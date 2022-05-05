Ukraine news – live: Mariupol theatre bombing killed 600 civilians, evidence suggests

UN humanitarians help first evacuees from Mariupol steel works

The death toll of Russia’s bombing of a theatre in Mariupol is thought to be double the figure so far cited, new evidence suggests.

The investigation shared by The Associated Press found that the attack killed closer to 600 people inside and outside the building.

Using the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre’s use as a bomb shelter, the news agency recreated the 16 March assault.

The government estimated early on that around 300 people died and has since opened a war crimes investigation.

Show latest update 1651721379 Russia bears responsibility for death of journalist, says Zelensky Volodymyr Zelenksy has said Russia will have to bear the responsibility for the death of well-known journalist Oleksandr Makhov as he paid his tribute in his nightly address. “Today he [Makhov] died in the Kharkiv region, in the battles near Izium. He was 36 years old. My sincere condolences to relatives and friends. Let his son Vladyslav know: Russia will bear responsibility for this death. We will definitely gain victory for Ukraine. I’m sure it was Oleksandr’s dream. And we will make it come true,” Mr Zelensky said. Calling him among the bravest, the Ukrainian leader said: “About Oleksandr Makhov – a well-known journalist. I’m sure you’ve seen his reports on Ukraine and Dom TV channels. You may have seen his comments, his posts. He has always been like that – with his own position. Patriotic and sincere.” “And always without vanity. And he was always among the bravest, among the first. He always worked in the hottest spots. Tried to bring true material. Powerful material,” he said. Arpan Rai 5 May 2022 04:29 1651716000 Ukraine war will drive global hunger – UN The war in Ukraine poses serious risks to global food security, a report from a UN agency said. The Global Network Against Food Crises, set up by the UN and EU, said in its annual report that the number of people facing acute food insecurity and requiring urgent, life-saving food assistance had nearly doubled in the six years since 2016 when it began tracking it. Russia’s invasion especially threatens supply in food crisis countries including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Between them Russia and Ukraine were responsible for 30 per cent of the world’s wheat but exports have been cut off in the weeks since 24 February by blockades of Ukrainian ports and sanctions against Russia. Some of the poorest countries are highly dependent on Russia. Yemen, for instance, relies on Russia for 50 per cent or more of its wheat supply. Liam James 5 May 2022 03:00 1651712400 Oil prices surge as Europe signals ban on Russian imports Oil prices surged on Wednesday after the European Union announced plans to ban all oil imports from Russia, saying president Vladimir Putin “must pay a high price” for his “brutal aggression” against Ukraine (Rory Sullivan writes). European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveiled proposals for a phased oil embargo as well as sanctions against Moscow’s top bank in a bid to deepen Russia’s isolation. If it goes ahead, the plan would mark a major escalation in European efforts to cut funding to Putin’s war machine. It also threatens to push up fuel prices for motorists and businesses across Europe who are already facing record costs to fill up their tanks. Brent crude, the key international oil price benchmark, jumped by $4, or 3.8 per cent, to $108.97 (£87.29) a barrel. Liam James 5 May 2022 02:00 1651708800 Mariupol theatre attack twice as deadly as first thought – AP An Associated Press (AP) investigation has revealed that the death toll from the attack on a theatre in Mariupol is much higher than first estimated. AP journalists used interviews with survivors and witnesses of the attack as well as floor plans, images, videos and a 3D model to establish that close to 600 people died. Initial government estimates suggested that 300 people died in the attack. The airstrike is the deadliest single known attack against civilians in the Ukraine war. Witnesses describe Mariupol theatre attack as death toll estimated to be close to 600 Liam James 5 May 2022 01:00 1651705200 Heavy fighting at Mariupol steel plant where 30 children remain trapped Heavy fighting continues at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant, where dozens of children are still trapped, the city’s mayor has said (Rory Sullivan writes). Speaking on Wednesday, Vadym Boichenko said more than 30 children remain holed up at the site, which is Ukraine’s last foothold in the port city. He added that Ukrainian authorities had also lost contact with the soldiers who are stationed at the sprawling steelworks. Liam James 5 May 2022 00:00 1651701607 Why is Belarus supporting Russia and how is it involved in Ukraine? Joe Sommerlad looks at the relationship between Belarus and Russia as fears grow that Alexander Lukashenko may drag his country into Moscow’s war: Liam James 4 May 2022 23:00 1651698007 US in ‘constant talks’ over Russia sanctions The United States is in constant talks with partners about new sanctions against Russia and could take “additional actions” to pressure Moscow to halt its aggression against Ukraine, treasury secretary Janet Yellen said. Ms Yellen told a Wall Street Journal conference she would not preview any specific actions, but said further measures were likely “if Russia continues this war against Ukraine”. Joe Biden said earlier he will speak to other G7 leaders about further sanctions after the EU revealed it would ban Russian oil imports. Liam James 4 May 2022 22:00 1651694407 Ukraine still in touch with Azovstal defenders – official Ukraine is still in contact with the Ukrainian troops defending the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol as Russian troop entered the complex, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky said. Around 2,000 troops are thought to be holed up in the industrial site, the last site of armed resistance in the besieged port city. Mariupol’s mayor Vadym Boichenko today said heavy fighting was ongoing at Azovstal and the presidential adviser later said Russian troops had forced their way into the plant. Witnesses describe Mariupol theatre attack as death toll estimated to be close to 600 Liam James 4 May 2022 20:00 1651687207 Russian forces ‘have entered’ Mariupol plant Russian forces have entered the territory of Mariupol’s Azovstal plant, Ukraine’s ruling parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia said to Radio Free Europe. “Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal,” RFE quoted Mr Arakhamia as saying. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces have been firing for weeks on Azovstal, where the last armed Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol has been sheltering. Around 200 civilians are also thought to be holed up in the industrial complex, after some were evacuated in recent days. Liam James 4 May 2022 19:00

