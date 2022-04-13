Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.

Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.

Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Elsewhere, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the massacre in Bucha last week which saw “hundreds” of civilians killed, was a “special British operation.”

Speaking after talks with his Russian counterpart and long-time ally Vladimir Putin in the Russian Far East, Mr Lukashenko said: “Today we discussed in detail their psychological special operation carried out by the British.”

Zelensky thanks Biden for calling atrocities in Ukraine a 'genocide'

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his US counterpart Joe Biden for calling the atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine an act of genocide.

"Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities," Mr Zelensky tweeted.

US envoy calls for renewable energy push

United States climate envoy John Kerry said that the conflict in Ukraine has indicated that was the time to shift toward clean energy as Vladimir Putin can't control the "power of the wind or the sun". Russia provides Europe with nearly 40 per cent of its gas, complicating western efforts to impose economic sanctions on Mr Putin's government for its offensive in Ukraine.

"Now is the time to accelerate the transition to an independent and a clean energy future. President Putin cannot control the power of the wind or the sun," Mr Kerry said in the opening speech to the Our Oceans conference.

British volunteer fighter 'forced to surrender' to Russian troops

A volunteer fighter from the UK who battled Russian forces in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol has been forced to surrender after running out of food and ammunition.

Aiden Aslin, 28, who goes by the name Johnny, said the unit he was with "had no choice" but to lay down their weapons after weeks of heavy fighting and relentless Russian attacks that cut off the city. He will likely become a prisoner of war, reports Tom Batchelor. Ukraine begins reconstruction in seven regions

Ukraine has begun reconstruction of seven regions from where Russian troops have partly or completely withdrawn leaving behind a trail of death and destruction, deputy head of the office of president Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"In 38 per cent of settlements, the work of local governments and their executive bodies has already started," he said on Tuesday.

According to him, more than 6,000 settlements are located in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions and almost 1,500 of them were under occupation. Nearly 168 cities and villages have been cleared of mines, he said. US to announce $750m more in military assistance for Ukraine

The Joe Biden administration is expected to announce another $750m (£576m) in military assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russian forces.

The equipment would be funded using the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA)in which the president can authorise the transfer of articles and services from the US without congressional approval, Reuters reported.

The cache of equipment would likely include heavy ground artillery systems, including howitzers.

According to the White House, the US has provided more than $1.7bn (£1.3bn) in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia declared war on 24 February. Vladimir Putin defends 'noble' invasion of Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that peace talks with Ukraine have hit a "dead end" and that his bloody war in Ukraine will continue.

"Its goals are absolutely clear and noble," he said. "It's clear that we didn't have a choice. It was the right decision. We have again returned to a dead-end situation for us."

Shweta Sharma and Alastair Jamieson report.

Russia's own state media proves it is committing war crimes in Ukraine, says US expert on Putin

Statements and assertions published by Russia's state-controlled media show the atrocities carried out in Ukraine amount to war crimes, says a US expert on Vladimir Putin and his country. In the weeks before and since Russia invaded Ukraine, Susan Smith-Peter, Professor Of History at the City University of New York, has been monitoring Russian state media and posting translations of some of the pieces she thinks show Moscow's intention to breach the rules of war.

She says while Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the establishment of a war crimes tribunal similar to the Nuremberg Trials that followed World War II, much of the discussion in the West has focused on the challenge to prove "intent".

Read more here:

Biden says Putin, Russia committing 'genocide' in Ukraine

President Joe Biden ratcheted up his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin and accused Russia of committing a "genocide" in Ukraine for the first time on Tuesday. Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa about the continued effects of inflation, which the White House has pinned as an effect of Mr Putin’s invasion, and declared that American consumers should not pay the price for the actions of “a dictator” declaring war against a sovereign country and its people. “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of this should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” declared the president. How to get money to family or friends in Ukraine

It has been almost two months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and millions of people have been forced to flee their homes for safety. In the UK, several large campaigns have been organised to raise money for those affected and the scheme for sponsoring Ukrainian refugees is under way. But if you wish to support a friend or family member instead of donating to a large fundraiser, you'll want to be sure the money gets to them directly, securely and, crucially, as quickly as possible.

Read more: How to get money to family or friends in Ukraine

Millions of pounds have been raised for those affected by the Ukraine war but if you want to send money to someone you know, be prepared for a confused and confusing process.

Rebecca Goodman reports

