shift” in Nato’s approach to defence, and member states will have to boost their military spending in an increasingly unstable world, the leader of the alliance said Tuesday. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke as Joe Biden and other Nato leaders began to arrive in Madrid for a summit that will set the course of the alliance for the coming years. He said the meeting would chart a blueprint for the alliance “in a more dangerous and unpredictable world”. “To be able to defend in a more dangerous world we have to invest more in our defence,” Mr Stoltenberg said. Just nine of Nato’s 30 members meet the organisation’s target of spending 2 per cent of GDP on defence. Top of the agenda for leaders in meetings Wednesday and Thursday is strengthening defenses against Russia and supporting Ukraine. Liam James 29 June 2022 03:00 1656464400 ‘We are outgunned and outnumbered by Russia’ – Ukrainian politician A Ukrainian politician has made a plea for heavy weapons, saying his country is “outgunned and outnumbered” by the Russian attack. Oleksandr Merezhko said Ukraine had only 10 per centof what they need. He made the appeal while appearing virtually at an Irish parliament committee meeting on Tuesday, the day after a Russian attack on a packed shopping centre in Kremenchuk caused shock across the world. “Our top priority to survive is we need heavy weapons,” the chair of the Ukrainian Committee on Foreign Affairs and Inter-parliamentary cooperation said. “It is crucial because because we are outgunned and outnumbered by Russia. “Russia is using heavy artillery. First, Russia uses jets heavily shelling bombardments then it uses mortars then tanks and only after that it uses infantry, so the tactics of Russia is to destroy completely everything in front of their troops by using artillery. “We need to help our soldiers to survive and civilians.” Liam James 29 June 2022 02:00 1656460800 UK defence spending to reach 2.3% of GDP this year Britain’s defence spending is projected to reach 2.3 per cent of its GDP this year due to increased military support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, the UK government forecasted. Nato estimated that Britain will spend 2.12 per cent of GDP in 2022, down from an estimated 2.26 per cent in 2021 but still above the 2 pe cent threshold the alliance asks its members to meet. Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, is reported to be lobbying Boris Johnson to bring defence spending up to 2.5 per cent. Liam James 29 June 2022 01:00 1656457882 Jeff Koons sculpture fetches £10m for Ukraine aid A Jeff Koons sculpture has sold for more than £10m at an auction to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine. Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk and his wife Olena donated Koons’ Balloon Monkey to raise money for soldiers and civilians needing prosthetics, medical treatment and rehabilitation following the Russian invasion. Auctioneers Christie’s said the magenta sculpture now stood as a “monumental symbol of hope and solidarity” with those men, women and children from the war-torn country. It was sold as part of the auction house’s 20th/21st Century: London evening sale – just exceeding its upper estimate of £10m. For the last two weeks, Balloon Monkey has been on public display in London’s St James’s Square. Balloon monkey in St James’s Square last fortnight (AFP/Getty) Liam James 29 June 2022 00:11 1656455425 Russia’s Lavrov says Western arms supplies dragging out conflict Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday the more western countries send weapons to Ukraine the longer the conflict will last. Russia has repeatedly blamed the west for prolonging the conflict, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, and has targeted missile strikes against arms depots storing weapons provided to Kyiv by the United States and Europe. Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Turkmenistan, Lavrov said Russia did not target a shopping centre in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, where at least 18 people died following a Russian strike. Echoing a statement issued by Russia’s defence ministry earlier on Tuesday, Lavrov told reporters the mall was empty at the time a fire occurred as a result of Russia hitting an arms depot storing western weapons that was next to the shopping centre. Thomas Kingsley 28 June 2022 23:30 1656450553 Washington’s Kerry says Russian invasion should advance move from fossil fuels US climate envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a warning to nations around the world that they cannot be hostage of oil-rich autocratic governments to meet their energy needs. Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Mr Kerry said Russia has been using energy as a weapon and would continue to do so in the future but Europe was committed to put an end to its dependency. “It’s a warning to everybody that you do not want to be prisoners of petrostate dictators who are willing to weaponise energy,” Mr Kerry said. He said the world was “running out of time” to tackle climate change but governments should not use the war in Ukraine as an excuse to delay the process even further. “We have seen people choosing short-term [solutions] in order to respond to the challenge of losing gas for Russia,” he said. “And we cannot allow the war in Ukraine to alter the reality that we need to reduce emissions and we need to deal with speeding up the transition to alternative renewable energy.” Liam James 28 June 2022 22:09 1656447772 Kremenchuk shopping centre: Photos show mall before ‘barbaric’ missile strike As rescuers dig for survivors in the bombarded Kremenchuk shopping centre, terrified shoppers recall the moment missiles landed on the mall as more than 1,000 people were inside (Thomas Kingsley writes). Before the invasion, the central Ukrainian city had a population of 217,000 and was an important industrial site. The shopping centre was a busy and popular location in the heart of the city. Today it’s a shell of itself. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 60 per cent of the shopping centre was damaged leaving 18 dead, 59 injured and 31 people still missing after the Monday afternoon strike. Images of the complex before the attack show a large modern mall, but photos coming from the aftermath show what survivors have described as “hell.” Liam James 28 June 2022 21:22 1656441053 Germany and Netherlands pledge six more howitzers to Ukraine Germany and the Netherlands will deliver six additional howitzers to Ukraine, the defence ministers of both countries said on the sidelines of the Nato summit in Madrid. Each country will provide three of the artillery weapons, Germany’s Christine Lambrecht and Kajsa Ollongren from the Netherlands told reporters, on top of 12 howitzers the countries have already sent to Ukraine. “We show our resolve and our commitment to Ukraine, and not to give in to this Russian aggression,” Ms Ollongren said. Commenting on Nato’s announcement to have more than 300,000 troops at high readiness from 2023 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ms Lambrecht said Germany would provide one division, some 15,000 troops, for these forces, including around 65 planes and 20 ships. “Germany is ready to do its share, Nato must be strong and this needs to show in troop numbers as well,” she told reporters. Liam James 28 June 2022 19:30 1656439232 ‘Dozens missing’ after Russian strike on shopping centre Ukraine authorities said 36 people were missing after a Russian missile strike on a shopping centre yesterday that killed at least 18. Russia has been condemned for the strike by Ukraine’s western allies. Emmanuel Macron of France, who earlier in the war struck a concilliatory tone with Moscow, said the strike was a “war crime”. Ukraine said Moscow had killed civilians deliberately in Kremenchuk. Russia said it had struck a nearby arms depot and falsely claimed that the shopping centre was empty. Liam James 28 June 2022 19:00 1656433644 UK defence secretary urges military spending boost Britain’s defence secretary today called for an increase in defence spending to counter what he said was a growing threat of Russia attacking the UK and its European allies. As Nato leaders gathered for a major summit in Madrid, Mr Wallace said the British military had for too long had to survive on “a diet of smoke and mirrors, hollowed-out formations and fantasy savings”. He is reported to have asked Boris Johnson for a 20 per cent increase in defence spending. The prime minister said the government had already presided over the biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War. Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute land warfare conference in London, Mr Wallace said the £24 billion increase announced in the 2020 spending review had been a “strong start”. However he said more action was needed to reverse the cuts made by successive governments after the end of the Cold War when the threat of conflict with Russia subsided. “If governments historically responded every time the NHS has a winter crisis so must they when the threat to the very security which underpins our way of life increases,” he said. Liam James 28 June 2022 17:27

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Nato concerned by Putin’s ‘closer than ever’ ties with China