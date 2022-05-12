Ukraine news — live: Finland joining Nato a ‘threat’ to Russia, Kremlin says

From neutral to Nato: Finland announces bid to join alliance

Finland joining Nato would “definitely” represent a threat to Russia, Kremlin has said today.

It comes as Finland’s president and prime minister have said they are in favor of applying for Nato membership.

President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin in a joint statement: “As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance,” they said. “Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.”

In a press conference this morning, Mr Niinisto said the Russian president was responsible for the move, saying: “You caused this. Look in the mirror.”

Meanwhile, Finnish MP Elina Valtonen has said the country is ready to defend itself if Russia responds aggressively to Finland’s application for Nato membership.

Sweden is expected to announce it will apply for membership within days as the country’s foreign minister said: “Finland is Sweden’s closest security & defence partner, and we need to take Finland’s assessments into account.”

Show latest update 1652353812 Russia will respond to Finland’s Nato accession Russia has said it would be forced to respond to Finland’s decision to join Nato. “Finland joining Nato is a radical change in the country’s foreign policy,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop threats to its national security arising.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 12 May 2022 12:10 1652353212 Watch: From neutral to Nato: Finland announces bid to join alliance From neutral to Nato: Finland announces bid to join alliance Maryam Zakir-Hussain 12 May 2022 12:00 1652352612 Finland ‘determined’ to keep hold of its own security decisions Around three-quarters of the country support Finland’s application to join Nato, Finland ambassador has said today. Speaking to Times Radio , Jukka Siukosaari said: “We see our security as a decision of our own and we are quite determined to keep that right.” He added that the plan to join the 30-member state is for the sake of its own security and not an attack against Russia. Listen to the full interview here: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 12 May 2022 11:50 1652352012 Kremlin says Finland joining NATO is definite threat to Russia- update The Kremlin has said Finland’s move to join Nato was “definitely” a threat to Russia and that the expansion of the military bloc would not make Europe or the world more stable. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the steps taken by Finland to join Nato were a cause for regret and a reason to impose a symmetrical response. Finland’s president and prime minister said earlier on Thursday their country must apply to join the Nato military alliance “without delay.” Asked whether this presented a threat to Russia, Peskov said: “Definitely. Nato expansion does not make our continent more stable and secure.” He said Finland had joined “unfriendly steps” against Russia. Asked what form Russia‘s response would take, he replied: “Everything will depend on how this (Nato) expansion process of Nato expansion plays out, the extent to which military infrastructure moves closer to our borders.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 12 May 2022 11:40 1652351412 Russian army ‘lose entire battalion’ trying to cross Ukraine bridge The Russian army has suffered heavy losses including the destruction of around three dozen tanks after the Ukrainian army blew up a pontoon bridge over the Siverskyi Donets river in the Luhansk region, according to reports. Satellite images collected by geospatial intelligence firm BlackSky show that a pontoon bridge – used primarily but not invariably for military purposes – was destroyed on 10 May after Ukrainian artillery struck the bridge and surrounding area. The images show smoke emanating from the half-sunken bridge with destroyed armoured vehicles lying on the shores of the Siverskyi Donets river, running west to east between Russian rebels-controlled provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, Shweta Sharma writes. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 12 May 2022 11:30 1652350812 Ukrainian fighter trapped in Mariupol steelworks pleads for Elon Musk for help One of the hundreds of Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steelworks has appealed Elon Musk for help evacuating the remaining survivors. “Elon Musk people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive,” marine commander Serhiy Volina wrote on Twitter in his plea to the Tesla billionaire. My colleague Thomas Kingsley reports: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 12 May 2022 11:20 1652350212 Kosovo hopes to join Council of Europe after Russia’s exit Kosovo government has said it will apply for membership at the European rights watchdog the Council of Europe, seizing an opportunity after Russia quit the body in mid-March. Russia left the body hours before a vote on its expulsion in the Council of Europe’s assembly on March 15, three weeks after it started its attack on Ukraine. Being accepted into the organisation requires a two-thirds vote by members, and with Russia not recognising Kosovo as an independent state, there had been a risk any previous application would fail. Kosovo says it now has enough backing from the 46-member body to be accepted and the government said it had ordered the foreign ministry to start membership procedures. Backed by Western countries, Kosovo declared independence in 2008 almost a decade after the war between ethnic Albanians and Serb forces ended in 1999. Kosovo is recognised by more than 110 countries but it is still not a U.N member, facing objections from its former master Serbia and veto holder Russia. Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic said his country would strongly react if Kosovo applied for Council of Europe membership and called an urgent meeting of the national security council. The Council of Europe created the European Convention on Human Rights and helped eastern European nations to democratise their political systems after the collapse of Communism. It advocates freedom of expression and of the media, freedom of assembly, equality, and the protection of minorities. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 12 May 2022 11:10 1652349665 Breaking: Finland joining NATO would ‘definitely’ represent threat to Russia Finland joining Nato would ‘definitely’ represent threat to Russia, Kremlin has said. More updates will be provided shortly. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 12 May 2022 11:01 1652349012 Explainer: What is Nato and why was it formed? With Finland making plans to join Nato to strengthen its security and defence against Russian aggression, my colleague Joe Sommerlad explains exactly what Nato is. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 12 May 2022 10:50 1652348412 How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack? Vladimir Putin placed Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons forces on high alert during the first weekend of his war with Ukraine, prompting fears around the world over what could happen next. The Russian president blamed “unfriendly actions in the economic sphere”, a reference to the punitive economic sanctions imposed on his country by the Western allies, and claimed leading Nato members had made “aggressive statements”, forcing his hand. My colleague Isobel Frodsham reports: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 12 May 2022 10:40

Source Link Ukraine news — live: Finland joining Nato a ‘threat’ to Russia, Kremlin says