Ukraine news – live: Fresh effort begins to free civilians from Mariupol ‘hellscape’ (cloned)

UN humanitarians help first evacuees from Mariupol steel works

The United Nations and Red Cross have launched a third operation to rescue civilians from the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant, where scores of people remain trapped, many of them sick or wounded.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the UN Security Council about the fresh effort, after nearly 500 civilians were helped to flee during two operations in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry said its forces in the Baltic fleet have practised a nuclear-capable missile strike successfully, along with short-range ballistic Iskander operational and tactical missile complexes in the western enclave of Kaliningrad region.

“As part of the combat training of the Baltic Fleet’s forces in the Kaliningrad region, a simulated missile strike exercise was carried out with the Iskander operational and tactical missile complexes,” the ministry said in a statement.

The renewed military drill comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marked its 70th day, and also days away from the nation’s widely celebrated victory day, when it marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Show latest update 1651804227 Putin ‘apologises to Israel’ after minister claimed Hitler was Jewish Naftali Bennett said on Thursday he had accepted the apology during a call with Mr Putin and thanked him for “clarifying his regard for the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust”. Sergei Lavrov made the remarks in an interview on the Italian TV programme Zona Bianca on Sunday in an attempt to justify Russia’s portrayal of Ukraine as “Nazi.” Read Emily Atkinson’s full report here: Emily Atkinson 6 May 2022 03:30 1651800627 UK to revoke Moscow Stock Exchange’s recognised status Emily Atkinson 6 May 2022 02:30 1651797027 Opinion: By hyping up the Russia threat, the west helped ignite this war It turns out that Russia had a far more realistic idea of its own strength, or lack of it, than the west allowed, writes Mary Dejevsky Emily Atkinson 6 May 2022 01:30 1651793427 US and Germany agree to not acknowledge Russian territorial gains German chancellor Olaf Scholz and US president Joe Biden agreed in a call today they would not recognize any Russian territorial gains in Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said in a statement. The two leaders also denounced “recent comments of the Russian leadership seeking to discredit the democratically legitimized Ukrainian leadership,” the spokesperson said. “They agreed that Ukraine needed to be further substantially and continuously supported in the practice of its legitimate right to self defence,” they added. Emily Atkinson 6 May 2022 00:30 1651789720 White House welcomes Finland and Sweden’s deliberations on Nato The White House has welcomed deliberations by Finland and Sweden on potentially joining Nato in response to the war in Ukraine. “We obviously strongly support Nato’s open-door policy and the right of each country to decide its own future foreign policy and security arrangements,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “And we are confident we’ll be able to work with them to address any concerns either country may have, but those are ongoing discussions.” Emily Atkinson 5 May 2022 23:28 1651787183 Watch: Explosions seen at Mariupol steel plant as mayor says ‘heavy fighting’ taking place in the city Explosions seen at Mariupol steel plant as mayor says ‘heavy fighting’ taking place in the city Emily Atkinson 5 May 2022 22:46 1651786257 Zelensky says Mariupol evacuation continued on Thursday Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the evacuation of civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had continued on Thursday but did not say how many people had managed to leave. In a video address, Zelensky also said Russian forces were still storming and shelling the city’s Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering. Emily Atkinson 5 May 2022 22:30 1651784757 Fresh attempt to free hundreds of civilians trapped in steelworks amid heavy fighting in Mariupol ‘hellscape’ A fresh operation is underway to free scores of civilians still trapped in underground bunkers in the Azovstal steelworks, the last holdout in the devastated city of Mariupol. Russia’s military promised to pause its activity in Azovstal during Thursday and the following two days to allow civilians to leave, after what Ukrainian fighters described as “bloody battles” prevented evacuations. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said evacuees would be able to leave the besieged port city at noon local time on Friday. The Kremlin said humanitarian corridors from the plant were in place and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said a third operation to evacuate civilians from Mariupol was underway. “We must continue to do all we can to get people out of these hellscapes,” he told told the UN Security Council on Thursday. Thomas Kingsley reports: Emily Atkinson 5 May 2022 22:05 1651783257 Ukrainian official says people will be evacuated from Mariupol on Friday Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Thursday that people would be evacuated from the besieged port city of Mariupol on Friday at 12pm local time (0900 GMT). Vereshchuk made the announcement in a social media post. She said people would gather at the “Port City” shopping centre but gave no further details. Emily Atkinson 5 May 2022 21:40 1651782115 Watch: Russia rehearses annual Victory Day parade Russia rehearses annual Victory Day parade Emily Atkinson 5 May 2022 21:21

