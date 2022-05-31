Ukraine news – live: EU bans Russian oil imports by sea ‘to stop Putin war machine’

President Zelensky meets US officials

EU leaders have agreed on to ban the export of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc, its president has announced.

“This immediately covers more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine,” EU Council president Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

It was also agreed that the largest Russian bank Sberbank from the Swift system be cut off, while a further three Russian state-owned broadcasters will be outlawed.

It comes as Russian fighters captured one third of Luhansk’s key city Sievierodonetsk, a Moscow-backed separatist leader said, adding that they have not managed to advance as rapidly as they had planned.

Regional governor confirmed that the Russian fighters are slowly making their way to the centre of the city as Moscow’s bid to seize the territory in the Ukrainian oblast has intensified.

A third of the key city is “already under our control”, Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the Moscow-backed Luhansk People’s Republic told TASS news agency.

Show latest update 1653985138 EU sanctions package was ‘best we could get’ European Union leaders handed Hungary concessions to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sealing a deal in the wee hours on Tuesday that aims to cut 90 per cent of Russia’s crude imports into the bloc by the end of the year. By making a promise that the EU’s embargo excludes the pipeline that landlocked Hungary relies on for Russian oil, the bloc aims to reduce Moscow’s income to finance the war it launched three months ago in Ukraine. “It’s a fair compromise … this was the best we could get,” Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit, where leaders will discuss ways to mitigate soaring energy prices. Matt Mathers 31 May 2022 09:18 1653983868 Estonia calls for more sanctions on Russia The EU should go even further and discuss a seventh package of Russia sanctions that would include steps against gas imports, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday, while adding that she did not have high hopes that it would happen. “I think that gas has to be in the seventh package but I am realistic as well,” Kallas told reporters as she arrived for a second day of talks at an EU summit in Brussels. “I don’t think it will be there.” About Monday’s last-minute deal on oil sanctions, she said: “It’s a fair compromise … this was the best we could get. Yesterday I was very sceptical that we would reach an agreement so that’s a positive thing that we did.” Matt Mathers 31 May 2022 08:57 1653981912 Evacuations from Sievierodonetsk not possible at present – city administration Ukraine is still in control of Sievierodonetsk city and its soldiers are fighting slowly advancing Russian troops but evacuations of civilians are not currently possible, the head of the city’s administration said on Tuesday. “The city is still in Ukrainian hands and it’s putting up a fight… (but) evacuations are not possible due to the fighting,” Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television. Tom Ambrose 31 May 2022 08:25 1653980573 UK says Russia making slow inroads into Ukraine’s Luhansk region British military intelligence said on Tuesday that Russia was advancing slowly into Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast, adding that the massing of its forces in a small area raised risks for others elsewhere. “Progress has been slow but gains are being held. Routes into the pocket likely remain under Ukrainian control,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update. “Russia has achieved greater local successes than earlier in the campaign by massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory.” Russian troops were slowly advancing towards the city centre in Sievierodonetsk, the governor of Luhansk region said earlier in the day. Tom Ambrose 31 May 2022 08:02 1653979826 Finland doesn’t take Turkish woes seriously, Erdogan’s spokesperson says Finland has to stop “protecting” what Turkey considers a terrorist organisation and take Turkey’s security concerns seriously if it wants Turkey to accept it in NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesperson told a Finnish newspaper on Tuesday. “The problem is not that Finland would not understand Turkey. Finland refuses to take Turkey’s security concerns seriously,” Communications Director of the Turkish President, Fahrettin Altun told Finland’s largest daily Helsingin Sanomat by email. Turkey has objected to Finland’s and Sweden’s joining the Western defence alliance on the grounds they harbour people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and others it deems terrorists, and because Finland and Sweden halted arms exports to Turkey in 2019, Reuters reported. Altun’s words echoed what Erdogan’s chief foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin told his U.S. counterpart on Monday, calling for the two Nordic countries to “take concrete steps regarding the terrorist organisations that threaten Turkey’s national security”. “Eventually Finland’s government must decide which is more important, to join NATO or protect these kinds of organisations,” Altun told the paper. Tom Ambrose 31 May 2022 07:50 1653978657 First ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city – separatist leader A ship has left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia took the city and is headed east to Russia, Interfax quoted the Russian-backed separatist leader of the Ukrainian breakaway region of Donetsk as saying on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the port said last week that the ship would be loading 2,700 tonnes of metal in Mariupol before travelling east to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Ukraine said the shipment of metal to Russia from Mariupol amounted to looting. Tom Ambrose 31 May 2022 07:30 1653976432 Russian fighters slowly approaching the centre of Sievierodonetsk, says governor The Russian fighters aiming to capture the key city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk are slowly making their way to the centre of the city, officials said. The Ukrainian soldiers, however, are not at risk of being encircled as they could retreat to Lysychansk across the river, the regional governor Sehiy Gaidai said on the Ukrainian state televison on Tuesday. Arpan Rai 31 May 2022 06:53 1653975654 Russia claps back on EU oil ban: ‘Will find other importers’ Russia has responded to the latest punitive move by the European Union which banned oil imports from Moscow partially and said that the Kremlin will other importers for its oil. Remarking on the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s statement, Russian permanent representative to international organistations said that the EU is not in a good shape. “As she rightly said yesterday, Russia will find other importers. Noteworthy that now she contradicts her own yesterday’s statement. Very quick change of the mindset indicates that the EU is not in a good shape,” Mikhail Ulyanov said. The top Russian official was reponding to Ms Leyen’s tweet which said the oil sanctions against Russia “will effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year.” Arpan Rai 31 May 2022 06:40 1653973802 Advancing Russian forces meet resistance in Donbas In a setback for Moscow, the Russian forces have not managed to advance as rapidly as they had planned in their bid to capture Sievierodonetsk, a Moscow-backed separtist leader said, reported state-run TASS news agency on Tuesday. A third of the key city is “already under our control” but progress has been less rapid than hoped, the leader of the Moscow-backed Luhansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, told TASS. Russian troops could not make inroads as the advance was complicated by the presence of several large chemical plants in the Sievierodonetsk area, TASS reported. Arpan Rai 31 May 2022 06:10 1653971099 Ukraine war: 32 journalists killed during conflict At least 32 journalists have lost their lives in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on 24 February, the country’s Institute of Mass Information said. Of these, eight journalists were killed while out on assignments reporting on the war, reported The Kyiv Independent citing the institute’s data. This comes shortly after a French journalist died in a Russian bombardment which struck a vehicle he was riding in evacuating civilians from eastern Ukraine, officials said. French president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the journalist saying: “Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war.” Arpan Rai 31 May 2022 05:24

