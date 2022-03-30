Ukraine news – live: Explosions rock Kyiv despite Russian promise as number of refugees tops 4 million

Broadcaster Trevor McDonald pays tribute to journalists in Ukraine

Kyiv came under heavy shelling overnight on Wednesday despite Russia’s promise to “fundamentally cut back” military activity around the capital and Chernihiv after peace talks in Istanbul.

Russian attacks also reportedly continued in Chernihiv, with the region’s governor saying Moscow had targeted the city of Nizhyn.

“Do we believe in it (the promise)? Of course not,” Viacheslav Chaus said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s pledge has been met with scepticism by Ukraine and its allies. British deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said the UK is “very sceptical” about promises from the Kremlin, while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country and citizens are “not naive”.

“Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result,” Mr Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, the latest UN data reveals that more than 4 million Ukrainian have sought refuge abroad since Russia invaded its neighbour on 24 February.

Show latest update 1648635647 25,500 visas given to Ukrainian refugees, says UK The British government has issued 25,500 visas to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict with Russia. The Home Office said 22,800 of these were given under the Ukraine family scheme, while the remainder were offered through the sponsorship scheme. As of Wednesday, 28,300 people had applied for the sponsorship scheme. “We are starting to see progress…we need to do more and will be making further improvements to bring people to the UK as quickly as possible,” refugees minister Richard Harrington said. Rory Sullivan 30 March 2022 11:20 1648634447 17,300 Russian troops dead, says Ukraine’s army A total of 17,300 Russian troops have been killed since the start of the war, Ukraine’s army has claimed. If this number is broadly accurate, Moscow has lost more soldiers in five weeks than it did in the entire decade-long Soviet-Afghan war. Last week, the Kremlin gave only its second death toll update, saying that 1351 Russian soldiers have died in what it calls its “special military operation” against Ukraine. Rory Sullivan 30 March 2022 11:00 1648633367 Russia troops ‘forced to return to Belarus to resupply after heavy losses’, UK claims In its latest military intelligence update, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Wednesday that some Russian troops have been forced to withdraw to Belarus to resupply after suffering large losses in Ukraine. My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more details in this report: Rory Sullivan 30 March 2022 10:42 1648632527 Russia and China criticise sanctions against Moscow Moscow and Beijing have criticised the sanctions imposed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. “The sides noted the counterproductive nature of the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its satellites,” the Kremlin said, following a meeting between the countries’ foreign ministers. “It was agreed to further strengthen foreign policy coordination and to widen cooperation on the bilateral track and in various multilateral formats,” it added. Although Beijing said there was “no limit” to its relationship with Russia, it emphasised “China-Russia relations are non-aligned, non-confrontational and not targeted at any third party”. This comes after the US threatened severe consequences if China supports Russia militarily. Rory Sullivan 30 March 2022 10:28 1648631627 Latest photos from Ukraine A Ukrainian mother grieves at the funeral of her son in Lviv and two Ukrainian soldiers stand amid rubble in Trostianets. Here are some of the latest photos to emerge from the war in Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers stand amid rubble in Trostianets, a city in northeastern Ukraine, on 29 March 2022 (AFP via Getty Images) A mother grieves the death of her son who died in a Russian attack on Mykolaiv (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Firefighters work at a shelled building in Donetsk, Ukraine, on 30 March 2022 Rory Sullivan 30 March 2022 10:13 1648630847 Map of Russian invasion of Ukraine Russia’s war in Ukraine has now reached its 35th day. Here’s a map showing the current situation on the ground: This map shows the extent of Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images) Rory Sullivan 30 March 2022 10:00 1648629848 More than 4m refugees have fled Ukraine More than four million people have now fled the war in Ukraine, according to the UN. The latest data shows that 4,019,287 Ukrainians have sought refuge abroad in the last five weeks. Over half of these refugees have arrived in Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Rory Sullivan 30 March 2022 09:44 1648629647 Russia sanctions will remain until full withdrawal, says Raab Deputy PM Dominic Raab has said UK sanctions against Russia will remain in place until the invasion of Ukraine is “withdrawn”. “The sanctions are there to tighten the grip on Putin’s war machine,” he told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “Until the invasion is withdrawn – and I think that would need to be either entirely or verifiably – I don’t think the sanctions can or should be lifted.” Mr Raab played down the prospect of the UK acting as an independent guarantor of Ukraine’s security if it declared itself to be neutral as part of a peace deal with Moscow. “It would depend on what precisely is involved. We have been very clear we are not going to engage Russia in direct military confrontation. Ukraine is not a Nato member,” he said. “We will consider anything that [Ukrainian] president Zelensky says he needs very carefully. But we are not going to, I think, replicate unilaterally the Nato commitments that apply to Nato members.” Adam Forrest 30 March 2022 09:40 1648628889 Moscow moving troops to east, says Ukraine Russia is attempting to encircle Ukrainian troops by moving soldiers from the north to the east of the country, one of Volodymyr Zelensky’s advisers has said. Oleksiy Arestovych said Moscow would leave some soldiers near Kyiv. He added that Ukraine’s negotiating position was strengthened by its resistance. Kyiv has told Moscow it will accept neutral status, provided external security guarantees are met. Rory Sullivan 30 March 2022 09:28 1648628195 Russia and China widening co-operation, says Chinese foreign minister Russia and China have agreed to deepen their cooperation after talks between their foreign ministers. In their first in-person meeting since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Wang Yi met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Anhui, an eastern province of China, on Wednesday. The Kremlin said afterwards that the countries would deepen their relations amid what Moscow described as “difficult international conditions”, according to the Interfax news agency. Meanwhile, Beijing said their relationship has “withstood the test of international turbulence” and continues to strengthen. Rory Sullivan 30 March 2022 09:16

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news - live: Explosions rock Kyiv despite Russian promise as number of refugees tops 4 million