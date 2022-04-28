Ukraine news – live: Moscow warns strikes in Russia will have consequences for West

Putin promises ‘immediate’ reaction if Russia threatened

Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson has accused Western counties of openly calling on Ukraine to attack Russia, adding that the West should take Moscow seriously when it says strikes on Russian territory will have consequences.

It comes as Russia reported a series of blasts in the south of the country and a fire at an ammunition depot on Wednesday.

This was the latest in a spate incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and “karma” for Moscow’s invasion.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has warned the west of retaliatory strikes at “lightning-fast” pace for creating “strategic threats” amid its ongoing war on Ukraine, as the invasion entered its 64th day on Thursday.

“If someone intends to intervene in the ongoing events from the outside, and create strategic threats for Russia that are unacceptable to us, they should know that our retaliatory strikes will be lightning-fast,” Mr Putin said.

He also accused the western nations of wanting to cut Russia up into different pieces, saying they were stoking the conflict in Ukraine.

Show latest update 1651139893 Arming Ukraine will threaten European security, Kremlin warns UK Commenting on remarks about arming Ukraine from British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has warned that giving Kyiv heavy weapons would threaten the security of the European continent. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 April 2022 10:58 1651138740 Moscow accuses West of inciting Ukrainian attacks on Russia Western countries are openly calling on Ukraine to attack Russia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said on Thursday, adding that the West should take Moscow seriously when it says strikes on Russian territory will lead to a response. Russia reported a series of blasts in the south of the country and a fire at an ammunition depot on Wednesday, the latest in a spate incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and “karma” for Moscow’s invasion. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 April 2022 10:39 1651138215 Transdniestria attacks an attempt to drag region into conflict, Russia foreign ministry says Russia sees recent incidents in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transdniestria as an attempt to drag it into the wider conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. Tensions have been rising in Transdniestria, a Russia-backed region that borders Ukraine, after local authorities said it had been subject to several attacks. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 April 2022 10:30 1651137615 Russia’s foreign affairs ministry accuses EU countries of turning blind eye to Nazism in Ukraine Russia’s foreign affairs ministry spokesperson has said in a live press briefing that EU countries have turned a blind eye to Nazism in Ukraine. Maria Zakharova has also accused Ukraine of holding civilians hostages and using them as human shields. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 April 2022 10:20 1651137255 Over 27, 000 people in UK under Ukraine visa schemes, according to government figures Some 27,100 people have arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes, according to government figures published on Thursday. This includes 16,000 people under the family scheme, and 11,100 people under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme as of Monday. The figures also show that, as of Wednesday, around 117,600 applications have been made for visas, and 86,100 visas have been issued. These include 42,900 applications under the family scheme, of which 34,900 visas have been granted, and 74,700 applications under the sponsorship scheme, of which 51,300 visas have been granted. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 April 2022 10:14 1651136648 Putin risks becoming a ‘cancerous growth’ and Ukraine needs support to drive his forces out entirely, UK says Vladimir Putin risks becoming “cancerous growth” in Ukraine as his military objectives stutter and Kyiv needs support to drive his forces out of the country entirely, UK ministers have said. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said the UK must help Ukraine drive Russian forces out of the country but insisted the Kremlin leader would “fortify and dig in” to make it hard for Ukrainians to move out of besieged regions with the conflict now in its third month. My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 April 2022 10:04 1651136115 World War 3: Seven times it has been wrongly declared or predicted Speaking from his hometown of Vinnytsia, central Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman also claimed that his country was the “only defence” for Europe against Russia’s advance west, writes Emily Atkinson. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 April 2022 09:55 1651135581 Finland and Sweden could join NATO quickly, NATO secretary-general says Finland and Sweden will be able to join NATO quickly should they decide to ask for membership in the Western military alliance, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said. “If they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed and I expect the process to go quickly,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels, adding he planned to speak with the Finnish president later in the day. He said he was sure arrangements could be found for the interim period between an application by the two Scandinavian countries and the formal ratification in the parliaments of all 30 NATO members, adding:“I am confident that there are ways to bridge that interim period in a way which is good enough and works for both Finland and Sweden.” Russia, with which Finland shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border, has said it will deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in its Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad if Finland and Sweden decide to join NATO. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 April 2022 09:46 1651134632 Russia says it destroyed two ammo depots in Ukraine overnight Russia‘s defence ministry has said that Russian missiles had struck four Ukrainian military targets overnight, destroying two missile and ammunition depots near the settlements of Barvinkove and Ivanivka in the east of the country. It said Russian forces had also downed a Ukrainian Su-24 aircraft near Luhansk. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 April 2022 09:30 1651133796 Defence secretary says he is not ‘rattled’ by Putin’s threat to use weapons against countries who stand in his way When asked if he is rattled by Vladmir Putin’s threat to use weapons ‘in a lightning strike’, the secretary of state said: “We have strong armforces and nuclear deterrent and we are part of a NATO partnership of 30 nations that outgun him and outnumber him.” The defence secretary added that he does not think Putin will go nuclear. Watch the full clip here: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 April 2022 09:16

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news – live: Moscow warns strikes in Russia will have consequences for West